ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Evacuation the ‘only option’ for Sacramento County communities near still-rising rivers

By Cathie Anderson
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r23bt_0k0ulyhZ00

With more storms barreling toward Northern California, south Sacramento County communities near the Cosumnes and Mokelumne rivers are on edge for new flood evacuations this week.

Point Pleasant residents were ordered to evacuate on Sunday and Wilton residents were told to remain prepared to evacuate if they haven’t already even as reclamation district officials raced around the clock to shore up levee breaks ahead of the storm system expected to arrive Wednesday.

“We’re very concerned,” said Mark Hite, a trustee on the reclamation district that manages Cosumnes River levees in the area. “One of the somewhat benefits of this river. It comes up fast, but in the past, it also goes down fast. Hopefully, we can get a couple of days of dry weather and lose a couple of feet of flow.”

Levees are crucial along this 80-mile river because there’s no dam to slow the flow from headwaters in the Eldorado National Forest, said Jay Lund, vice-director of the Center for Watershed Sciences at the University of California, Davis. Consequently, he said, flash flooding is a common after warm storms like the one this past weekend that produced more rain than snow.

Lund said residents are not out of danger, despite the sunny skies on New Year’s Day. When a levee fails, he said, it can’t take the pummeling from the same flow of water that it had managed before the break.

Flood water from the New Year’s Eve storm already topped two south county levees , weakening them ahead of the the next round of rain.

Lund said he’d want to be out of the area if he lived in the communities subject to the evacuation warnings and orders.

“If I was really close, I would hope that I had already evacuated. If I’m not flooded yet, I’d be worried,” Lund said. “One levee’s down, and it’s going to continue to go down. ... I should evacuate either because the water is on its way to me or because maybe later on in the week — or next week even — that levee might still be failed.”

Evacuation the ‘only option’

Sacramento County warned residents in Point Pleasant, Glanville Track, and Franklin Pond to evacuate because floodwaters from the Cosumnes and Mokelumne rivers were moving southwest toward Interstate 5 and could reach those areas. Residents could be largely cut off from leaving by automobile.

The California Nevada River Forecast Center website shows that the Mokelumne River rose above its flood stage of 17 feet at Benson’s Ferry at 8 a.m. New Year’s Day, and the site projected the Mokelumne would reach a high of 21.2 in the wee hours of the morning Monday. The Cosumnes River topped flood stage by 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Evacuation is really the only option, said Lund and Kevin King, general manager of Reclamation District 1000, which manages levee in Natomas and points north.

“If it’s too late to get out, you’re going to be rescued by a helicopter or by a boat,” King said “People say, ‘Oh, we’ll just walk through it or whatever.’ This water is very cold is probably 55 to 60 degrees. ... Here in the cold water that we have, you literally lose muscle control within three to five minutes, and your body just shuts down..”

If residents want to try and preserve family heirlooms or other items they can’t transport, Lund suggested they store them in the attic or at second floor level.

Cosumnes levee weakened in 2017 storms

In Wilton, reclamation district leaders began work to prepare for the storm on Wednesday, Hite said, placing loads of sandbags along the levees and arranging with farmers and ranchers to have their workers on call to put them in place as needed.

They also contracted with rock and gravel companies, he said, to truck boulders and other needed material to Wilton and to stand ready with the personnel to move it. And, it was.

The frustrating part for reclamation district officials, Hite said, is that they had to put off fortifying the levee in seven places damaged by flooding in 2017 . The district didn’t have the money to do it, he said, and federal agencies turned them down when they sought financial help.

Perhaps the biggest challenge with protecting the Wilton are from the Cosumnes, Hite said, is that gravel and silt have collected in the river over the years and there’s just less space to hold the water.

“Under rare circumstances are we allowed to do any kind of work inside the riverbed, he said. “This river channel has gotten smaller over the years, as silt and sand have been transported downstream. So basically, we are now having some of these high water events and it’s been pushed through a straw that has gotten narrower. It would be nice if we could get away to do some internal dredging, removing excess sand and gravel from the riverbed.”

That situation won’t change by Wednesday when more rain comes to the region, but Hite and Lund said there are several factors working in Wilton’s favor. The next storm is expected to be colder, leaving more snow than rain. The precipitation isn’t expected to come down quite so fast. And, clear days between now and Wednesday will allow time for water levels in the Cosumnes to drop.

Rivers can rise fast in the Sacramento region, Sacramento County officials said, and residents should look out for evacuation warnings and make an evacuation plan, including which route they will take.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Some water getting through gates at Sacramento Weir

WEST SACRAMENTO – Water can be seen coming over the gates at the Sacramento Weir on Wednesday as the leading edge of a significant storm hits Northern California.The weir is one of several along the Sacramento River that act as a flood safety valve. Notably, the Sacramento Weir is the only one that has locks that need to be released manually. Standard procedure for the locks to be released is when the Sacramento River water level at I Street reaches 27.5' and is predicted to keep rising. The level is a little under 24' on Wednesday, but the California Nevada River Forecast Center forecasts show it could reach about 26.6' by Friday.The last time any gates were opened at the Sacramento Weir was back in February 2017. That year, the gates were actually opened twice. When the gates are opened, the water flows into the Yolo Bypass area. Forecasts show that the Fremont Weir, which also dumps water into the bypass when the level reaches 32', is also expected to be active by Friday – reaching a stage of 33.3'. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two breaks along Cosumnes River that flooded Highway 99 traced to private land owner, county has no jurisdiction to repair

SACRAMENTO — No government agency is taking the lead to repair two breaks along the Cosumnes River that flooded Highway 99 and Dillard Road over the weekend in the Wilton area, CBS13 learned Monday. Flooding there led to dozens of water rescues through Monday morning, 20 stranded cars on Highway 99 Saturday night, and one reported death on Dillard Road after a car was swept away in rushing floodwater. "This is unfortunately a situation where we had a fatality that is out of our control," said Sacramento County spokesperson Matt Robinson on Monday. Our team reached out to multiple agencies, including Sacramento County,...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Storm Updates: California battered by a series of storms

(KTXL) — A third atmospheric river in a series of storms is drenching Northern California, which officials say could cause flooding and damage across the state, this just days after a storm over the New Year weekend. -Click here for live updates The director of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said at a Wednesday […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

West Sacramento mobile home community with at-risk residents spent days without power

WEST SACRAMENTO — During severe storms, utility companies prioritize power for schools hospitals and customers' medical needs, but one local mobile home park's power was out for too long and the equipment necessary to keep some residents alive failed. Valhalla Mobile Home Park has hundreds of residents, some of whom can't live for more than a few hours without power. "I had heat in one room of the house so I survived," said Tom Madsen, a resident of the mobile home park.The community of senior citizens lost power for days. "There's a lot of people on oxygen CPAP machines and...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Levee breaks in North California, crews work to fix it

SHELDON, Calif. (KERO) — While the floodwaters are beginning to recede in Sacramento County, work is now underway after a rainstorm punched holes in some levees. Crews are working to get a 1,800-foot break fixed in a levee near Sheldon before Thurs, Jan 5. "Where the levee broke, we...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
The Sacramento Bee

Debris Flow Watch

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch alert, warning residents of possible debris flows in the burn scars of five Northern California wildfires as more heavy rain is expected Wednesday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

52K+
Followers
621
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy