ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sixers vs. Pelicans game preview: Lineups, how to watch, broadcast info

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2njQDd_0k0ulmM500
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers return home on Monday to play host to the New Orleans Pelicans, and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Sixers will be looking to avenge a loss they took to the Pelicans on Friday during their road trip.

The Pelicans received a career game from CJ McCollum in their win over Philadelphia as McCollum drilled a career-high and franchise-record 11 triples to lead the Pels to that win. He and Zion Williamson combined for 78 points as the Sixers had a tough time stopping either of them, but back at the Wells Fargo Center, Joel Embiid and company will look to find a way to bounce back.

Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the matchup:

How to watch

  • Date: Monday, Jan. 2
  • Time: 7 p.m. EST
  • Location: Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
  • Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sixers vs. Pelicans notable injuries

Sixers: NONE

Probable starting lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

  • Guard – James Harden
  • Guard – De’Anthony Melton
  • Forward – Tobias Harris
  • Forward – PJ Tucker
  • Center – Joel Embiid

New Orleans Pelicans

  • Guard – CJ McCollum
  • Guard – Naji Marshall
  • Forward – Trey Murphy III
  • Forward – Zion Williamson
  • Center – Jonas Valanciunas

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets' Kyrie Irving reacts to Donovan Mitchell scoring 71 points against the Chicago Bulls

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has had his share of high-scoring games in his NBA career. His highest-scoring game of his career was when he dropped 60 points on the Orlando Magic on Mar. 15, 2022 as a member of the Nets. His next highest-scoring game was when he scored 57 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Mar. 12, 2015 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. That was a franchise record that stood until Monday when Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell broke it and then some by scoring 71 points on the Chicago Bulls in 145-134 overtime win.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game

All eyes were on Donovan Mitchell during his 71-point explosion on Monday night … including the eyes of the NBA league office. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard Mitchell spewed lava in an overtime win over the Chicago Bulls, producing one of the ten highest-scoring performances in NBA history. Mitchell was 22-for-34 from the floor (including seven... The post Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets' Jacque Vaughn hasn't spoken to Ben Simmons about free throws or shooting the ball

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn has been a breath of fresh air for the Nets after some moments of drama and turmoil. Since Vaughn took over for Steve Nash following a 2-5 start to this season, Brooklyn is 23-7 and is arguably the hottest team in the NBA right now. However, one thing that has yet to change, at least on a consistent basis, is guard Ben Simmons’ lack of shots and futility at the free-throw line.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

McCollum leads short-handed Pelicans past Rockets, 119-108

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 28 points and the short-handed Pelicans opened up a 31-point lead en route to a 119-108 victory over the struggling Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 17 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans snapped a two-game skid...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Hawks HC Nate McMillan's days could be numbered

The Atlanta Hawks return home on Jan. 11. Their head coach may not be coming with them. In the midst of a turbulent season and a four-game losing streak, Hawks Coach Nate McMillan is on the hot seat. His team went 5-9 in December, then lost their first game of 2023 in double-OT to the Warriors.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

200K+
Followers
250K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy