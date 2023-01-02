Sixers vs. Pelicans game preview: Lineups, how to watch, broadcast info

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers return home on Monday to play host to the New Orleans Pelicans, and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Sixers will be looking to avenge a loss they took to the Pelicans on Friday during their road trip.

The Pelicans received a career game from CJ McCollum in their win over Philadelphia as McCollum drilled a career-high and franchise-record 11 triples to lead the Pels to that win. He and Zion Williamson combined for 78 points as the Sixers had a tough time stopping either of them, but back at the Wells Fargo Center, Joel Embiid and company will look to find a way to bounce back.

Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the matchup:

How to watch

Date: Monday, Jan. 2

Monday, Jan. 2 Time: 7 p.m. EST

7 p.m. EST Location: Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sixers vs. Pelicans notable injuries

Sixers: NONE

Probable starting lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Guard – James Harden

Guard – De’Anthony Melton

Forward – Tobias Harris

Forward – PJ Tucker

Center – Joel Embiid

New Orleans Pelicans