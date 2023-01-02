ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WWMT

Jan. 6 committee says Michigan republicans tried to overturn 2020 election results

LANSING, Mich. — Final reports and hundreds of interview transcripts released by the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6th attack, offer more details on how Michigan was tied to a plot to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, including extensive efforts to offer up a fake slate of electors supporting then-President Donald Trump.
95.3 MNC

Governor Whitmer vowed to expand Michigan gun control laws

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has vowed to expand Michigan’s gun control laws during the 2023 legislative session. She made the declaration during her swearing in ceremony at the capitol in Lansing, pledging to pass “Red Flag” gun confiscation, implement universal background checks, and mandate that all law-abiding gun owners lock up their personal firearms in the home.
CBS Detroit

Michigan health leaders looking to establish powers

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's medical leaders may be looking to turn a new page when it comes to leadership during pandemics.  The Public Health Code is more than 40 years old and covers topics like infectious diseases. In Michigan's Public Health Code's playbook as to who calls the shots - the governor, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, or local health departments - was unclear. Norm Hess, with the Michigan Association for Local Public Health said in a statement, the confusion is resulting in legal woes. With democrats leading the way in Lansing, Hess said it's questionable if now is a good...
bridgemi.com

These are the big Michigan education issues we’re watching in 2023

With Democrats controlling the Legislature and governor’s office, some long-buried school efforts are likely to get hearings. Among them are measures that would require more transparency on how charter schools spend taxpayer dollars. There may be more opportunity for bipartisan bills on issues like student mental health, absenteeism and...
Fox17

Hillary Scholten swearing-in officially flips district

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hillary Scholten spoke to us Tuesday morning about being sworn in as the first-ever woman to represent West Michigan in Congress. After her victory over Republican John Gibbs, Scholten tweeted out a simple message; Thank you, West Michigan. Her win changes a traditionally red area...
legalnews.com

Whitmer announces executive office and budget office staff changes

Last week, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced changes in her executive office and the state budget office. In the executive office, the governor announced former Chief Deputy Attorney General Christina Grossi as Chief Legal Counsel, former state Senator Curtis Hertel Jr. as Director of Legislative Affairs, Korey Hall as Detroit Regional Director, Kristi James as Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs for the Senate, Ryan Bardoni as Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs for the House, and Jada Weatherspoon as the House Associate Liaison.
The Saginaw News

Whitmer picks Frankenmuth native as state’s chief legal counsel

FRANKENMUTH, MI — A Frankenmuth native will serve as the chief legal counsel for the state’s executive office, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced. Christina Grossi worked in the state’s attorney general office for 12 years including, most recently, as the chief deputy attorney general until last month, when Whitmer announced Grossi as the next chief legal counsel.
plymouthvoice.com

Whitmer’s auto job race to the bottom

Jan. 4, 2023 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Governor’s electric vehicle policies are helping kill the auto jobs she claims to care about. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to be known for creating jobs in Michigan’s all-important auto industry. In October, she proudly declared that “since taking office, we’ve announced 30,000+ auto jobs and counting.” But “announced” is different from “created,” and she’s walking back earlier claims that she has overseen actual job growth.
urgence.tv

Michigan gas tax goes up by 5%

Michigan travelers filling up their tank will be paying more at the pump in 2023, as the Michigan gas tax has gone up. It’s also the sixth highest gas tax increase in the history of the state. The new hike comes from a law signed under former Michigan Governor...
Banana 101.5

Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Poorest Cities?

People say money does not solve problems. I am guessing the people that say that and believe it to be true, have money. My guess is money could solve a lot of problems for the people that live in the ten poorest cities in Michigan. According to The Worker's Rights, these 10 Michigan cities are on the list because of the following reasons,
wcsx.com

Michigan Laws Going Into Effect on January 1, 2023

Today (Jan. 1) is the day when people often send out text messages and DMs wishing friends and family, “Happy New Year.” But, with a New Year comes new laws in Michigan, and depending on your job and record, these could impact you. So, what are some Michigan...
