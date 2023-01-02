Read full article on original website
WWMT
Jan. 6 committee says Michigan republicans tried to overturn 2020 election results
LANSING, Mich. — Final reports and hundreds of interview transcripts released by the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6th attack, offer more details on how Michigan was tied to a plot to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, including extensive efforts to offer up a fake slate of electors supporting then-President Donald Trump.
95.3 MNC
Governor Whitmer vowed to expand Michigan gun control laws
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has vowed to expand Michigan’s gun control laws during the 2023 legislative session. She made the declaration during her swearing in ceremony at the capitol in Lansing, pledging to pass “Red Flag” gun confiscation, implement universal background checks, and mandate that all law-abiding gun owners lock up their personal firearms in the home.
Michigan health leaders looking to establish powers
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's medical leaders may be looking to turn a new page when it comes to leadership during pandemics. The Public Health Code is more than 40 years old and covers topics like infectious diseases. In Michigan's Public Health Code's playbook as to who calls the shots - the governor, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, or local health departments - was unclear. Norm Hess, with the Michigan Association for Local Public Health said in a statement, the confusion is resulting in legal woes. With democrats leading the way in Lansing, Hess said it's questionable if now is a good...
bridgemi.com
These are the big Michigan education issues we’re watching in 2023
With Democrats controlling the Legislature and governor’s office, some long-buried school efforts are likely to get hearings. Among them are measures that would require more transparency on how charter schools spend taxpayer dollars. There may be more opportunity for bipartisan bills on issues like student mental health, absenteeism and...
New Michigan laws in 2023: Service dogs, school safety and crime victim compensation
Expanding educational opportunities and requirements, funding for a Detroit public transportation option and encouraging updated school safety procedures are among the many new Michigan laws that take effect in 2023. While state lawmakers largely failed to enact sweeping tax cuts or systemic changes during the last two-year legislative session, they...
Fox17
Hillary Scholten swearing-in officially flips district
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hillary Scholten spoke to us Tuesday morning about being sworn in as the first-ever woman to represent West Michigan in Congress. After her victory over Republican John Gibbs, Scholten tweeted out a simple message; Thank you, West Michigan. Her win changes a traditionally red area...
legalnews.com
Whitmer announces executive office and budget office staff changes
Last week, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced changes in her executive office and the state budget office. In the executive office, the governor announced former Chief Deputy Attorney General Christina Grossi as Chief Legal Counsel, former state Senator Curtis Hertel Jr. as Director of Legislative Affairs, Korey Hall as Detroit Regional Director, Kristi James as Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs for the Senate, Ryan Bardoni as Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs for the House, and Jada Weatherspoon as the House Associate Liaison.
bridgemi.com
Meet Michigan’s new lawmakers: They’re younger, more educated, less diverse
Nearly half of the lawmakers in the House are new this year, and four senators are entering the Legislature for the first time. Gen X, Millennials make up majority of the Michigan House, Senate trends older. More women, LGBTQ lawmakers serving, fewer Black lawmakers in redistricting’s aftermath. A few...
Whitmer picks Frankenmuth native as state’s chief legal counsel
FRANKENMUTH, MI — A Frankenmuth native will serve as the chief legal counsel for the state’s executive office, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced. Christina Grossi worked in the state’s attorney general office for 12 years including, most recently, as the chief deputy attorney general until last month, when Whitmer announced Grossi as the next chief legal counsel.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Other Political Leaders Sworn in Sunday
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other state leaders took the oath of office Sunday in Lansing to begin another term. Every Michigan governor since the 1960s has earned a second term. Whitmer earned hers with a double-digit win in November. “Let’s work together and continue to move Michigan forward,” Whitmer said...
plymouthvoice.com
Whitmer’s auto job race to the bottom
Jan. 4, 2023 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Governor’s electric vehicle policies are helping kill the auto jobs she claims to care about. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to be known for creating jobs in Michigan’s all-important auto industry. In October, she proudly declared that “since taking office, we’ve announced 30,000+ auto jobs and counting.” But “announced” is different from “created,” and she’s walking back earlier claims that she has overseen actual job growth.
New Ingham County prosecutor promises tougher stance on repeat offenders
Incoming Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane outlined a number of new policies in a Tuesday press release.
Whitmer pledges gun control, relief for seniors, in 2nd inaugural speech
LANSING — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer launched her second term Sunday, promising in her inaugural speech to reduce taxes for retirees, continue record spending on K-12 education, make Michigan a center for clean energy and electric vehicles, and pass "common sense" gun control legislation. "We must do everything we can to lower costs...
WNEM
Counties in Michigan with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
(Stacker) - Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
urgence.tv
Michigan gas tax goes up by 5%
Michigan travelers filling up their tank will be paying more at the pump in 2023, as the Michigan gas tax has gone up. It’s also the sixth highest gas tax increase in the history of the state. The new hike comes from a law signed under former Michigan Governor...
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Poorest Cities?
People say money does not solve problems. I am guessing the people that say that and believe it to be true, have money. My guess is money could solve a lot of problems for the people that live in the ten poorest cities in Michigan. According to The Worker's Rights, these 10 Michigan cities are on the list because of the following reasons,
Michigan among the most moved-from states in the U.S. last year, study said
Michigan is among the states with the most people who moved out in 2022, according to United Van Lines' 46th annual National Movers Study.
wcsx.com
Michigan Laws Going Into Effect on January 1, 2023
Today (Jan. 1) is the day when people often send out text messages and DMs wishing friends and family, “Happy New Year.” But, with a New Year comes new laws in Michigan, and depending on your job and record, these could impact you. So, what are some Michigan...
How to double your chances of getting into the University of Michigan
There’s an easy trick that can more than double your chances of admission to the University of Michigan. It’s not about long lists of extracurriculars, rigorous classes or an uplifting application essay about triumph over adversity. It’s about geography, residency. Put plainly, if you live in Michigan,...
Detroit News
Ex-Michigan GOP chair says Rudy Giuliani gave her COVID, details discord over false elector plot
Lansing — Laura Cox, former chairwoman of the Michigan GOP, told a committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot that she contracted COVID-19 from Rudy Giuliani and had concerns about the idea of Republicans signing certificates falsely claiming Donald Trump won the 2020 election. "I just want to be...
