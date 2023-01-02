LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A judge in Bolivia sentenced opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho to four months of pretrial detention on terrorism charges early Friday, a move that is bound to increase divisions and unrest in the country. After a virtual hearing that lasted more than seven hours, Judge Sergio Pacheco ordered Camacho, who is also the governor of the Santa Cruz region, to be remanded in custody, agreeing with prosecutors that he was a flight risk and could obstruct an ongoing investigation. Shortly after the ruling, video showed Camacho being transferred to Chonchocoro, a high-security prison some 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the capital of La Paz as his lawyers vowed to appeal. The governor was taken into custody Wednesday and is isolated from the rest of the prisoners at Chonchocoro, where the country usually imprisons the criminals it deems to be the most dangerous.

5 DAYS AGO