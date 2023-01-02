Read full article on original website
Brazil Lifts Ban That Stopped Venezuela's Maduro Entering Country - Official Gazette
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette. The ban prevented Venezuelan leftist President Nicolas Maduro from accepting an invitation to attend the inauguration on...
Brazil's Lula appoints former mayor as finance minister
Brazil's president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday named former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad, viewed unfavorably by many in the business community, as his finance minister. Despite some of the reluctance towards Haddad, the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange's Ibovespa index was up Friday by 0.5% after the names of the future ministers were announced.
Angolan court orders seizure of dos Santos's assets - Lusa news agency
LISBON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Angola's Supreme Court has ordered the "preventive" seizure of assets worth around $1 billion held by Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of the southern African country's former president, Portugal's Lusa news agency said on Tuesday.
Leftist Lula da Silva is sworn in as president to lead a divided Brazil
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva assumed office as Brazil's new leader Sunday, just three years after being released from prison on corruption charges and 12 years after his first two terms as president.
Lula da Silva sworn in as Brazil's president amid fears of violence from Bolsonaro supporters
Luiz Inácio "Lula" da Silva was sworn in as Brazil's president for the third time on Sunday, as threats of violence loomed from supporters of his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro.
Bolivia: Spanish, Chilean lawmakers meddled in local affairs
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A Spanish lawmaker said Wednesday he was formally kicked out of Bolivia as he was getting ready to leave the South American country after he had traveled there to demand the release of opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho. The foreign affairs ministry said it...
Burkina Faso's military junta asks France to recall ambassador
Burkina Faso's military junta has asked France to recall its ambassador, authorities said Monday, amid a surge in anti-French sentiment as the West African country moves to develop closer ties with Russia. Government spokesman Jean-Emmanuel Ouedraogo confirmed to the Associated Press that Ambassador Luc Hallade was asked to leave, but...
DR Congo recalls ambassador to France over suspected graft
The Democratic Republic of Congo has recalled its ambassador to France over suspected "financial misappropriation" in running its embassy in Paris, a letter verified by AFP has shown. Isabel Machik Ruth Tshombe, who had held the post since January 2022, on Saturday rejected the allegations. Tshombe has been ordered to...
France’s African ex-soldiers win last battle – over pensions
PARIS (AP) — Some of the last survivors in France from a colonial-era infantry corps that recruited tens of thousands of African soldiers to fight in French wars around the world will be able to live out their final days with family members back in Africa after a French government U-turn on their pension rights. The decision to make claiming their pensions easier follows a years-long campaign on behalf of the “Tirailleurs Sénégalais,” who were recruited from Senegal and other former French colonies in sub-Saharan Africa. It also coincides with a movie release in France highlighting the sacrifices that African soldiers made on bloody French battlefields in World War I.
Brazil's Lula sworn in as president while predecessor Bolsonaro leaves country
Brazil's Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in as president on Sunday, and in his first address expressed optimism about plans to rebuild while pledging that members of outgoing Jair Bolsonaro's administration will be held to account.Lula is assuming office for the third time after thwarting far-right incumbent Bolsonaro's reelection bid. His return to power marks the culmination of a political comeback that is thrilling supporters and enraging opponents in a fiercely polarized nation."Our message to Brazil is one of hope and reconstruction," Lula said in a speech in Congress' Lower House after signing the document that formally instates...
Bolivia judge orders pre-trial detention for opposition head
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A judge in Bolivia sentenced opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho to four months of pretrial detention on terrorism charges early Friday, a move that is bound to increase divisions and unrest in the country. After a virtual hearing that lasted more than seven hours, Judge Sergio Pacheco ordered Camacho, who is also the governor of the Santa Cruz region, to be remanded in custody, agreeing with prosecutors that he was a flight risk and could obstruct an ongoing investigation. Shortly after the ruling, video showed Camacho being transferred to Chonchocoro, a high-security prison some 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the capital of La Paz as his lawyers vowed to appeal. The governor was taken into custody Wednesday and is isolated from the rest of the prisoners at Chonchocoro, where the country usually imprisons the criminals it deems to be the most dangerous.
E.Guinea accuses Spain of 'interference' over torture probe
Equatorial Guinea's vice president, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, has accused Spain of interference after Madrid opened a probe into top officials for the alleged kidnapping and torture of two Spanish nationals. In 2019, four opposition members, including two with Spanish citizenship, went missing while in South Sudan and were flown...
Lula returns to office in Brazil
Luiz Inácio "Lula" da Silva returned to Brazil's presidency on Sunday, starting a third term after serving between 2003 and 2010, CNN reports. Former President Jair Bolsonaro, defeated by Lula in an October election, left the South American nation for Florida on Friday, after fueling threats of violence with baseless allegations about electoral problems, writes BBC. Lula took the oath of office promising to fight hunger, poverty, and racism, and rebuild a country in "terrible ruins." The left-wing leader was in jail on corruption charges when Bolsonaro took office in 2019, but the conviction was later overturned. Lula blamed Bolsonaro's far-right policies for many of the country's problems, and said those who made mistakes under Bolsonaro would "answer for their errors."
Togo president visits Mali amid Ivorian soldier row
Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe, who is mediating in a diplomatic row over 46 Ivorian soldiers detained in Mali, paid a "friendly working visit" to Bamako Wednesday, the Malian presidency said in a statement. A Malian court last month sentenced the troops, accused of being "mercenaries", to 20 years in prison,...
Mali avoids sanctions over detention of Ivorian soldiers
West African leaders will not go through with a threat to sanction Mali for jailing 46 Ivorian soldiers, the regional ECOWAS bloc said Wednesday, adding it will give time for Togo's mediation in the diplomatic spat to bear fruit. Malian authorities detained the Ivorian troops after they arrived at Bamako...
Gambia charges two civilians, police officer in coup bid
The Gambian government on Tuesday charged two civilians and a police officer in connection with an alleged coup attempt, a government spokesperson said in a statement. Civilians Mustapha Jabbi and Saikuba Jabbi and Sub-inspector Fakebba Jawara of The Gambia Police Force were arrested on Friday and charged with concealment of treason and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Botswana Diamonds Looking to Enter Zimbabwe
Botswana Diamonds is in talks to begin exploration work in Zimbabwe after a previous project in the country failed to materialize, management said last month. “Zimbabwe has excellent potential to be a significant diamond producer,” chairman John Teeling commented December 8 in the company’s annual results announcement. While a joint venture with UK-based Vast Resources “came to nothing,” the company is “now actively involved in discussions on a possible entry,” Teeling added. “Whether this happens or not will depend on the ground offered and on the joint-venture terms.”
Blinken Talks Lula White House Visit, Venezuela With Top Brazil Diplomat
BRASILIA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Brazil's new Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira on Tuesday and discussed a trip to Washington by newly sworn-in leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. They also talked about Venezuela, ministry sources told Reuters. At a time when the Biden...
