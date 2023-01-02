Read full article on original website
What is a digital dollar, and what does it mean for privacy and banking?
With fewer consumers using cash on a regular basis and more countries adopting virtual currency, the New York Federal Reserve Bank and several other major banks last month launched a 12-week pilot program to test the use of a digital dollar. But some experts and activists question whether a digital currency will live up to its potential, like making banking more affordable.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets: Binance-Peg BUSD Now Available on TRON Blockchain Network
The team at Binance is pleased to announce that Binance-Peg BUSD is now “available on TRON.”. Along with the BUSD issued by Paxos on the Ethereum blockchain, Binance-Peg BUSD (a wrapped version of BUSD “offered by Binance) extends its supported blockchain networks to include TRON.”. You can now...
UK Pensions Dashboard Pursues Data Sharing Inspired by Open Banking
The U.K. pensions dashboard program has been delayed by technical setbacks. The nation’s Money and Pensions Service (MAPS) has fallen behind schedule with its pre-launch testing, according to a Tuesday (Dec. 3) report from The Times. Although there has been no official announcement on the issue, the report raises...
Santander and Global Payments Team on Commercial Bank Card
Santander Bank said it's working with Global Payments on a card offering for corporate clients. In a LinkedIn post on Wednesday (Jan. 4), Santander said that starting in early 2023, its U.S. commercial banking clients will be able to utilize the corporate payment card issued through TSYS, a Global Payments-owned card issuer.
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitcoin Adoption Still in Early Growth Phase as Relatively Small Percentage of People Invested in Crypto-Assets: Report
The Bitcoin market has evolved “dramatically” since its launch in 2009, according to an update from Kraken. The team at Kraken notes that what was once an “intimately small” group of tech enthusiasts has grown into a global community of investors. Some 40 million crypto wallet addresses now reportedly “hold bitcoin in varying amounts; a percentage of which belong to major institutional investors that were once too wary to dip their feet in the industry.”
Coinbase just reached a $100M settlement with New York regulators. Here’s what that means for crypto
The enforcement action against Coinbase came from the “apex predator of crypto regulation.”
Regulators in the Bahamas back their estimate on $3.5 billion in seized FTX crypto assets, saying the exchange's counter-claim of $296 million is due to 'incomplete information'
Regulators in the Bahamas on Monday pushed back against FTX's claim that the seized crypto was worth just $296 million.
Bitcoin Miner Riot Blockchain Rebrands as Riot Platforms
The bitcoin miner formerly known as Riot Blockchain has rebranded itself as Riot Platforms. Riot Platforms said in a Tuesday (Jan. 3) press release that the new name reflects the fact that it is diversifying its business while remaining driven by bitcoin. Already active in bitcoin mining and data center...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $5.5 million of Coinbase stock as crypto market turmoil weighs on the exchange
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest purchased $5.5 million worth of additional Coinbase shares on Thursday, continuing the investment firm's dip-buying spree as turmoil weighs on the cryptocurrency platform. The famed money manager now holds $47 million worth of the company's stock in its Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). Coinbase makes up...
coingeek.com
UK’s new tax break on digital assets seeks to attract foreign investors
The United Kingdom has set its sights on becoming the global digital assets hub, and its first move is enforcing a tax break for foreign investors who purchase digital assets through investment managers based in the country. The U.K. has fallen behind the more digital asset-friendly destinations like Singapore and...
Agencies: Banks Must Manage Risk Around Crypto-Assets
Three U.S. agencies said that banks must be wary of the risks of crypto-assets. In a joint statement released Tuesday (Jan. 3), the organizations — the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) — said that while banks are not prohibited or discouraged from providing banking services as permitted by law or regulation, the agencies are assessing how crypto-related activities can be conducted.
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
crowdfundinsider.com
Poloniex Expands Presence in APAC, Latin American Markets to Accelerate Web3 Adoption
2022 has been a year of “success” and excitement, the team at Poloniex claims. As a proponent of blockchain technology, Poloniex says that it understands very well that education and adoption “are the key to fostering the development of Web3.”. Since its establishment in 2014, Poloniex has...
NASDAQ
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023
In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
datafloq.com
Why the World Must Transcend the CBDC Vicious Cycle Toward the Adoption of Digital Currencies
As the global economy is increasingly becoming digitized, cashless payments are gaining momentum. A decentralized approach to finance is increasingly associated with financial inclusion and protecting the privacy of stakeholders. Additionally, an increase in the number of payments and cross-border transactions has induced the probability of multiple risks within the...
CFPB Advises Consumer Reporting Companies to Improve Service
The CFPB is urging consumer reporting companies to be mindful of users as they implement technology. In a Tuesday (Jan. 3) press release, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) summarized its annual report on the companies’ responses to consumer complaints. The agency said in the press release that the...
dailyhodl.com
Circle Chief Strategy Officer Says ‘Inevitable’ Crypto Remains Protagonist of Global Financial World
The chief strategy officer of US Dollar Coin (USDC) stablecoin issuer Circle is optimistic about the future of crypto assets. Dante Disparte, who is also Circle’s global policy head, says that the adoption of crypto technology is unavoidable in the same way that the computer revolution forced enterprises to incorporate information and communication technologies into their operations.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Farner, Fintech And The Future
How Rocket Cos. CEO Jay Farner is planning to be a player beyond mortgages. In the mortgage world, when someone says Rocket, most in the industry assume they’re talking about Rocket Mortgage. But that might be a surprise to the regulators at the SEC. That’s because Rocket, at the...
cryptobriefing.com
Coinbase Settles for $100M With Regulators Over Compliance System
Coinbase has reached a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services over its compliance program. The exchange has been fined $50 million, and has agreed to invest an extra $50 million into updating its compliance system. The NYDFS mainly blamed a weak compliance structure and a...
Augusta Free Press
8 Ways To Earn Bitcoin In 2023
Industry after industry is integrating digital currencies into their operations, accelerating the adoption rate of cryptos. Due to this, owning cryptocurrency is becoming increasingly valuable – especially since many platforms offer free virtual currency. But is it really possible to earn Bitcoin for free? The answer is yes. In...
