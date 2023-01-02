Read full article on original website
Indiana’s 2022 graduation rates stagnant, but disparities persist among student groups
Graduation rates for Indiana’s 2022 high school class remained mostly unchanged compared to the year prior, but certain student groups still lag behind their peers. Data shows 86.61% of Hoosier students in the Class of 2022 reached graduation, according to a new report released Friday by the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE). That’s almost the […] The post Indiana’s 2022 graduation rates stagnant, but disparities persist among student groups appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb unveils 2023 Next Level Agenda
INDIANA – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced as part of his 2023 Next Level Agenda he will pursue transformational changes to the way public health is delivered in Indiana, historic investments in K-12 education – including fully funding the cost of textbooks for Indiana students, and new literacy initiatives, and – even stronger economic development tools to capture key economic development projects, and investing another $500 million in the successful READI program.
wbiw.com
IDEM awards $513,000 in Community Recycling Grants
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) today announced the recipients of the agency’s Community Recycling Grant Program. IDEM awarded $513,593 to 16 applicants. “IDEM is proud to work with communities throughout the state toward increasing recycling opportunities,” said IDEM Commissioner Brian Rockensuess. “The grants are...
vincennespbs.org
Gov. Holcomb to focus on health and education in 2023 session
The 2023 legislative session will begin a week from now with lots of items concerning the state’s budget over the next two years at the forefront. This will be Gov. Eric Holcomb’s final budget session as governor and he has a few things that he will be prioritizing when he rolls out his budget proposal to state lawmakers in the coming weeks.
wbiw.com
2023 community climate hero nominations open
INDIANA – Do you know an Indiana resident who is going above and beyond to engage neighbors and spur action on climate change and other environmental challenges?. Indiana is full of individuals who are working to make Hoosier communities and the state more resilient in the face of environmental change. Each year, the Environmental Resilience Institute recognizes a few of these individuals by naming them a Hoosier Resilience Hero.
Former Ind. schools chief Jennifer McCormick invites donations as she ponders bid for governor
Republican candidates are already lining up to run for governor in 2024. And Democrats are close to their first official candidate in former state school Superintendent Jennifer McCormick.
wkvi.com
Indiana’s Attorney General Encourages Residents to check IndianaUnclaimed.gov
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita urges Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to check and see if there is property to be claimed. In 2022, Attorney General Rokita’s office returned over $62 million in unclaimed property to its rightful owners. This is in addition to the $48 million returned in unclaimed property in 2021.
wbiw.com
The statewide elected officials’ inauguration ceremony scheduled for Jan. 9
STATEHOUSE – Auditor of State Tera Klutz along with newly elected Secretary of State Diego Morales and Treasurer of State Daniel Elliott invite members of the public and media to attend the inauguration ceremony on January 9 at 2:30 p.m. at the Indiana Statehouse South Atrium at 200 West Washington Street in Indianapolis.
warricknews.com
New law directs Indiana medical providers to offer lead testing for young children in new year
Hoosier parents of children younger than age 6 can expect to be asked in the new year if they want their child tested for potential lead exposure. A new Indiana law obligates all health care providers to offer lead testing to their young patients, ideally at their 1-year or 2-year child checkups, or as close as possible to those appointments.
wbiw.com
IHCDA seeks volunteers to count Hoosiers experiencing homelessness
INDIANA – The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) and partner agencies across the state are seeking volunteers to conduct a one-night count of the homeless population. Volunteers are needed in every county on January 25, 2023, to help conduct the count. Those interested in volunteering can register...
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to kick off 2023
INDIANA – After ringing in the new year, Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to see if they have some extra money waiting for them in 2023. “Our hardworking Hoosiers deserve to have their money returned,” Attorney General Rokita said. “My office is committed to serving...
wbiw.com
Understanding the need for a representative payee
INDIANA – You may know someone who gets a monthly Social Security benefit or Supplemental Security Income payment and who also needs help managing their money. If someone you know needs help, we can appoint a person or an organization to act as a “representative payee” responsible for receiving and managing a person’s benefits.
The savings plan helping people with disabilities cover living costs
INDIANAPOLIS — Living with a disability can be expensive with costs including support services and adaptive transportation. That is why Indiana is one of the states that offers an ABLE savings plan. The account lets people with a disability grow their money, tax-deferred, and put it toward living expenses.
WRBI Radio
New statewide policy on vehicle pursuits now in effect in Indiana
— A new statewide policy on minimum standards for vehicle pursuits went into effect on New Year’s Day Sunday. It was in November that the Law Enforcement Training Board (LETB) established the Uniform Statewide Policy on Minimum Standards for Vehicle Pursuits and it was required to be incorporated into the policies, procedures, and general orders of all Indiana law enforcement agencies no later than January 1.
New 2023 Indiana Law Requires Healthcare Providers to Offer New Blood Test for Children Under 6
A new year means a few new laws will go into effect in the state of Indiana. One of which applies only to healthcare providers, but can have an impact on the life of your child. House Enrolled Act 1313 Goes Into Effect on January 1st, 2023. Authored by State...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Survey: Where Hoosiers live, voting habits may suggest political polarization
More than 44 percent of Hoosiers find it extremely or somewhat important to live in a place where others share their political views. This could be contributing to political polarization. The Indiana Public Broadcasting-Ball State Hoosier Survey also suggests that nearly 80 percent of Hoosiers see major differences between the...
Fox 59
New turn signal law in effect in Indiana
A new law regarding turn signals went into effect in Indiana for 2023. A new law regarding turn signals went into effect in Indiana for 2023. Angela Answers: How to Improve Your Mindset & Be …. Where is Sherman? Rumble Boxing. Get ready to rumble with a ten round, 45...
Ex-state employee accused of stealing thousands in unemployment benefits
A former employee of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) is criminally charged with five felonies amid allegations she received thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits.
aarp.org
Are You Eligible for a Taxpayer Refund?
AARP Indiana is reminding older Hoosiers that they may be eligible for a $200 taxpayer refund even if they are on Social Security and do not typically file tax returns. To receive the payment, individuals who get Social Security and don’t normally earn enough to file taxes may file a 2022 tax return and claim the $200 as a tax credit. (It must be filed before Jan. 1, 2024.) Those who don’t owe taxes will receive the refund. If someone does owe taxes, the $200 will go toward the balance due.
WANE-TV
Indiana has $700 million in unclaimed cash, here’s how to see if any is yours
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) In 2022, more than $62 million in unclaimed cash was returned to Indiana residents according to Attorney General Todd Rokita. That figure is no where near the $700 million that remains to be claimed. Unclaimed property is any financial asset with no activity by its owner for...
