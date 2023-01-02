ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Suni Lee on her decision to leave college and 'prove to myself' that she can win more Olympic medals

By Meredith Cash
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0scCQO_0k0ukdA500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X63Jk_0k0ukdA500
Suni Lee poses with her gold medal from the individual all-around at the Tokyo Olympics.

REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

  • Suni Lee has decided to leave college to pursue another trip to the Olympics in 2024.
  • The reigning all-around champion loved her time at Auburn but wants to go to a Games without Covid restrictions.
  • Now, the gymnast is ready to "prove to myself" that she can replicate her Tokyo success in Paris.

Suni Lee is stepping away from collegiate gymnastics to focus her attention on chasing more Olympic medals.

The reigning individual all-around champion has spent two sensational seasons competing for the Auburn Tigers — and elevating the entire landscape of NCAA gymnastics in the process. But a year away from elite gymnastics helped her "realize that I'm not done with elite gymnastics and that I wanna go back and go for another Olympics," she told Insider.

"I never really thought that I could be able to do that," Lee said. "So I wanted to get it out in the open so that I could be able to focus on both openly."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21r8rJ_0k0ukdA500
Lee competes for Auburn at the 2022 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championship.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The decision to leave her new home away from home in Eastern Alabama wasn't one the 19-year-old took lightly. She's "really loved having a true college experience" — going to football and basketball games, living in a dorm, and eating in the dining hall.

But the lure of another trip to the Olympics — particularly one unencumbered by intense pandemic restrictions — proved too great to ignore.

"That's a lot of it, I think," Lee said of the prospect of a "normal" Olympics in 2024. "I mean, last year it made it very interesting and a lot more memorable — I mean, it's the Olympics, it's gonna be memorable. But there was just so much that happened you just thought would never happen."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dwEHe_0k0ukdA500
Lee competes on the uneven bars at the Tokyo Olympics.

REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

"It was during Covid [so] we couldn't really do anything, couldn't go anywhere, the food we had wasn't authentic food," she added. "And so I think it just kind of ruined my Tokyo experience."

Lee wants to try to replicate her performances on the mat, too. She's described experiencing imposter syndrome after taking home the individual all-around crown, a feeling almost certainly tied to teammate Simone Biles' withdrawal from the event at the last minute.

Though Lee has fought back against those feelings of self-doubt and acknowledged that "I'm a little mean to myself sometimes," as she told Insider, Lee still wants to show herself and the rest of the world that her success in 2021 wasn't a fluke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HOZAi_0k0ukdA500
Lee competes on the floor at the Tokyo Olympics.

REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

"I wanna go to Paris, and I wanna prove to myself that I can be able to do it, because I didn't think I would be able to do it and I didn't think I was going to win the Olympics [last time]," she said. "So this time I just wanna go a little more prepared. Obviously I have to go through all of the steps to try and make the team again, so that's the hope, to just even make the team this year."

And she knows she'll have plenty of people in her corner — none of whom are more vocally supportive than the Auburn faithful. In fact, she says her "biggest takeaway" from her college experience was "the love and support that I felt from the Auburn family."

"They're seriously the nicest and most supportive people you'll ever meet, and it's just crazy how like all the meets last year were sold out," Lee said. "So the support is definitely there, and it doesn't matter how good or bad you're doing, because everyone just wants to enjoy it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=225Fa5_0k0ukdA500
Lee competing for Auburn.

AP Photo/Michael Woods

"The biggest Auburn saying is 'If you love Auburn, Auburn will love you,'" she added. "So Auburn will always be there for me, and that's truly special."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Opelika-Auburn News

The Sequel Season: Auburn gymnastics returns nearly all routines for 2023

Auburn’s historic 2022 gymnastics season deserved a sequel. The Tigers have reloaded — not rebuilt — and charge into this weekend’s season-opening meet in Las Vegas returning nearly all their starting routines from 2022 as options for 2023. Expectations are that the Tigers could electrify again, after a high-flying run to the Final Four last spring: Auburn earned its highest preseason ranking ever from the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association at No. 5.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama Kicker's Surprise Announcement

Just a few weeks ago, Alabama kicker Will Reichard announced he was leaving Alabama to participate in the Senior Bowl. "I definitely did think about it, coming back or leaving,” Reichard said. “I wasn’t sure for a really long time, and then after talking to my friends and family and some people that I trust, I decided to go ahead and give it a shot.”
MONTGOMERY, AL
Auburn Plainsman

The story behind The Jungle's grandmother, Granny Tiger

Editor's note: This story was inspired and assisted by Bobby Barkley of the College and Mag staff. Bobby’s story can be found here: https://www.collegeandmagnolia.com/2022/3/3/22956405/the-loveliest-little-on-the-plains-janie-little-auburn-fan-courtside. The title Granny Tiger didn’t come from nowhere. In fact, Janie Little has been attending Auburn games for much longer than she’s been known by...
AUBURN, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Columbiana, January 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Central High School of Clay County basketball team will have a game with Shelby County High School on January 04, 2023, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
CLAY COUNTY, AL
citizenofeastalabama.com

History: Country Music award winner spent some early years in Phenix City

He was born Frederick Segrest in Loachapoka in 1926. He was one of 15 children born to sharecroppers. When he was five years old, he learned to play the guitar. At seven years old, he ran away from home. By the time he was 12 years old, he quit school and was sent away by his parents to serve a year in the Civilian Conservation Corps – actually, it was more of a sentence for being a juvenile delinquent. When he was 14 years old, he convinced his parents to lie so he could enlist in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. He saw combat action in both Iwo Jima and Guam. Following the war, he taught self-defense at the Los Angeles Police Academy. He drifted across Texas and New York doing manual labor.
PHENIX CITY, AL
newsnationnow.com

Ground crew member killed at Alabama airport ID’d

(NewsNation) — The member of an airline ground crew who died in an accident at an Alabama airport has been identified. Communications Workers of America confirmed Courtney Davis, a member of CWA Local 3645, was killed. “Courtney was a single mother of three children. We are doing as much...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

INTERVIEW: New university now open in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - During the height of the pandemic, approximately 57-percent of Americans lost their jobs - that gave them a lot of time to think about their futures. Many decided in 2023 they were going back to school to get a degree or a higher degree. The Chattahoochee...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

LIST: Back to school dates for the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 2023 has entered the building - and the spring semester for school isn’t too far behind. WTVM has compiled a list of ‘back to school’ dates for the Chattahoochee Valley below:. January 3:. Randolph County. Clay County. January 4:. Troup County. Webster County.
CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, GA
Insider

Insider

730K+
Followers
39K+
Post
420M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy