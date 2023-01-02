Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man found shot dead in Prichard on New Year’s Eve: City of Prichard
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A City of Prichard spokesperson has confirmed a man in Prichard was shot and killed on New Year’s Eve. Christopher Duncan, 34, was found around 7 p.m. Saturday on the 600 block of Grant Ave., near West Main Street. When officers did find him he was already dead. Officials said this […]
wtvy.com
Mobile residents outraged by mass shooting, fearful for future downtown events
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police have released the name of the man killed in the deadly downtown shooting. MPD says nine people were wounded and one man was fatally shot during the NYE celebration. Police identified the victim as 24-year-old Jatarious Reives. People in the community are outraged by...
North Alabama man arrested for ‘dark web fraud scheme’ in Florida
An Arab man was arrested in Florida last week in connection to what officials are calling a "dark web fraud scheme."
Former Florida Sheriff’s Cadet Arrested For Murder In Domestic Violence Incident
A former deputy trainee, who failed the training program, has been booked on a felony homicide charge after killing a man in a domestic violence incident. According to deputies, Chloe Davidson, 32, is charged with first-degree felony homicide and a second-degree felony weapons offense. On
WEAR
Family identifies victim in Pace homicide as 33-year-old man
PACE, Fla. -- Family identifies the man shot and killed in Sunday's domestic violence incident in Pace as 33-year-old Doug Davidson Jr. The fatal shooting happened early Sunday morning at a Pace home in the 3900 block of Deerwood Circle. His wife -- 32-year-old Chloe Davidson -- is charged with...
wtvy.com
Georgia men plead to misdemeanor in Mobile’s first prosecution under new catalytic converter law
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two Georgia men charged with felonies under a new law cracking down on catalytic converter thefts accepted a plea bargain on Tuesday, each admitting a misdemeanor charge. Mobile County District Judge George Hardesty imposed the same six-month suspended sentence on Denis Ferhatovic, 28, of Auburn, Georgia,...
utv44.com
The push to bring a state law in Alabama against glock switches
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A glock switch was used in the New Year's Eve shooting in downtown Mobile, according to officials. A switch is a piece that snaps into place, turning a semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic. It has caused concern among law enforcement for quite some time and after this recent incident, the push to crack down on them has gotten stronger.
