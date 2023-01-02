Read full article on original website
UK Pensions Dashboard Pursues Data Sharing Inspired by Open Banking
The U.K. pensions dashboard program has been delayed by technical setbacks. The nation’s Money and Pensions Service (MAPS) has fallen behind schedule with its pre-launch testing, according to a Tuesday (Dec. 3) report from The Times. Although there has been no official announcement on the issue, the report raises...
Visa Sees Global Travel Recovery Powered by Seamless Digital Payments
If you’re looking for the same old bad news, don’t look at leisure travel, which appears to be the big recovery story of 2022, setting up a hopeful outlook for 2023. Speaking with PYMNTS Karen Webster, Visa Global Senior Vice President, Merchant Sales and Acquiring, Jeni Mundy said there’s an “air of optimism” around leisure travel.
BNP Paribas Mulls Consumer Finance Restructuring
BNP Paribas is considering options to restructure its consumer finance department. The French bank has submitted ideas for a major overhaul of the division to unions, confirming to Reuters Friday (Jan. 6) that “BNP Paribas Personal Finance presented its strategic reflections to the social partners regarding the refocusing of its activities and the adaptation of its operating model.”
Santander Teams With Global Payments on Commercial Cards
Santander Bank said it's working with Global Payments on a card offering for corporate clients. In a LinkedIn post on Wednesday (Jan. 4), Santander said that starting in early 2023, its Commercial Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking clients in the U.S. will be able to utilize the corporate payment card issued by Santander through TSYS, a Global Payments company and issuer processor.
UK to Modernize Its Real-Time Payment Architecture
The U.K. is upgrading its instant payment system to incorporate a modern ISO 20022-compliant architecture. Known as the New Payment Architecture (NPA), the initial plan is to upgrade the existing Faster Payments real-time rails, with an option to include the older Bacs system in the future. The upgrade is necessary...
Shankar Mishra, Wells Fargo VP of operations, fired after urinating on 72-year-old woman
A vice president at banking giant Wells Fargo has been fired after he was accused of urinating on a 72-year-old woman while traveling between New York City and Mumbai in November.
Genesis Reduces Headcount and Discusses Bankruptcy
Genesis Global Trading is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy. The cryptocurrency lender has also laid off 30% of its staff across departments, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Thursday (Jan. 5), citing unnamed sources. The company is working with an investment bank to evaluate its options. Reached for comment, a...
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
Conagra: Inflation Extends Effects of Stay-at-Home Economy on Food Spending
Packaged food brands are benefitting from consumers’ ongoing preference for food at home post-quarantine, prompted by inflation. Consumer-packaged goods (CPG) company Conagra Brands, parent of Slim Jims, PAM, Reddi Wip and many others, spoke to this trend Thursday (Jan. 5) while reporting its second-quarter fiscal 2023 financial results. The company noted that consumers’ price anxieties have extended the pandemic’s effect on their food spending habits past the point when one would have expected to see normalization.
Amazon and Walmart Lead Retail Industry Shift to Returns and Results
While early industry-wide readings on retail sales range from record high to essentially flat if 7% inflation is factored in, fears of a fourth-quarter washout amid a glut of inventory and promotion appear to have been overblown, with pockets of strength and weakness offset by a tide of not so bad.
Savings Accounts Play Larger Role in Bank vs Neobank Battle
Banks risk losing customers to neobanks — and a key battleground may lie with savings accounts. And in that case, the advantage may go to the traditional financial institutions (FIs), who have the installed base of clients, the financial firepower and a host of complementary and adjacent revenue streams that the digital-only upstarts just don’t have.
Victoria’s Secret Announces CEO Change and Acquisition Completion
Victoria’s Secret’s transformation will continue with a new brand CEO and a newly acquired company. The lingerie and beauty products retailer announced Tuesday (Jan. 3) the upcoming departure of Brand CEO Amy Hauk and the completion of its acquisition of digitally native intimates brand Adore Me. Following the...
Payments Software Firm ACI Worldwide Seeks Potential Buyer
ACI Worldwide is reportedly in talks about a potential sale. The provider of payments software is talking with private equity firms and working with financial advisors as it gauges interest in an acquisition, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Jan. 4), citing unnamed sources. ACI Worldwide did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request...
Wall Street and Banks Concerned About Car Buyers’ Growing Debt
Wall Street and banks are reportedly growing concerned about car buyers’ debt load. Bloomberg reported Friday (Jan. 6) that the size of outstanding auto loans — which rose from $1.44 trillion in the third quarter of 2021 to $1.52 trillion in the same quarter in 2022, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York — puts both borrowers and lenders at risk.
13% of Main Street SMBs Won’t Invest in Digital Innovations
Despite macro headwinds, a small percentage of SMBs don’t plan to use tech to improve margins. As detailed in the report “Main Street Health, Q4 2022: SMBs Brace for a Recession,” we found that inflation and the threat of recession are real headwinds to growth and give rise to uncertainty about what comes next.
How an Insider Personalizes Every Step of the Banking Customer Journey
--- Customers have come to expect personalized experiences every time they interact with their bank. Financial institutions (FIs) that can meet and exceed those expectations have the opportunity to better compete, Ramachandran said. He said he sees banks deepening existing relationships and winning new customers with an expanding data arsenal, by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and data science capabilities to deliver the kind of connected, personalized experiences that span across channels. These expectations also span the life stages customers move through, such as paying for their child’s education, buying a first home or enjoying their retirement.
Pigeon Debuts Personal Loan App as Paycheck Pressures Rise
Personal loan app Pigeon wants to remove the awkwardness of lending money to loved ones. “There is often guilt, shame, and fear associated with helping friends and loved ones with money, and that shouldn’t be the case,” founder Brian Bristol said in a news release Thursday (Jan. 5), as the company officially launched.
Goldman’s Swati Bhatia Retires as Consumer Banking Leader
The head of Goldman Sachs’ consumer banking business is stepping down. Swati Bhatia, a former PayPal and Stripe executive who joined Goldman in February 2021, is set to retire, according to an internal memo from the bank seen by PYMNTS Wednesday (Jan. 4). Her departure comes at a time when Goldman Sachs has been scaling back some of its consumer banking operations.
Customer Retention is a Choice for Subscription Merchants
The choices that subscription merchants make — or don’t make — to address customer retention matter. Sellers who thought the challenges of the so-called “Great Unsubscribe” were in the past need to think, and plan, again. “It’s relevant for tough times, and in the new...
L’Oréal, Perfect Use AI and Tech to Drive Makeup Makeover
Whether it’s for speed, convenience, precision or accessibility, the cosmetic industry is undergoing a major makeup makeover. While a challenging economy and changing consumer tastes and needs are always driving product innovation in this multibillion-dollar global business, the push toward bringing new technology and innovation to an industry rooted in manual processes is clearly on the rise.
