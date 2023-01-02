ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ringsidenews.com

Ex WWE Superstar Joining Sasha Banks In Japan Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

Ever since Sasha Banks walked out of the WWE several months ago, she hasn’t stepped back in the ring and as made few public appearances. While everyone predicted that Sasha will make her WWE return under the new regime, fans were stunned when it was reported that Banks would be making an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Of course, Banks didn’t walk out of WWE alone, and she might not appear in NJPW alone either.
PWMania

Major WWE Star Possibly Returning on RAW Tonight

Tonight’s WWE RAW is expected to be very newsworthy. Backstage, there are rumors that Cody Rhodes may return tonight on RAW. Furthermore, his sister Teil Margaret posted the following on Twitter:. “Monday’s generally not my vibe but i’m excited to watch #MondayNightRAW”. Rhodes is expected to return...
PWMania

Bianca Belair Gets Stitches After WWE RAW, Issues a Warning to Alexa Bliss

Following her victory over Alexa Bliss on the first WWE RAW of 2023, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needed multiple stitches to close a cut. During the fight, Bliss launched Belair face-first into the steel ring steps. She then DDT-ed Belair onto the bottom half of the steps. Belair began to bleed from her mouth at that point, but the blood continued to flow throughout the match. Bliss walked away from the match after another DDT into the steps. As medics brought out a stretcher, a referee checked on Bliss, and RAW went to commercial. Backstage, Belair was being examined by a doctor, according to the commentary. For those who missed it, you can view the Bray Wyatt – Bliss storyline developments from the match by clicking here.
nodq.com

Wrestling reporter believes that Naomi will make return to WWE

As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and is expected to make further appearances in Japan. Sasha’s former WWE women’s tag team title partner Trinity “Naomi” Fatu will be in attendance to support Sasha. During Wrestling Observer...
PWMania

Doudrop: “I Was Very Sick, but I Am Healing”

We send our best wishes to WWE star Doudrop, who hasn’t appeared on TV in months. In response to a fan who pointed out that she had disappeared from television, she tweeted, “I was very sick, but I am healing. 🧠💪🏻”. She last wrestled on...
diva-dirt.com

Naomi Reportedly Set To Be In Japan For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

It is being reported by PWInsider that Naomi (Trinity Fatu) will be in Japan and be present for NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17. It is unknown if she will appear for the actual broadcast. The report is specifically saying that New Japan sources did not confirm whether or not they...
PWMania

Video: AEW Road To Seattle Preview For 1/4/2023 Episode Of Dynamite

The road to this week’s AEW Dynamite continues to wind down as the final hours tick off the clock before this week’s stacked show from Seattle, WA. Ahead of this week’s installment of the AEW on TBS two-hour program, the promotion has released their latest “Road To” documentary preview.
wrestletalk.com

Tony Khan Reaction To NJPW Working With WWE Revealed

Rocky Romero has discussed Tony Khan’s reaction to WWE and NJPW’s working relationship, with Karl Anderson wrestling for both promotions. While Anderson is currently with WWE, he currently holds the NEVER Openweight Championship. He won the gold in June 2022, before returning to WWE that October. Anderson most...
PWMania

Charlotte Flair Reaches Significant WWE Milestone

Charlotte Flair’s recent WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship victory has extended her impressive streak. Since her WWE debut in 2013, she has dominated every WWE brand she has competed on by winning gold. Last week on Friday’s SmackDown, the Queen pinned Ronda Rousey to become the last SmackDown Women’s...
Yardbarker

Rocky Romero Discusses Karl Anderson Working NJPW Dates, Thanks WWE

Rocky Romero says the situation involving Karl Anderson doing NJPW dates after his return to WWE has been “shaky”, but he’s thankful it all worked out. Anderson won the NEVER Openweight Championship in June, but he later returned to WWE in October. He was scheduled to defend the gold at NJPW Battle Autumn on November 5, but WWE booked him to wrestle at the Crown Jewel event on the same day. Anderson went on to face Hikuleo at an NJPW event on December 14, and he will defend the title at NPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. In doing so, he will become the first contracted WWE wrestler to compete on the show.
PWMania

Producers for the First WWE RAW of 2023 Revealed (1/2/23)

The WWE Producers for the first RAW of 2023 from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. * The Bloodline promo was produced by WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James. * Alexa Bliss...
PWMania

Billie Starkz Comments On Her Experience Working AEW Dark

Billie Starkz recently appeared as a guest on the Joshi Pod for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about her AEW Dark experience. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where she touches on this topic with her...
PWMania

Jim Cornette Believes People Will Stop Caring About FTR After Recent Losses

On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of topics. During the podcast, Cornette discussed FTR’s recent string of losses. FTR was defeated by The Gunns on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite after losing their ROH Tag Team Titles at ROH Final Battle. They also recently lost the AAA Tag Team Championships.
PWMania

William Regal Officially Returns to WWE

William Regal has reportedly returned to WWE this week. Regal has officially returned to WWE as of this morning, according to PWInsider. His official title has yet to be announced, but he previously served as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting. Regal’s 20-year career with...
PWMania

Final NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Card (1/4/23) – WWE and AEW Stars in Action

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) is just hours away from Wrestle Kingdom 17, widely regarded as the company’s biggest event of the year. It will be held at the Tokyo Dome on a single night in 2023 as opposed to over the course of three nights, which will mark a change. On January 21, there will be a second night of the event at a smaller venue.
PWMania

Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) Thanks WWE, Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Others

Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) appears to be announcing her departure from WWE…at least for the time being. The former WWE star thanked the company and some of the key people who worked with her while he was there in a series of tweets. Banks expressed gratitude to WWE, Vince McMahon, the fans, her Krew, Triple H, and William Regal. She also expressed gratitude to the Sasha Banks character she has played for the past decade.
PWMania

Eric Bischoff on Awesome Kong: “She Was Difficult to Work With”

Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson discussed TNA’s move to Monday night to compete with WWE RAW on the latest “83 Weeks” podcast. Awesome Kong, who was considered one of the best female workers in the company after her matches with Gail Kim, was one of the many names working in the promotion at the time.
bodyslam.net

Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling Live Results – 1/4/23

TJPW is live for their January 4th show which starts airing on January 3rd in America. The main event is Princess of Princess Championship: Yuka Sakazaki (c) vs Miyu Yamashita and will also feature the likes of Trish Adora, Max The Impaler & Heidi Howitzer. TJPW 1/4/23 Results:. Yuki Aino...

