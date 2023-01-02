Read full article on original website
HometownLife.com
Philadelphia Flyers at Anaheim Ducks odds, picks and predictions
The Philadelphia Flyers (13-17-7) wrap up a 5-game road trip on Monday against the Anaheim Ducks (10-23-4) at Honda Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Flyers vs. Ducks odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Flyers...
HometownLife.com
Detroit Pistons at Golden State Warriors odds, picks and predictions
The Detroit Pistons (10-30) visit the defending champion Golden State Warriors (20-18) Wednesday. Tip-off from Chase Center is set for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Pistons vs. Warriors odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Pistons are coming off a Monday...
HometownLife.com
Phoenix Suns at Cleveland Cavaliers odds, picks and predictions
The Phoenix Suns (20-18) wrap up a 6-game road trip when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers (24-14) Wednesday. Tip-off from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is at 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Suns vs. Cavaliers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Suns...
HometownLife.com
Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers odds, picks and predictions
The Carolina Hurricanes (25-6-6) meet the New York Rangers (20-12-6) Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Hurricanes vs. Rangers odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Hurricanes picked up a 5-4 win...
HometownLife.com
Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors odds, picks and predictions
The Milwaukee Bucks (24-13) will square off against the Toronto Raptors (16-21) on Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Bucks vs. Raptors odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Bucks defeated the Washington...
HometownLife.com
First look: Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts odds and lines
The Houston Texans (2-13-1) visit the Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) for the season finale between a couple of non-playoff teams. Kickoff Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium is 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Texans vs. Colts odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions..
FOX Sports
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
HometownLife.com
Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls odds, picks and predictions
The Brooklyn Nets (25-12) face the Chicago Bulls (16-21) on Wednesday at United Center. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Nets vs. Bulls odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Nets cruised to a 139-103 victory on Monday to...
NHL
Rinne talks transition to coaching at WJC in Q&A with NHL.com
Retired Predators goalie says hockey 'still my passion in some way'. In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature former NHL goalie and current Finland National Junior Team goalie coach Pekka Rinne.
FOX Sports
Konecny, Farabee lead Flyers to 4-1 win over Ducks
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Travis Konecny and Joel Farabee each had a goal and an assist and Philadelphia Flyers beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 Monday night. Morgan Frost and Scott Laughton also scored, and Noah Cates and Kevin Hayes each had two assists to help the Flyers finish 3-2-0 on a five-game trip — with all three victories coming in California.
Yardbarker
LA Kings vs Dallas Stars projected lineup, odds, notes
LA Kings (21-12-6) Here is how the Kings skated during Monday’s practice:. Lemieux – Kupari – Grundstrom – Anderson-Dolan. It appears it’ll be a pretty similar look to what LA went with against Philadelphia on Saturday. I’d expect Pheonix Copley to get the start in goal on Tuesday.
HometownLife.com
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions odds, picks and PGA Tour predictions
After a break for the holidays, the PGA Tour is back this week with the 1st event of 2023: The Sentry Tournament of Champions. The tournament is once again being held at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort in Maui, Hawaii, the 25th year it'll be played there. Below, we...
FOX Sports
Canucks take on the Avalanche on losing streak
Colorado Avalanche (19-14-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-17-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks enter a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche after losing three in a row. Vancouver has a 7-10-1 record in home games...
The Hockey Writers
Anaheim Ducks Gameday Preview: Dallas Stars – 01/04/2023
Tonight, the Anaheim Ducks will take on the Dallas Stars at Honda Center in a showdown between two teams going in opposite directions in the Western Conference. With seven wins in their last 10 games, the Stars are sitting atop the Central Division standings, three points clear of the second-place Winnipeg Jets, while the Anaheim Ducks began 2023 where they finished 2022, with a plunge toward the conference basement, courtesy of the Philadelphia Flyers’ 4-1 victory Monday night.
Devils vs. Red Wings prediction: New Jersey in no position to squander points
The New Jersey Devils have won just twice in their last 11 games. Still, they came away with three out of a possible four points from a pivotal stretch over the weekend to stabilize themselves a bit. New Jersey’s 2-7-2 rough patch has put them seven points behind Carolina in the NHL‘s Metropolitan Division and has allowed the chasing pack to put some pressure on the Devils from behind. All of a sudden, the Devils are in no position to squander points. They’re a -150 road favorite in Detroit on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET; you can watch on TNT. Check out more...
HometownLife.com
NFL Week 18 parlay: Let's make some money
Week 18 is the hardest week of the season to make a parlay bet, but we are going to do it anyway because that is what we do. So, let us make that money. After looking at Tipico Sportsbook'sNFL Week 18 odds, here's our final regular-season "Let's make some money" NFL parlay bet to cash in on among SportbookWire's NFL expert picks and predictions.
Edwards scores 32, Minnesota defeats Portland
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Portland Trail Blazers 113-106. Luka Garza added 14 points off the bench for Minnesota. Jerami Grant scored 20 of his 26 points in the first half, […]
HometownLife.com
Lacrosse success, teammates help Detroit Country Day point guard find confidence
The Detroit Country Day girls basketball team briefly got into trouble Tuesday night. A Birmingham Groves shot taken just 11 seconds before halftime rimmed out and landed in the hands of a Yellowjacket. Instead of racing back on defense, the Falcons swarmed the rebounder and made it next to impossible to make an outlet pass up the court for a layup.
