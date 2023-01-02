ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Gangsta Boo Dead at 43

By Xara Aziz
 2 days ago
Gangsta Boo, the innovatory rapper who set new standards for women in the rap industry and former member of the pioneering group Three 6 Mafia, has died, sources have confirmed. She was 43.

Born Lola Mitchell, the Tennessee rapper began her career at 14 after recording Cheefa Da Reefa with Three 6 Mafia. The group would eventually invite her to join the group, becoming its first female rapper to join its ranks.

Her presence in the Memphis rap scene was felt even after she left the Three 6 Mafia in the early 2000s. She would go on to make the hits Where Dem Dollars At and Gangsta Walk. She has also worked with Gucci Mane, Killer Mike, Lil John and T.I and most recently, worked with Latto on a track released last month.

“I would honestly say that I have to admit, respectfully and humbly, that I am the blueprint,” she told Billboard in her last recorded interview. “I hear my cadence in a lot of men and female rappers. … I used to run away from it. I used to didn’t want to even give myself flowers because I’ve been so low-key and humble. It’s time to claim what’s mine.”

After Mitchell’s death was announced, founding member of Three 6 Mafia, DJ Paul, posted a picture of her with no caption on Instagram. Celebrities and fans flooded the comments sharing their thoughts and condolences.

“Man we was just together 3 weeks ago. Rest well, Queen,” Lil Jon wrote.

“Cannot believe this bro. Tuff one,” wrote Krazie Bone.

“Hurt is definitely an understatement right now…I’m going to miss our conversations and texts…prayers to Boo and her entire family,” wrote media personality Diamond P.

Atlanta rapper Ludacris also commented with the prayer hands and white dove emoji.

The cause of her death is unknown.

Comments / 90

flygril
2d ago

they are all dying, getting shot up, or drugs, this always happens when you choose the Wong road in life. some people just don't learn

Reply(6)
18
Tangela Hokett
2d ago

This is so sad!!! I wish she had stayed on Marriage Bootcamp for Dr. Ish to help her....Lord!!! Praying for her family!!!

Reply(5)
11
Alex Melendez
2d ago

lately too many popular singers are dying at an early age.

Reply(1)
13
 

The Three 6 Mafia member was undeniably influential within the industry. The excitement of a new year beginning is still wearing off, though the mood became sombre once the hip-hop community heard about the death of Gangsta Boo. She passed on Sunday (January 1), and it’s chiefly suspected that an overdose was her ultimate cause of death.
