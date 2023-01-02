ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
People

World's Only Nonuplets, 5 Girls and 4 Boys, Head Home Months After Celebrating First Birthday

Halima Cissé and Abdelkader Arby's nine babies were born in Morocco in May 2021 at 30 weeks After receiving care for over a year, the Guinness World Record-breaking nonuplets are finally home in Mali. Halima Cissé and husband Abdelkader Arby welcomed their nine babies in Morocco last May. Afterwards, the children — who arrived at 30 weeks — spent months in the hospital before moving to an apartment, where they continued to receive care, according to the BBC. But on Tuesday, the children arrived safely in Mali, per the outlet. "It's a lot...
The US Sun

I was adopted and reunited with my dad after 30 years – I was stunned to find out where my husband met him first

A WOMAN who was placed for adoption at birth has met her biological father for the first time 32 years later after they both submitted their DNA for testing. When they connected in 2019, Rachael, 32, discovered that she grew up just 20 minutes away from Criss, 53 — and in an even more surprising twist, they learned that Criss and Rachael's husband had already met.
UTAH STATE
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch

Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
parentingisnteasy.co

Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog

For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
The New West

Woman expected to babysit niece even when not asked

country house trees wooden fencePhoto byJonathan Petersson/Pexels. This story is based on true events, though names have been changed. When her kids were little, my friend Sophie ended up living on her in-law's property. Her husband had been injured, and they were left with no other viable options.
Ceebla Cuud

A 70-Year-Old Married Couple Finally Had a Child After 54 Years of Trying

A couple in India's Rajasthan state who have been married for 54 years just had their first baby. This makes them one of the oldest couples in history to have a child. Gopichand, age 75, and Chandravati, his 70-year-old wife, tried for many years to start a family but were unsuccessful. They went to many hospitals and clinics and tried treatments and procedures over a long time, but nothing helped. The husband first contacted an Alwar in-vitro fertilization clinic about helping his wife conceive around a year and a half ago. The woman's old age was a cause for concern, but there were precedents for success. Chandravati fell pregnant after two failed IVF treatments and just gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy