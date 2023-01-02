Read full article on original website
A 4-year-old is dying of cancer. Her family is asking for help to celebrate her last birthday
As 4-year-old Delaney Krings of Pewaukee, Wisconsin inches closer to her fifth birthday on Dec. 16, her parents know it may be her last — and people from all over the world are helping her celebrate. On Oct. 31, 2022, Delaney was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Doctors at...
World's Only Nonuplets, 5 Girls and 4 Boys, Head Home Months After Celebrating First Birthday
Halima Cissé and Abdelkader Arby's nine babies were born in Morocco in May 2021 at 30 weeks After receiving care for over a year, the Guinness World Record-breaking nonuplets are finally home in Mali. Halima Cissé and husband Abdelkader Arby welcomed their nine babies in Morocco last May. Afterwards, the children — who arrived at 30 weeks — spent months in the hospital before moving to an apartment, where they continued to receive care, according to the BBC. But on Tuesday, the children arrived safely in Mali, per the outlet. "It's a lot...
I was adopted and reunited with my dad after 30 years – I was stunned to find out where my husband met him first
A WOMAN who was placed for adoption at birth has met her biological father for the first time 32 years later after they both submitted their DNA for testing. When they connected in 2019, Rachael, 32, discovered that she grew up just 20 minutes away from Criss, 53 — and in an even more surprising twist, they learned that Criss and Rachael's husband had already met.
My dad died 7 years before I had kids of my own. I grieve the fact that he's not in their lives.
The author says that she regularly grieves that her father won't meet her children but that they try to find love in others.
Boyfriend is looking to grant girlfriend's last wish after she was tragically given 'week to live'
Aidan Solan described his late girlfriend Alex Halley as a 'caricature of a nice person,' so consistently compassionate that when she was diagnosed with cervical cancer, she immediately thought of a friend whose mother had recently died of cancer, so she wouldn't hurt them with the news.
I got divorced when my twins were 3 years old. I quit my full-time job and started my own business to spend more time with them — and I don't regret it.
I had a hard time adjusting to having my young twins only part of the time, especially with my full-time job. Here's how I made it all work.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
This mom had 9 kids by age 28. She shares the ‘mad dash’ of every day
Kora Duke, 39, didn't plan on having nine children by the time she was 28. "It really was just the way it happened," the Nevada mom tells TODAY.com. "The majority (of my pregnancies) were not intentional at all. Traditional birth control methods didn't work." Duke met her husband, Andre, when...
I've been co-sleeping with my 10 and 12-year-old since they were born - it's totally natural and I've no intention of stopping
A mum still shares a bed with her two pre-teen kids and says it's not weird at all - it's actually the reason they share such a close bond. Bernie Watkins, 49, who lives in Grenada, Spain, but is originally from Childwall, Liverpool, has co-slept with her children since they were born - and ten and 12 years on she still does.
Taraji P. Henson Says She Hasn’t Been Happy ‘In a Long Time’: ‘The Things I Thought Made Me Happy Don’t Cut It Anymore’
Taraji P. Henson discussed her mental health challenges with radio host Angie Martinez. Here's what she shared about not being happy.
Mother Cancels Christmas Plans with In-Laws to 'Make Toddler Happy'
What is a good reason to cancel plans at the last minute?. Photo byPhoto by Jeremy Bishop on UnsplashonUnsplash. Anyone who has ever planned or hosted a holiday celebration knows that a lot of time, attention, and planning goes into making sure that the event works out.
First words of hero child, 5, who kept siblings safe for 55 hours in Australian Outback
Jake Day, 28, and Cindy Braddock, 25, died in a horror Christmas morning crash in the West Australian town of Kondinin, leaving their three young children stranded for 55 hours.
After No One Showed Up to His Birthday Party, Young Officer Decides to Celebrate It With Him
In 2019, Austin Lynema, a 22-year-old police officer, was driving through a neighborhood when he unexpectedly noticed a youngster sobbing on the sidewalk. He drew up next to the boy and inquired as to what was wrong.
A cancer patient was told she didn't have much time. Her fiancé and medical team organized their wedding in 12 hours.
After being told she didn't have much time to get married, her hospital team and fiancé raced against the clock to make it happen.
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Father Slammed for Secretly Going on 4-Day Ski Trip After Leaving Wife and Daughter Behind
Is it ever okay to run off and do your own thing on a family vacation?. When the holidays come around, some people think that this is the perfect time to go on a vacation and blow off some steam before the chaos of the holiday season catches up.
Tom Parker Dead: Wife of The Wanted Singer Details First 'Grief-Filled' Christmas Without Him
Kelsey Parker posted to Instagram on Friday to film her heartbreaking reunion with her late husband Tom's parents Noreen and Nigel, after confessing that she is "dreading" her first Christmas without the singer. After a year-and-a-half-long struggle with stage four glioblastoma brain cancer, the Wanted star passed away in March...
Woman expected to babysit niece even when not asked
country house trees wooden fencePhoto byJonathan Petersson/Pexels. This story is based on true events, though names have been changed. When her kids were little, my friend Sophie ended up living on her in-law's property. Her husband had been injured, and they were left with no other viable options.
Mother wants teenaged daughter/mom to take more responsibility and get a job or go back to school
Teen mom and sonPhoto byAndriyko Podilnyk/UnsplashonUnsplash. A single mom has tried to make the best of becoming a grandmother when her 16-year-old daughter became unexpectedly pregnant. She has been very supportive of her daughter throughout the pregnancy, and there were no complications during the pregnancy or the delivery.
A 70-Year-Old Married Couple Finally Had a Child After 54 Years of Trying
A couple in India's Rajasthan state who have been married for 54 years just had their first baby. This makes them one of the oldest couples in history to have a child. Gopichand, age 75, and Chandravati, his 70-year-old wife, tried for many years to start a family but were unsuccessful. They went to many hospitals and clinics and tried treatments and procedures over a long time, but nothing helped. The husband first contacted an Alwar in-vitro fertilization clinic about helping his wife conceive around a year and a half ago. The woman's old age was a cause for concern, but there were precedents for success. Chandravati fell pregnant after two failed IVF treatments and just gave birth to a healthy baby boy.
