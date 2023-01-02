A huge reason why i look to the future of technology, is my past of watching NASA and space exploration!. The genesis of my love of looking beyond today's technology comes from my early exposure to the successes of NASA. I thoroughly enjoyed and read Carl Sagan's book Contact and the movie made from the book. Not that Carl Sagan was my only influence; as I said, the very reality of the many NASA expeditions shaped my love of technology. I can remember, as a younger person asking my mother to get Tang. Although a commercial product, Tang re-created what the astronauts drank. I remember sampling astronaut ice cream, freeze-dried ice cream, and many other interesting things that astronauts supposedly ate. Although, I suspect, for the most part, commercial products available off-the-shelf at the grocery store weren't close to what the astronauts had. It wasn't real astronaut food, but it was close enough. Today I want to talk about tomorrow and what tomorrow means in the world of spaceflight for humans.

2 DAYS AGO