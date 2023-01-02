ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

myscience.org

’Unexpected’ space traveller defies theories about origin of Solar System

Researchers from Western have shown that a fireball that originated at the edge of the Solar System was likely made of rock, not ice, challenging long-held beliefs about how the Solar System was formed. Just at the edge of our Solar System and halfway to the nearest stars is a...
Space.com

9 alien planet discoveries that were out-of-this-world in 2022

As scientists enter the third decade of exoplanet discoveries, they continue to uncover strange, fascinating findings that sometimes raise more questions than answers. From a scorching super-Earth to a football-shaped world, here are the greatest alien planet stories of 2022.  1. 5,000th confirmed exoplanet at last After 30 years of exoplanet discoveries, the tally of confirmed alien worlds reached 5,000 this year. Scientists added the new milestone entry to the NASA...
Gizmodo

The Best Photos From Mars in 2022

The Red Planet is desolate, freezing, and has an atmosphere 1% as dense as our own. Its winds blow in great gusts that kick up global dust storms that make and break Mars missions that rely on solar energy for power. Thankfully, spacecraft on and above Mars keep us Earthlings...
KTSA

Humans will live on the moon “in this decade,” NASA official says

Last week, NASA launched its long-awaited Artemis 1 flight, the first of several missions to establish a human presence on and around the moon. But even though it’s just the beginning of this long mission, one official says major steps could be seen sooner rather quickly. Howard Hu, the...
Science Focus

Wolf Moon 2023: How to see the January full Moon

The first full Moon of 2023 rises this week - here's how, and when, you can see it from the UK. A full Moon provides us with a great opportunity to observe some of the craters around the rim of the Moon, which would otherwise be hidden in shadow. As the first full Moon of the new year rises, the distinctive constellation, Orion, continues to dominate the night sky, with the hunter's recognisable club and pelt easy to spot under clear conditions.
The Independent

Korean spacecraft sends back stunning images of the Earth and the Moon

Danuri, South Korea’s first ever spacecraft to orbit the Moon, has sent back stunning images of the lunar surface and the Earth beyond.The spacecraft – which has the official name of Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, but is better known as Danuri – left Earth on board a SpaceX rocket in August. It has been travelling towards the Moon ever since.Last month, it arrived in lunar orbit. Since then it has been moving closer to the Moon’s surface, with the aim of gathering information about it.That scientific mission will start next month. But new images show the Earth rising out over the top...
The Atlantic

Seeing Earth From Space Will Change You

When he first returned from space, William Shatner was overcome with emotion. The actor, then 90 years old, stood in the dusty grass of the West Texas desert, where the spacecraft had landed. It was October 2021. Nearby, Jeff Bezos, the billionaire who had invited Shatner to ride on a Blue Origin rocket, whooped and popped a bottle of champagne, but Shatner hardly seemed to notice. With tears falling down his cheeks, he described what he had witnessed, his tone hushed. “What you have given me is the most profound experience I can imagine,” Shatner told Bezos. “It’s extraordinary. Extraordinary. I hope I never recover from this.” The man who had played Captain Kirk was so moved by the journey that his post-touchdown remarks ran longer than the three minutes he’d actually spent in space.
Business Insider

Here's why astronauts age slower than the rest of us here on Earth

Time can appear to move faster or slower to us relative to others in a different part of space-time. That means astronauts on the International Space Station get to age just a tiny bit slower than people on Earth. Astronauts on long missions "may be vulnerable to unique stressors that...
Interesting Engineering

Did We Really Land On The Moon?

Do you know the farthest distance humans have ever made a phone call?. Well, it’s 240,000 miles (385,000 km), and you’d be surprised to know that this call was made from the White House to the moon —- Yes, you heard that right “to the moon”. On July 20, 1969, US president Richard Nixon made a historic telephone call to congratulate Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin for their successful moon landing.
hubpages.com

Futurist: A Tribute to Space and Space Exploration

A huge reason why i look to the future of technology, is my past of watching NASA and space exploration!. The genesis of my love of looking beyond today's technology comes from my early exposure to the successes of NASA. I thoroughly enjoyed and read Carl Sagan's book Contact and the movie made from the book. Not that Carl Sagan was my only influence; as I said, the very reality of the many NASA expeditions shaped my love of technology. I can remember, as a younger person asking my mother to get Tang. Although a commercial product, Tang re-created what the astronauts drank. I remember sampling astronaut ice cream, freeze-dried ice cream, and many other interesting things that astronauts supposedly ate. Although, I suspect, for the most part, commercial products available off-the-shelf at the grocery store weren't close to what the astronauts had. It wasn't real astronaut food, but it was close enough. Today I want to talk about tomorrow and what tomorrow means in the world of spaceflight for humans.
France 24

Last surviving Apollo 7 astronaut, Walter Cunningham, dies at age 90

Walter Cunningham, the last surviving astronaut from the first successful crewed space mission in NASA's Apollo program, died Tuesday in Houston. He was 90. NASA confirmed Cunningham’s death in a statement but did not include its cause. His family said through a spokesman, Jeff Carr, that Cunningham died in a hospital "from complications of a fall, after a full and complete life.”
Mercury retrograde move over for Earth at Perihelion Day on January 4th

Perihelion Day explanation and how to observe the date. Mercury retrograde happens when the planet appears to be orbiting backward and people say strange things happen to them on the earth. You may be familiar with this phenomenon which took place in September of last year and began again on December 29 2022 but have you heard of Earth at Perihelion? This is the scientific definition for the moment in time when our earth or other.

