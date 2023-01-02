ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

3 News Now

Iowa DNR fines Cedar Falls man for illegal dumping and burning

A rural Cedar Falls man who operates a construction company has repeatedly stockpiled and burned debris from various projects in the past decade, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR recently fined Michael Arends $10,000 and “conservatively estimated” that he had improperly disposed of 100 tons of...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCCI.com

New law for bottle and can redemption now effective

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some big changes started Tuesday for bottle and can redemption in Iowa. The changes allow some stores to end their bottle and can redemption program as long as there is another redemption center within a 15-mile radius. It also increases the fee beverage distributors pay...
IOWA STATE
Axios

Hy-Vee reviewing its Iowa bottle redemption services

Hy-Vee is reminding customers that Iowa law requires bottles and cans that are returned for redemptions be empty. Law breakers could be refused redemption center services. Between the lines: Hy-Vee, the state's largest grocery chain, is evaluating how it provides redemption services, spokesperson Tina Potthoff told Axios Friday. A new...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa DNR to treat Nobles Lake, eliminate 'rough fish' population

(Missouri Valley) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources hope to remove invasive river species from a KMAland lake. The DNR announced Tuesday they will be treating Nobles Lake this winter under a layer of ice with a low concentration of Rotenone to eliminate rough fish. The 95-acre cutoff oxbow lake is located in Harrison and Pottawattamie Counties on the Missouri River Floodplain. Bryan Hayes is a Fisheries Biologist with the Iowa DNR. Hayes tells KMA News the more invasive species made their way into the lake, intended to serve as a habitat for waterfowl, following the historic Missouri River flooding in 2011 and 2019.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Freezing drizzle leading to slick streets in eastern Iowa Wednesday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Freezing drizzle is leading to patchy slick streets in eastern Iowa Wednesday morning. Temperatures are below freezing leading to the drizzle freezing on contact on any untreated surfaces. Drizzle will be possible through 8-9 am, and as a result many school districts...
IOWA STATE
WQAD

Iowa's prized topsoil could have 60 years left, experts say

IOWA, USA — As farmers prepare for the next planting season, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging Iowan farmers to protect soil health by changing the way they farm. This is because they're worried that in 60 years, Iowa could lose enough topsoil that would make current farming...
IOWA STATE
wnax.com

Snow Not Much Help in Drought Busting

Despite several rounds of heavy snow, it will take more to break the ongoing drought. Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan says much of the area is years behind on moisture….. Glisan says the soil needs to recharge first….. Glisan says it takes a lot of snow to melt...
NEBRASKA STATE
KCCI.com

Crashes cause traffic backups as light snow falls

DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple crashes reported throughout central Iowa caused traffic backups Wednesday morning. Light snow fell, making some roads slick. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

How to make your heart healthier in the new year

Iowa's medical marijuana program has another year of growth. Ankeny fire dept. Struggles to keep up after record setting number of calls in 2022. Some areas in Iowa are seeing population growth, and that means more calls for service to fire departments. United Auto Workers union to vote on contract...
IOWA STATE
weareiowa.com

A Lesson on Trains in Iowa

When Iowa became a state in 1846, it had no railroads. That was not for lack of trying, though. Railroads were becoming common in Eastern states, and Western migration required continuing rail lines through the middle part of the continent. The first railroad actually built in the state ran westward...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Photos of missing Iowans still missing from database despite new law

More than 1,800 Hawkeye fans jammed into the Sky Deck in downtown Nashville for the Hawkeye huddle. Local recycling centers work to manage Iowa's carbon footprint after holidays. Updated: 8 hours ago. From decorations to wrapping paper, trash piles up after the holidays. First Alert Forecast: Monday, January 2nd, 2022.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Gas Prices Increase For The New Year

(Des Moines, IA) -- Gas prices in Iowa are starting to creep up in the new year. Triple A says the statewide average is $3.01-- up 15 cents from last week. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Iowa cost $3.03 a year ago. The current average...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

