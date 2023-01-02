Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Two eastern Iowa cities get perfect score on national LGBTQ inclusion evaluation
A fire destroyed a garage in Cedar Rapids early Wednesday morning. GOP leaders to try to find new House Speaker after historic defeat. GOP leaders in the House are set to return to try and find a new Speaker after a historic defeat. Manchester hospital introduces new therapy dog. Updated:...
3 News Now
Iowa DNR fines Cedar Falls man for illegal dumping and burning
A rural Cedar Falls man who operates a construction company has repeatedly stockpiled and burned debris from various projects in the past decade, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR recently fined Michael Arends $10,000 and “conservatively estimated” that he had improperly disposed of 100 tons of...
KCCI.com
New law for bottle and can redemption now effective
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some big changes started Tuesday for bottle and can redemption in Iowa. The changes allow some stores to end their bottle and can redemption program as long as there is another redemption center within a 15-mile radius. It also increases the fee beverage distributors pay...
Hy-Vee reviewing its Iowa bottle redemption services
Hy-Vee is reminding customers that Iowa law requires bottles and cans that are returned for redemptions be empty. Law breakers could be refused redemption center services. Between the lines: Hy-Vee, the state's largest grocery chain, is evaluating how it provides redemption services, spokesperson Tina Potthoff told Axios Friday. A new...
kmaland.com
Iowa DNR to treat Nobles Lake, eliminate 'rough fish' population
(Missouri Valley) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources hope to remove invasive river species from a KMAland lake. The DNR announced Tuesday they will be treating Nobles Lake this winter under a layer of ice with a low concentration of Rotenone to eliminate rough fish. The 95-acre cutoff oxbow lake is located in Harrison and Pottawattamie Counties on the Missouri River Floodplain. Bryan Hayes is a Fisheries Biologist with the Iowa DNR. Hayes tells KMA News the more invasive species made their way into the lake, intended to serve as a habitat for waterfowl, following the historic Missouri River flooding in 2011 and 2019.
NE Iowa Semi Rollovers Mixed Milk and Dog Food In Water [PHOTOS]
Truck drivers in northeast Iowa suffered injuries earlier this week after two semis rolled over into bodies of water. On Monday evening in Guttenberg, crews were dispatched to the 300 block of North Highway 52 after a semi hauling milk crashed and rolled into a nearby pond. Crews worked to...
cbs2iowa.com
Freezing drizzle leading to slick streets in eastern Iowa Wednesday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Freezing drizzle is leading to patchy slick streets in eastern Iowa Wednesday morning. Temperatures are below freezing leading to the drizzle freezing on contact on any untreated surfaces. Drizzle will be possible through 8-9 am, and as a result many school districts...
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa DOT prepares roadways with deicer and explains it's limits for effectiveness
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — As the storm makes its way to Siouxland, the Iowa DOT has been preparing to de-ice, but at what point does the de-ice reach its limit for effectiveness?. An Engineer for the Iowa DOT says, as the rain comes down and freezes; the more de- icer they will use.
Iowa's prized topsoil could have 60 years left, experts say
IOWA, USA — As farmers prepare for the next planting season, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging Iowan farmers to protect soil health by changing the way they farm. This is because they're worried that in 60 years, Iowa could lose enough topsoil that would make current farming...
KCRG.com
Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement officer’s vehicle hit on I-29 in western Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT is reminding people to slow down on Iowa roadways as wintry weather continues to cause slick conditions across portions of the state. It comes after an Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement officer’s vehicle was struck from behind while the officer was inside on Tuesday.
wnax.com
Snow Not Much Help in Drought Busting
Despite several rounds of heavy snow, it will take more to break the ongoing drought. Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan says much of the area is years behind on moisture….. Glisan says the soil needs to recharge first….. Glisan says it takes a lot of snow to melt...
KCCI.com
Crashes cause traffic backups as light snow falls
DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple crashes reported throughout central Iowa caused traffic backups Wednesday morning. Light snow fell, making some roads slick. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
KCRG.com
How to make your heart healthier in the new year
Iowa's medical marijuana program has another year of growth. Ankeny fire dept. Struggles to keep up after record setting number of calls in 2022. Some areas in Iowa are seeing population growth, and that means more calls for service to fire departments. United Auto Workers union to vote on contract...
weareiowa.com
A Lesson on Trains in Iowa
When Iowa became a state in 1846, it had no railroads. That was not for lack of trying, though. Railroads were becoming common in Eastern states, and Western migration required continuing rail lines through the middle part of the continent. The first railroad actually built in the state ran westward...
UPDATE: Some rural Iowans customers receive 9 days worth of mail, unclear if issue has been resolved
Since November 14, McCabe has documented fifteen days mail hasn't been delivered or picked up. While getting the mail now is a relief, it doesn't help her business which requires her to send packages frequently.
KCRG.com
Photos of missing Iowans still missing from database despite new law
More than 1,800 Hawkeye fans jammed into the Sky Deck in downtown Nashville for the Hawkeye huddle. Local recycling centers work to manage Iowa's carbon footprint after holidays. Updated: 8 hours ago. From decorations to wrapping paper, trash piles up after the holidays. First Alert Forecast: Monday, January 2nd, 2022.
The Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) Roadways are mostly clear in southwest Iowa this morning except for Highway 44 from Audubon east into Guthrie County. Roadways are partially covered in the northwest and northern Iowa.
iheart.com
Iowa Gas Prices Increase For The New Year
(Des Moines, IA) -- Gas prices in Iowa are starting to creep up in the new year. Triple A says the statewide average is $3.01-- up 15 cents from last week. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Iowa cost $3.03 a year ago. The current average...
KELOLAND TV
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
KCCI.com
The Iowa DOT talks their strategy for the big winter storm and what changes are to come
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa DOT snowplow drivers are enjoying some much-deserved downtime after last week's snowstorm was all hands on deck. High winds and blowing snow created dangerous conditions on the road and the organization says they were prepared. KCCI's Lauren Johnson spoke to the Iowa DOT to...
