Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police charged Pa. man with false imprisonment of pizza delivery driver
Police charged a man for false imprisonment of a pizza delivery driver in Pa. Officers from the Johnstown police department responded to a call from Primo’s Pizza on Clinton Street in Cambria County on Dec. 15, where the store reported robbery, according to WJAC. According to the police, the...
fox8tv.com
Richland Township Stabbing
Police say a Johnstown woman is facing charges after stabbing a man New Year’s Eve. Richland Township police say Nefertiti Whitlow faces aggravated assault and other related charges. They say officers were called Saturday night for reports of a man bleeding from the neck who’d pulled his truck into...
Pa. man accused of killing mailman dies while in jail: report
A Pennsylvania man accused of killing a mailman last year died while in custody, according to a story from TribLive. Eric Kortz, 54, had previously been diagnosed with terminal cancer, the news outlet said, citing court records. He had been held in Butler County Prison. Kortz’s lawyers had filed a...
Drunk man charged for burglary and assaulting 2 people on New Year’s Eve
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is facing felony charges after he was accused of smacking a woman before entering a home and assaulting another man all while he claimed he was drunk. On New Year’s Eve Dec. 31, 2022, Clearfield Borough police received multiple reports of a disturbance in the area […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Punxsy Woman Accused of Assaulting Victim With Fence Post Due in Court
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a local woman accused of smacking another woman with a fence post in September. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 52-year-old Melissa Lynn Humble, of Punxsutawney, is scheduled for Tuesday, January 23, with District Judge David B. Inzana presiding.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Suspect Allegedly Trades Meth for Stolen Copper
BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. According to a release issued by PSP DuBois on January 2, a known suspect took approximately 100 pounds of stolen copper and cashed it in at Clear Salvage in Brady Township, Clearfield County, around 11:10 a.m. on December 10.
wccsradio.com
MAN CHARGED WITH MAKING METH DUE FOR PRELIMINARY HEARING TODAY
Charges have been filed and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for today for a Homer City man accused of making methamphetamine. 57-year-old George F. Sager of Homer City faces single felony counts of operating a meth lab and possession with intent to deliver, two felony counts of depositing, storing and disposing of chemical waste, and misdemeanor ephedrine possession and possession of a controlled substance for an incident on December 18th. State police were dispatched to a home at 1912 Route 56 East and found items needed for the manufacture of meth using the “one-pot” method, along with a spent “one-pot”. The state police clandestine laboratory response team was able to gather evidence and clear the scene without further incident. Bail was initially set for Sager at $100,000 bail, and he has been in jail since then.
WJAC TV
Johnstown woman stabbed man New Year's Eve after he ended relationship with her: Police
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Police say a Johnstown woman is facing charges after stabbing a man New Year’s Eve. Richland Township police say Nefertiti Whitlow faces aggravated assault and other related charges. They say officers were called Saturday night for reports of a man bleeding from the...
Man imprisoned for attempted kidnapping charged with touching girl
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man is facing several felony charges after he was accused of inappropriately touching a young girl. State police were first notified by a parent on Sept. 9, 2020, about 64-year-old Todd Ferry who they claimed had inappropriate contact with the girl in 2014. According to court documents, the […]
Pizza delivery driver beaten, robbed and abducted in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police say a pizza delivery driver was robbed and abducted in Elliott Tuesday night. According to a report, officers were called around 10 p.m. to take a report of a robbery and abduction that occurred a short time earlier in the 900 block of Phoenix Street.
wdadradio.com
THREE CHARGED WITH PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS ON NEW YEAR’S DAY
Indiana Borough Police have released three reports of public drunkenness that happened early in the morning on the first day of the New Year. The first report came in at 12:29 a.m. at the Sheetz on Wayne Avenue. Police found 22-year-old Juliana Stuer of Johnstown in an intoxicated state. Medics arrived on scene to assist.
explore venango
Woman Accused of Harboring Wanted Man in Hotel Room in Emlenton Area Due in Court Tomorrow
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an area woman accused of harboring a wanted man in the Emlenton area is scheduled for Wednesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 26-year-old Keirstan Nicole Wiles, of Sarver, is set for Wednesday, January 4, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey on the following charge:
Overdoses in Clearfield County causing alarm
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials say since the start of the year they’ve had three deadly overdoses in Clearfield County. This includes the overdose that happened on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Woodland Park. That’s in addition to two others last Saturday. According to Ryan Sayers, the Clearfield County District Attorney, most victims are overdosing […]
Man accused of pulling gun during fight in Live! Casino Pittsburgh parking garage
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man will face charges after police said he pulled a gun on another man in the Live! Casino Pittsburgh parking garage.Pennsylvania State Police said they were called to a fight involving a gun shortly after 1:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.Troopers learned a 55-year-old from Marianna allegedly got into a fight with another man in the casino's parking garage, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim. Police said charges of simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness will be filed. Troopers did not release the suspect's name.
Hit and run in Bedford County
Correction: It was previously reported that one person was killed in this crash. No person was killed. Initial information came from a Pennsylvania State Police report and has since been corrected. BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) a hit and run on I-99 in Clair Township sent multiple people to […]
2 Pittsburgh detectives on paid leave after shooting, killing suspect in Brackenridge incident
PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh Police Detectives have been placed on paid administrative leaving, pending an investigation by Allegheny County Police into the deadly shooting of a suspect wanted for killing a police chief. Sources said that’s standard protocol. And Target 11 has confirmed that the ATF is now...
More charges brought against Bedford County man for kissing teen
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man is facing more criminal charges after he was accused of inappropriately kissing a teen girl and giving her alcohol. Anthony Troutman, 31 was charged in September 2022 after an investigation by state police found he was sending inappropriate messages to an underage girl that were sexual […]
Teen driver struck woman on motorized scooter in Clearfield, police report
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was injured when a teen driver struck them while they were crossing the road on a motorized scooter, police report. The incident happened before noon on New Year’s Eve when a person on a motorized scooter was at the intersection of Riverview Road and Fullerton Street in Clearfield. […]
Police investigating armed robbery at Monroeville Eat’n Park
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — An armed robbery was reported at the Eat’n Park in Monroeville. According to a statement from Eat’n Park spokesperson Courtney Caprara, the armed robbery happened Monday morning. Monroeville police said they were called to the restaurant at 7:30 a.m. Police said the Eat’n Park...
Greensburg police seek suspect in burglary of local business
The City of Greensburg police department has released photos from video surveillance of a man they say burglarized a local business in the early morning of Jan. 1. They believe the suspect is a a white male who was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and a mask. The sweatshirt was turned inside out. The suspect was wearing “unique” tennis shoes that appear to be yellow and white.
Comments / 0