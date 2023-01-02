Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Huge 91% Microsoft Office Lifetime License Discount Ends in Just a Few Days
Microsoft Office is an essential suite of tools for both your professional and personal computing needs, but if you don't already have access to its apps on your own computer, the cost of a license or commitment to a monthly subscription can be off-putting. Rather than stumping up full price...
PC Magazine
Save 91% on This Resumé-Building Software
First impressions are crucial in any situation, but that goes double when it comes to job hunting. Many of us spend so much time honing the skills we need for a job that we don't have time to learn the art of writing a proper resumé. Luckily, we don't really have to.
geekwire.com
Tumultuous times at Tableau: Salesforce cutbacks impact senior leaders and longtime employees
A 10% workforce reduction by Salesforce is rippling through the ranks of Tableau Software, the Seattle-based data visualization company acquired by the San Francisco-based enterprise tech giant for $15.7 billion more than three years ago. Several longtime employees and senior leaders from Tableau posted on LinkedIn this morning that their...
How to Build Web Apps in Pure Python
As a data scientist or software engineer, sharing your projects with the world can be incredibly rewarding. One effective way to do this is by creating a web app that can showcase your work in a dynamic and interactive way. However, learning web development technologies such as JavaScript, HTML, and CSS can be a significant undertaking, especially if you’re short on time or don’t have a lot of experience in this area.
Amazon to cut 18,000 jobs, CEO says
The job cuts will impact employees at the company's stores and its People, Experience, and Technology organization.
Amazon, Salesforce jettison jobs in latest tech worker purge
Salesforce is laying off about 8,000 employees, or 10% of its workforce. Major technology companies are pruning their payrolls that they rapidly expanded.
The Easiest Way To Set Up A Guest Wi-Fi Network
Just about everyone has internet access these days. The Census Bureau reports that 92% of American households have at least one computer and 85% enjoy a home internet connectivity service. But your network equipment can do more than meets the eye. The guest network is a secondary network your router can broadcast, granting a tunneled access point to your internet. It restricts connected devices to only the internet, walling them off from your other linked devices such as printers, servers, and storage devices. Businesses use guest networks to let customers connect to their Wi-Fi without exposing the primary network (via Cisco). But you can also set up a guest Wi-Fi network at home.
ZDNet
A health tracker for any watch: Baracoda's BHeart brings sustainability to the wearables industry
At CES on Wednesday, the health tech company Baracoda showcased its health tracker, the first to be universally interoperable with already existing wristwear. Baracoda's BHeart can be used with a compatible watch band. BHeart uses energy-harvesting technology to recharge its battery with motion, body heat, and environmental light. Sensors built...
KevinMD.com
Why the internet of things (IoT) must pivot to achieve health care potential [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. “In many ways, internet of things (IoT) is a double-edged sword: connected devices are capturing huge volumes and varieties of data that can be mined for everything from potentially life-saving health care information to guidance toward peak athletic performance, but it is incredibly difficult to convert that raw data into truly meaningful and actionable insights.”
yankodesign.com
SwitchBot’s latest Hub 2 uses Matter to standardize and integrate all your IoT smart devices
Your smart home just got a lot more smarter. At CES 2023, SwitchBot just announced the Hub 2, their Wi-Fi-based smart-home accessory that communicates with SwitchBot’s products, letting you integrate them in a way that makes your home and life smarter. The Hub 2 is SwitchBot’s first product to now operate using the Matter protocol, which helps unite IoT devices under a single universal standard.
Comments / 0