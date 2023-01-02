ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Huge 91% Microsoft Office Lifetime License Discount Ends in Just a Few Days

Microsoft Office is an essential suite of tools for both your professional and personal computing needs, but if you don't already have access to its apps on your own computer, the cost of a license or commitment to a monthly subscription can be off-putting. Rather than stumping up full price...
PC Magazine

Save 91% on This Resumé-Building Software

First impressions are crucial in any situation, but that goes double when it comes to job hunting. Many of us spend so much time honing the skills we need for a job that we don't have time to learn the art of writing a proper resumé. Luckily, we don't really have to.
HackerNoon

How to Build Web Apps in Pure Python

As a data scientist or software engineer, sharing your projects with the world can be incredibly rewarding. One effective way to do this is by creating a web app that can showcase your work in a dynamic and interactive way. However, learning web development technologies such as JavaScript, HTML, and CSS can be a significant undertaking, especially if you’re short on time or don’t have a lot of experience in this area.
SlashGear

The Easiest Way To Set Up A Guest Wi-Fi Network

Just about everyone has internet access these days. The Census Bureau reports that 92% of American households have at least one computer and 85% enjoy a home internet connectivity service. But your network equipment can do more than meets the eye. The guest network is a secondary network your router can broadcast, granting a tunneled access point to your internet. It restricts connected devices to only the internet, walling them off from your other linked devices such as printers, servers, and storage devices. Businesses use guest networks to let customers connect to their Wi-Fi without exposing the primary network (via Cisco). But you can also set up a guest Wi-Fi network at home.
KevinMD.com

Why the internet of things (IoT) must pivot to achieve health care potential [PODCAST]

Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. “In many ways, internet of things (IoT) is a double-edged sword: connected devices are capturing huge volumes and varieties of data that can be mined for everything from potentially life-saving health care information to guidance toward peak athletic performance, but it is incredibly difficult to convert that raw data into truly meaningful and actionable insights.”
yankodesign.com

SwitchBot’s latest Hub 2 uses Matter to standardize and integrate all your IoT smart devices

Your smart home just got a lot more smarter. At CES 2023, SwitchBot just announced the Hub 2, their Wi-Fi-based smart-home accessory that communicates with SwitchBot’s products, letting you integrate them in a way that makes your home and life smarter. The Hub 2 is SwitchBot’s first product to now operate using the Matter protocol, which helps unite IoT devices under a single universal standard.

