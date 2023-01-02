ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

Airport in Wyoming Serves Complimentary Mimosas for Arriving Guests

By Jane Ellis
 2 days ago

BRB, booking a trip to Jackson Hole.

How does a complimentary mimosa sound upon arrival after a long flight to your travel destination? Perfect, right? Well, now you don't have to go to the tropics to receive this kind of warm and inviting welcome. This airport gets an A+ in hospitality in our opinion and we are booking a trip there now.

Check out how TikTok contributor @samhrealestate was greeted at his arrival gate. This is just another reason among so many to visit this already fabulous city. Can you guess where this clip is from?

Yup, the Jackson Hole, Wyoming airport welcomes visitors upon arrival with complimentary mimosas. Wow, now that is definitely a inviting salutation. A great way to kickoff your trip, whether it's for personal or business. This extra special touch only adds more reasons to love it here.

TikTok viewers are 'thirsty' to plan a trip to Jackson Hole. Fan @traveling_elsewhere comments, "Will I buy a plane ticket just for this? Possibly!" Lol, us too, we were literally thinking the same thing. This is reason alone! User @stylingwithcaro says, "I’m screaming, I love it!" And commenter @anywherebutarizona asks, "Why didn’t they have these when I was there? All they gave me was delays!" Awww, not a bad place to be stuck for delay. We'll take one mimosa please!

This unique and very special city has so much to offer, you will never run out of options. The abundance of activities, sightseeing, dining, nightlife, nature, culture, and history will keep your itinerary full. Or if you happen to get stuck inside of the Jackson Hole airport, now you know that wouldn't be so bad either. Cheers!

New York, NY
