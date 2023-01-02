ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A college student raked in a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after investing $25 million in the meme stock

By Theron Mohamed
Business Insider
 2 days ago
legin nigellus
2d ago

he must've been in college for fun because anyone who has 25 mil just to gamble with obviously had way more than just that to the side. hell 25mil alone can last a life time

Lisa Doxey
2d ago

He either came from a rich family or invested early on to accumulate 25 Million to even do this because there's no way a college student has that kind of money laying around.

Andrew Hayden
2d ago

Dumb article, I've gotten more back on stocks than 5x, it's only newsworthy because a rich college kid had 25 mill to gamble with

