East End: Brewology in Speonk

Brewology describes itself as a friendly neighborhood restaurant on the East End.

It features plenty of local alcoholic drinks and food that changes up for the season.

"Our beer board is in real time - what we have on tap as it gets dispensed from our tap system," says Roger Bencosme. "Most of it is made up of local Long Island breweries - probably 60-70% of it is New York state."

Employees at the restaurant say one of their most popular staples are the "duck nachos."

The restaurant is also becoming known for its ramen.

