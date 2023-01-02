ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East End: Brewology in Speonk

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Brewology describes itself as a friendly neighborhood restaurant on the East End.

It features plenty of local alcoholic drinks and food that changes up for the season.

"Our beer board is in real time - what we have on tap as it gets dispensed from our tap system," says Roger Bencosme. "Most of it is made up of local Long Island breweries - probably 60-70% of it is New York state."

Employees at the restaurant say one of their most popular staples are the "duck nachos."

The restaurant is also becoming known for its ramen.

For more information on Brewology, click here .

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

