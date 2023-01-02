ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Grove, NY

Police: 28-year-old woman falsely reported bomb, gun threats at Smith Haven Mall

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05COvW_0k0uibT300

A woman falsely reported bomb and gun threats at the Smith Haven Mall on New Year's Day.

Officers say it happened a little after 4 p.m. Sunday when police received a 911 text message claiming a bomb was inside the Lake Grove mall.

Another text message from the same number claimed a woman was armed with a gun inside the mall.

Police searched the mall and determined there was no threat.

Tasia Morales, 28 of Amityville, was arrested for making the reports.

She is an employee at one of the stores in the mall.

Morales is now charged with falsely reporting an incident. Police say Morales may be linked to three or four other incidents involving text messages to 911.

Morales is out of jail on supervised release. There is also a full stay away order of protection against her so she cannot return to the mall.

She is due back in court Jan. 23.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Herald Community Newspapers

Police seek suspect connected in RVC bank robbery

Chase Bank in Rockville Centre was robbed in broad daylight on Jan. 3, at approximately 12:30 p.m. Robbery Squad detectives with Nassau County Police said an unknown male entered the bank and approached the teller. He presented her with a note demanding money and threatened the use of a weapon, according to police.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for two Suffolk County robberies

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers, and Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad and Seventh Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who robbed two businesses in December. A man entered Nirvana Smoke Shop, located at 382 Medford Ave. in North Patchogue, struck an...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Duo Wanted For Knifepoint Robbery Of Coram Speedway, Police Say

Authorities asked the public for help identifying two men who are accused of robbing a Long Island gas station. Two men entered a Speedway in Coram at about 10:50 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, and displayed what appeared to be a knife to an employee while demanding cash, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
CORAM, NY
NBC New York

Woman Arrested After Making False Bomb, Gun Threats at Long Island Mall: Police

A Long Island woman is facing charges after allegedly calling in false bomb and gun threats at a mall on New Year's Day, police said. Tasia Morales texted bogus tips to 9-1-1 about woman with a gun at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, and even lied about seeing a bomb just after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to Suffolk County Police. Officers responded to the scene, but found no threat. No one was evacuated during the search for the made-up weapons.
LAKE GROVE, NY
Shore News Network

Cops “murdered’ suspect, New York professor claims

Alexa Schwerha on January 3, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – According to the New York Post, a professor has accused two Suffolk County police officers of murdering their attackers after they were stabbed while responding to a call. An NYP report indicates that the officers were called to a Medford residence on Dec. 28 when the suspect threatened his roommate with a fire extinguisher. The suspect stabbed both officers before being fatally shot by one of the officers. In a comment on a Stony Brook Medicine Instagram post updating the community on the two officers’ injuries, Anna Hayward, who teaches The post Cops “murdered’ suspect, New York professor claims appeared first on Shore News Network.
MEDFORD, NY
WTNH

2 men arrested for 2021 fatal shooting in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven police arrested two suspects for a fatal shooting that left one man dead in the summer of 2021. The incident began on July 17, when police responded to reports of a shooting on Dixwell Avenue. After arriving at the scene, officers found 28-year-old Davonte Warren from New Haven […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
News 12

Police: 3 men arrested for weapons possession in Island Park

Police say three men from South Carolina have been arrested after two guns were found inside their car in Island Park. Detectives tell News 12 officers on a routine patrol saw a black Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound on Austin Boulevard that was unable to stay in its lane. Officers initiated...
ISLAND PARK, NY
News 12

News 12

130K+
Followers
44K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy