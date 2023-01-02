Police: 28-year-old woman falsely reported bomb, gun threats at Smith Haven Mall

A woman falsely reported bomb and gun threats at the Smith Haven Mall on New Year's Day.

Officers say it happened a little after 4 p.m. Sunday when police received a 911 text message claiming a bomb was inside the Lake Grove mall.

Another text message from the same number claimed a woman was armed with a gun inside the mall.

Police searched the mall and determined there was no threat.

Tasia Morales, 28 of Amityville, was arrested for making the reports.

She is an employee at one of the stores in the mall.

Morales is now charged with falsely reporting an incident. Police say Morales may be linked to three or four other incidents involving text messages to 911.

Morales is out of jail on supervised release. There is also a full stay away order of protection against her so she cannot return to the mall.

She is due back in court Jan. 23.