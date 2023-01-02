Read full article on original website
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU LB DeMario Tolan Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, as announced early Wednesday morning. Tolan’s entry comes as quite the surprise after a successful first season in Baton Rouge. Tolan emerged late, becoming another standout freshman alongside Harold Perkins on LSU’s defense. Head coach Brian Kelly praised...
Brian Kelly won’t love potential breakout star hitting transfer portal
LSU freshman linebacker DeMario Tolan entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, leaving head football coach Brian Kelly with one less young star to build the Tigers’ defense around, according to a Wednesday tweet from On3 Sports. The former four-star linebacker from Orlando, Florida earned 10 total tackles, three solo, in six games played […] The post Brian Kelly won’t love potential breakout star hitting transfer portal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Three Observations From LSU's Citrus Bowl Victory Over Purdue
LSU capped off a remarkable 2022 season in style after destroying Purdue 63-7 in the Citrus Bowl. The Tigers handled business from start to finish, executing off offense while limiting the Boilermakers’ chances with defensive production. It was the cherry on top to a stellar season for this group....
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU sees talented linebacker, former 4-star recruit, reportedly enter transfer portal
LSU will lose some depth on defense as talented freshman linebacker DeMario Tolan has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports, including 247Sports. Tolan, who is listed at 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds and had 10 tackles this season, was a 4-star prospect and ranked as the No. 20 linebacker in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He appeared in all but 2 of LSU’s games this season.
Citrus Bowl Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. Purdue
Tigers look to reach 10 wins on the season, end the year on a high note against a depleted Boilermakers squad.
Brian Kelly Details The Future of LSU's Quarterback Room
With Jayden Daniels returning to Baton Rouge for the 2023 season, it’s assumed he’ll control starting duties once again and build off of his stellar first year in Death Valley. Following LSU’s Citrus Bowl victory over Purdue, head coach Brian Kelly was transparent on the quarterback situation going...
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU sets rushing record as Tigers continue domination of Purdue at Citrus Bowl
LSU dominated Purdue in several ways on Monday in the Citrus Bowl, and along the way, the Tigers set a rushing record. As the Tigers went up 28-0, they recorded the 38th rushing touchdown of the season, a school record and broke the previous mark that was set in 2013. It came from Noah Cain, who added his second score of the game, and by that point had 6 carries for 39 yards. The record-breaker was a 9-yarder with 8:23 remaining in the first half.
saturdaytradition.com
What Brian Brohm said after Purdue's lopsided loss to LSU in Citrus Bowl
Brian Brohm ended his time in West Lafayette with a massively lopsided 63-7 loss to LSU in the VRBO Citrus Bowl on Monday. Despite the loss, the interim head coach spoke positively of his team, and what lies ahead with incoming head coach Ryan Walters. Speaking to the media after the bowl game, Brohm stated “Coach Walters will inherit a program with a great group of guys.”
aseaofblue.com
Doug Shows makes horrific call in Kentucky’s narrow win over LSU
Doug Shows is one of the most controversial officials in all of sports, and that’s putting it nicely. But even by Doug Shows standards, a call he made in the Kentucky Wildcats’ win over the LSU Tigers was as bad of a call as you’ll see at any level of basketball, which shouldn’t be a surprise from a guy who isn’t even afraid to eject fans from games,
LSU Coach Brian Kelly Addresses Coaching Staff Rumors
The Tigers coach was asked about his coaching staff following the team’s 63–7 win over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.
LSUSports.net
LSU Moves Up To No. 7 In AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – LSU climbed two spots in Monday’s AP Poll to No. 7 following two 20+ point victories to open its SEC slate, including a 69-45 win at No. 24 Arkansas. LSU is one of five remaining undefeated teams in the country. With an offensive attack that...
LSU puts 7-game winning streak on line vs. No. 19 Kentucky
LSU will go for its second straight win over a ranked opponent when it visits No. 19 Kentucky in Southeastern
Watch: LSU celebrations include Brian Kelly Cheez-it shower in Citrus Bowl rout
When you play in the Cheez-It bowl, things go a bit differently, and that’s all the way down to the post-game head coach showers. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Yardbarker
The greatest players in Purdue men's basketball history
The Purdue basketball program has made just two trips to the Final Four and played for one national championship but still does not have an NCAA title to boast about. That said, the Boilermakers program has produced some of the greatest players the college game has ever seen. Here is...
Grier Backs Off UCF Commitment
Former USF linebacker now undecided about next college home.
theadvocate.com
JS Clark tabs Madison Prep's Ross Akpan as school's first head football coach
Ross Akpan was named the first head football coach of JS Clark Leadership Academy, the school announced on Wednesday. Akpan, who most recently served as the offensive coordinator at Madison Prep, will be introduced at a 3 p.m. Thursday news conference at the Opelousas school. “I am super excited,” Akpan...
WATCH: Magic rookie Paolo Banchero puts Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on a poster, sending Twitter into a frenzy
If you don’t know by now, let me tell you straight up that Paolo Banchero is the real deal. The Orlando Magic rookie has been making waves in his debut season, and on Wednesday, he decided to add Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to his growing list of victims. Banchero put Shai on a […] The post WATCH: Magic rookie Paolo Banchero puts Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on a poster, sending Twitter into a frenzy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
theadvocate.com
Walk-On's founder stepping down as CEO; here's who will replace him
Brandon Landry, the former LSU basketball player who co-founded the Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux restaurant chain two decades ago in Baton Rouge, is stepping down as chief executive officer but will remain the company’s board chairman. Landry is handing the CEO baton to Scott Taylor, who has served as...
mynews13.com
Neighbors monetize Citrus Bowl with backyard parking
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday, thousands crowded into Camping World Stadium to watch Louisiana State University play Purdue University in the annual Citrus Bowl. In the stadium, concessions and fan merchandise are available for sale, but the stadium isn’t the only place people will spend money on game day.
