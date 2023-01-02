Read full article on original website
Related
Bank of America says a recession is likely in the 1st quarter of 2023 - and recommends investors buy stocks in these 3 areas
Bank of America expects a recession in the first quarter of 2023, according to a recent client note. Economists for the bank say the Fed's recent 50-basis-point rate hike did little to change an imminent slowdown scenario. BofA also highlighted three stock-market areas to watch if a recession does strike.
Investors just pulled a record $42 billion from stocks in one week in an attempt to cut their tax bill after grim 2022 losses, BofA says
Investors can use tax-loss harvesting to offset capital gains and lessen the amount they owe to the IRS.
NASDAQ
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
Here's why investors can expect returns in the S&P 500 this year after 2022's stock market bloodbath.
Happy hump day, readers. I'm senior reporter Phil Rosen. This time last year, the S&P 500 was coming off its all-time closing high, which had arrived on 2022's first day of trading. That didn't exactly happen yesterday. Stocks showed early promise Tuesday, but by the close they had turned as...
financefeeds.com
FXSpotStream volume ends final month of 2022 on a weak note
FXSpotStream’s trading venue, the aggregator service of LiquidityMatch LLC, reported its operational metrics for December 2022, which moved higher on a yearly basis but reflected weak performance across executed trade volumes when weighed against the figures of the prior month. Total volumes submitted to FXSpotStream was down -15 in...
Stocks could see double-digit gains in 2023, as these 3 factors show the Fed has already succeeded in taming inflation, Fundstrat says
The Fed has already tamed inflation, and that could set stocks up for a blistering rally in 2023, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. He predicted a double-digit gain in the S&P 500, pointing to various cooling inflation indicators. Estimates for core prices indicate "Fed 'mission accomplished' as inflation is running...
ValueWalk
Fed Expected To Raise Rates In February
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The market tried to rally this morning, but then it fizzled since there is no volume. It’s hard for the market to do anything when no one is around. Normally there’s quarter-end window dressing and some positive action in the last week of the year, but this year it doesn’t exist which is unfortunate.
financefeeds.com
DSE: Bangladesh stock exchange upgrades Nasdaq´s X-stream INET to accomodate higher volumes
“Since our commercial relationship with Nasdaq was established in 2014, DSE has continued to evolve in line with our ambition to become the leading exchange in the region and a key driver of growth for the broader economy.”. Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Nasdaq have extended their trading technology partnership,...
US stocks will rebound 24% in 2023 as Fed tightening will no longer 'crush the market', Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
The S&P 500 could retest its all-time high once the Federal Reserve signals it'll ease up on its rate-hike campaign, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. Lee expects the benchmark index to rally 24% to reach 4,800 points in 2023. The Fed will no longer "crush the market" as inflation starts...
Stocks and Bitcoin may be down, but gold prices just hit a six-month high above $1,800
2023 could provide "Goldilocks conditions" for gold after the inflation hedge outperformed risky assets this year, analysts say.
Stocks Edge Higher, Fed Minutes, GE, Microsoft, House Speaker Vote - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Wednesday January 4:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher With Jobs, Fed In Focus. U.S. equity futures edged higher Wednesday, while the dollar and Treasury bond yields eased, as investors eyed jobs data and the release of Fed minutes amid rising market volatility levels paired with thin trading volumes.
US stocks climb on 2023's first day of trading after Wall Street's worst year since 2008
The S&P 500 shed about 20% over the last 12 months, and investors are bracing for more uncertainty ahead.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise amid muted dollar, investors eye Fed minutes
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Most currencies in Asian emerging markets began the new year on the front foot, helped by a subdued U.S. dollar, with Thailand's baht gaining the most on Tuesday, though sentiments were guarded ahead of minutes of Federal Reserve's policy meeting and surging COVID-19 infections in China.
Stocks Nudge Higher, Goldman Sachs, TSMC, Tesla, Solana - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday December 29:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher With Eyes On China Risk. U.S. equity futures nudged higher Thursday, extending a pattern that has dominated markets for much of the holiday-shortened week, as investors continue to track developments in China's Covid crisis and its impact on domestic growth prospects.
NASDAQ
2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Soar
One of the basic principles of investing in stocks is to "buy low." That is a lot easier to do when equity markets are going through a downturn, like the one we experienced in 2022. Plenty of attractive stocks are trading at much lower levels than just a year ago, but that won't last forever.
Former Fed chair Alan Greenspan warned a US recession is on its way and slammed failed crypto exchange FTX in a recent Q&A. Here are the 10 best quotes.
Alan Greenspan said a US recession is coming, warned against a Federal Reserve pivot, and called a war between China and Taiwan a potential "black swan" event in a recent investment commentary. The five-term Fed president also slammed bankrupt crypto exchange FTX as "purely fraud" and said that digital assets...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real, stocks kick off 2023 on a lower note
Jan 2 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real fell in the first trading session of the year after Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in as Brazil's president, while stocks in Latin America's largest economy fell with state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA leading losses. The real BRL= fell 1.1% against...
Business Insider
Brace for stock market frustration in 2023 – but there won't be a recession-fueled crash, former BlackRock equity chief says
Investors should be ready for a hard-to-read stock market in 2023, Crossmark's Bob Doll said. "It's going to frustrate both the bulls and the bears," the ex-BlackRock stock chief said. Doll said there could be a recession next year – but that investors can still "pick their spots". Doll...
financefeeds.com
Federal Reserve, FDIC, and OCC highlight vulnerabilities of crypto assets after 2022 Crypto Winter
The Fed, FDIC, and OCC reminded how important it is that such risks that cannot be mitigated or controlled do not migrate to the banking system. The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (Federal Reserve), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), have issued a joint statement on crypto-asset risks to banking organizations.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise with most other tokens amid mixed signals on U.S. economic outlook
Bitcoin and Ether rose in Thursday morning trading in Asia along with most other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. Cardano led the gainers, while Litecoin and Tron were the only ones on that list to fall. Economic data from the U.S. on Wednesday indicated inflation is easing, but this was muted by concerns the Federal Reserve remains set on raising interest rates.
Comments / 0