NASDAQ

Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
financefeeds.com

FXSpotStream volume ends final month of 2022 on a weak note

FXSpotStream’s trading venue, the aggregator service of LiquidityMatch LLC, reported its operational metrics for December 2022, which moved higher on a yearly basis but reflected weak performance across executed trade volumes when weighed against the figures of the prior month. Total volumes submitted to FXSpotStream was down -15 in...
ValueWalk

Fed Expected To Raise Rates In February

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The market tried to rally this morning, but then it fizzled since there is no volume. It’s hard for the market to do anything when no one is around. Normally there’s quarter-end window dressing and some positive action in the last week of the year, but this year it doesn’t exist which is unfortunate.
TheStreet

Stocks Nudge Higher, Goldman Sachs, TSMC, Tesla, Solana - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday December 29:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher With Eyes On China Risk. U.S. equity futures nudged higher Thursday, extending a pattern that has dominated markets for much of the holiday-shortened week, as investors continue to track developments in China's Covid crisis and its impact on domestic growth prospects.
NASDAQ

2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Soar

One of the basic principles of investing in stocks is to "buy low." That is a lot easier to do when equity markets are going through a downturn, like the one we experienced in 2022. Plenty of attractive stocks are trading at much lower levels than just a year ago, but that won't last forever.
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real, stocks kick off 2023 on a lower note

Jan 2 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real fell in the first trading session of the year after Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in as Brazil's president, while stocks in Latin America's largest economy fell with state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA leading losses. The real BRL= fell 1.1% against...
financefeeds.com

Federal Reserve, FDIC, and OCC highlight vulnerabilities of crypto assets after 2022 Crypto Winter

The Fed, FDIC, and OCC reminded how important it is that such risks that cannot be mitigated or controlled do not migrate to the banking system. The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (Federal Reserve), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), have issued a joint statement on crypto-asset risks to banking organizations.
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise with most other tokens amid mixed signals on U.S. economic outlook

Bitcoin and Ether rose in Thursday morning trading in Asia along with most other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. Cardano led the gainers, while Litecoin and Tron were the only ones on that list to fall. Economic data from the U.S. on Wednesday indicated inflation is easing, but this was muted by concerns the Federal Reserve remains set on raising interest rates.

