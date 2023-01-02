Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Will Giants tank for Eagles? What Brian Daboll said about playing starters in final regular-season game
PHILADELPHIA — This was going to be so easy for the Eagles. At 13-1, they were plowing through the schedule like a whistling Buffalo city worker clearing the blizzard on time-and-a-half: One more win and they would wrap up the NFC East, clinch the conference’s top seed, assure a Wild Card weekend stretched out on their couches and lock up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Brian Daboll addresses sitting key starters in Week 18 vs. Eagles
Brian Daboll and the New York Giants are playoff bound for the first time since 2016 after a statement win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. With one regular season game left against the 13-3 Philadelphia Eagles and nothing left to prove in the NFC East, Daboll has not made any decisions about who will play and who will sit.
The Giants’ two potential NFL playoff scenarios
With the Giants beating the Colts on Sunday to lock up their first playoff berth since 2016, it’s finally safe to look ahead to the team’s potential postseason opponent. The Giants are locked into the No. 6 seed and will open the playoffs at the No. 3 seed. But who that No. 3 seed will be is up in the air. Coach Brian Daboll’s team with play the Vikings if Minnesota loses at the Bears or the 49ers beat the Cardinals in Week 17. The Giants lost to the Vikings 27-23 at U.S. Bank Stadium on Christmas Eve. Kicker Greg Joseph drilled a 61-yard field goal as time expired to give his team the win. Big Blue could also visit the 49ers if San Francisco loses and the Vikings win. The 49ers sport arguably the NFL’s best defense and it would be the team’s first meeting this season. The Giants face the Eagles in Week 18 before getting ready for the postseason.
NFL
Steelers' Cameron Heyward on rookie QB Kenny Pickett: 'The kid's growing before our eyes'
Kenny Pickett made sure the Pittsburgh Steelers' playoff hopes still had a heartbeat heading into Week 18. For the second consecutive week, Pickett led a fourth-quarter game-winning drive with a gorgeous pass on the move to Najee Harris to give the Steelers a 16-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Pickett became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to engineer a game-winning TD pass in the final minute of the fourth quarter in back-to-back games.
Giants react to Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsing on field: ‘You got me in tears, twin’
The Giants’ connections to Damar Hamlin run deep. So their coaches and players were especially impacted by Monday night’s tragic events, as Hamlin — a Bills safety — collapsed on the field in Cincinnati. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here is the Bills’...
Saquon Barkley heaps praise on Daniel Jones as Giants clinch playoff berth
Saquon Barkley delivered high praise for Daniel Jones after the New York Giants wrapped up a playoff spot with a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
WCIA
NBC’s Chris Simms Rips ESPN With Profanity-Laced Rant
The NFL analyst is ready to defend his take on the league’s MVP race. Chris Simms’s takes on the NFL MVP race have created a stir on social media in recent weeks, and now Simms is firing back. The NFL analyst previously made a comment stating that quarterbacks...
Yardbarker
2023 Mock Draft Monday 8.0 (3 Rounds)
This will be the final Mock Draft Monday of the season! After this, we’ll be shifting to the 2023 offseason Mock Drafts, and I’ll be doing full seven round selections for the Falcons. After beating the Cardinals, the Falcons are slated to pick 7th via Tankathon. This is...
Giants injury report: Leonard Williams among four not practicing
The New York Giants returned to practice on Wednesday ahead of a Week 18 game against the Philadelphia Eagles and did so a bit light. In addition to Dexter Lawrence, who was given a veteran rest day, Leonard Williams, Jon Feliciano, and Azeez Ojulari were all sidelined. However, the news...
Yankees’ issues with Giancarlo Stanton playing defense will never end
The New York Yankees missed out on a potential left field option on Friday morning when Michael Conforto signed with the San Francisco Giants on a two-year, $36 million contract. Good for Conforto. The Yankees were never paying that, and the Giants had no choice with the way their offseason has gone.
Pro Football Hall of Fame Reveals Class of 2023 Finalists
Eighteen players and one coach will be up for induction.
NFL
Bears QB Justin Fields (hip) ruled out vs. Vikings; Nathan Peterman to start in season finale
Justin Fields won't break the NFL's single-season rushing record for a quarterback. Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that Fields reported a sore hip on Monday morning and has been ruled out for Week 18. An MRI revealed a strain, and the medical staff ruled him a no-go Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
Jets must go in new QB direction — no matter how much Robert Saleh spins it
Unmercifully, there’s still a game to play for the Jets — one agonizingly inconsequential game at Miami on Sunday — before the 2022 season is put to bed. Once this season is mercifully tucked under the covers, there will be fallout, beginning at the quarterback position. The Jets might as well post a “HELP WANTED’’ sign at their Florham Park facility or across their social media channels, because they’ll be in the market for a new quarterback the moment the offseason begins. There’s no avoiding fallout considering what’s transpired over the final six weeks, which has been one of the worst collapses in...
Stephen A. Smith Bashes Bucks, Raptors for Low-Scoring First Half
The ESPN personality did not hold back his thoughts on the “butt-ugly basketball” game.
Stock up, down after Giants' 38-10 win over Colts
The New York Giants completely manhandled the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, punching their playoff ticket with a commanding 38-10 victory. The win, which improved the Giants’ record to 9-6-1 on the season, also guarantees their first regular season finish above .500 since 2016. Whose stock is up and whose...
NFL
NFL announces Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week
Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be resumed this week, the NFL announced in a statement on Tuesday afternoon. Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday's game, which was postponed following the incident, and spent the night in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition, the Bills announced Tuesday.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football: Week 17 update
Fantasy football is far from the most important thing in life and the past few days have been a sobering reminder of that fact. In the end, it is a game, like football. But the game of football is played by human beings like Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday's game against the Bengals and remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
NFL
Art McNally, first NFL official enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame, dies at age 97
A trendsetter in stripes or a suit, Art McNally was heralded as the "Father of Modern Officiating." Responsible for introducing instant replay to the NFL along with a formal program for training officials, McNally in 2022 became the first on-field official inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Leaving...
Kyler Murray ‘probably’ won’t be ready for start of 2023
Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Kyler Murray’s ACL reconstruction surgery went well but that the starting quarterback
