ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plumas County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
2news.com

City of Reno Preps for Weekend Storm, Flood Watch

The City will have emergency crews on call all weekend. There's sandbags all throughout Washoe County and some neighboring areas. A cold front moves in Saturday evening with snow showers possible and slick valley roads for your New Year's Eve plans.
RENO, NV
susanvillestuff.com

LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – January 2, 1885

Anxious for the Nevada and Oregon to Penetrate the Wilderness. The citizens of Susanville and vicinity have awakened to the fact that a railroad is needed in this valley, and all are now using every effort to have it extended from the Junction. It is stated that Moran Bros of...
SUSANVILLE, CA
news3lv.com

Winter storm knocks out power for tens of thousands in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) -- As heavy snow continues to blanket most of the region, nearly 48,000 NV Energy are without power across northern Nevada. As of 9 p.m., more than 19,000 customers are in Washoe County, over 9,300 are in Lyon County, more than 9,400 are in Douglas County and more than 4,500 are in Carson City, per NV Energy's outage site.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
activenorcal.com

NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms

Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Thousands without power after New Year’s Eve storm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 20,000 Nevadans are still without power after an intense snow storm hit western Nevada on New Year’s Eve. “It’s getting too long to stay home anymore, everybody wants to but it’s just too cold,” said Lynn Baker, an NV Energy customer without power.
RENO, NV
susanvillestuff.com

Lassen Crime Stoppers Update for January 4th

Lassen Crime Stoppers, a local organization which pays up to $1,000 for tips and information leading to the arrest of someone who commits a crime, has released this week’s list of names and photos of subjects ‘wanted’ by local law enforcement agencies. To report information about a...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

LMUD Directors Approve Two-Cent per KWh Increase in Residential Rate

During a December 20th public hearing, Lassen Municipal Utility District’s Board of Directors approved a one and a half cent increase to the district’s kilowatt hour charge. This is in addition to a half-cent increase that was approved at the November 22nd board meeting. “The first increase went...
actionnewsnow.com

All PG&E customers near Oroville restored power

OROVILLE, Calif. - 10:36 A.M. UPDATE: Power has been restored to all customers in the Oroville area Tuesday morning. The power outage left 1,500 customers without power Tuesday morning. The outage was along Highway 162 and Miners Ranch Road east of Oroville. The lights went out just after 4 a.m.
OROVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Kristen Leanne Rose – December 10, 2022

Kristen Leanne Rose, 19, earned her angel wings on December 10, 2022, at her home in Susanville Ca. She leaves behind her grieving mother Olivia Spangle, two sisters Tencia Parks and Kayla Salazar, three brothers Jacob Parks, Tylor Parks, and Bryson Spangle. Her grandparents Richard and Beven Spangle and Tina...
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Utah Man Suffers Fatal Injuries in Highway 44 Head-On Collision

Investigators from the Susanville office of the California Highway Patrol are seeking information from anybody who might have witnessed a December 27th collision on Highway 44 that claimed the life of a Utah man and sent three others to the hospital with moderate to major injuries. According to details released...
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Westwood Area Chamber Hosting 13th Annual Chowder Cook-Off

Expect a tasty, good time at the Westwood Area Chamber of Commerce’s 13th Annual Chowder Cook-Off Saturday, January 14th, at the Westwood Visitor Center. The Westwood Chamber will be offering $700 in cash prizes for chowder contestants. The Cook-Off will be held from noon until 4:00p.m. You can purchase...
WESTWOOD, CA
FOX40

Two Grass Valley men found with heroin, meth and Fentanyl in Folsom

(KTXL) — Two Grass Valley men were arrested in Folsom on Thursday after being in possession of several pounds of illegal drugs and a stolen firearm, according to the Folsom Police Department. Wyatt Yoder, 36, and Gregory Woodward, 38, were contacted by detectives with the police department’s Special Investigations Unit at a Folsom Hotel. During […]
FOLSOM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy