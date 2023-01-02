ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Three ECU football players choosing to leave school

By Jason O. Boyd, Garrett Short
CBS 17
CBS 17
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d6t7L_0k0uhW2V00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three East Carolina University football players have announced they will be leaving the program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZE0gF_0k0uhW2V00
Jireh Wilson (ECU Sports Information photo)

Starting offensive lineman Noah Henderson said he will opt out of his final year and will declare for the NFL draft. Cornerback Damel Hickman has announced he’s entering the transfer portal. That hurts the secondary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08OlDA_0k0uhW2V00
North Carolina State’s Devin Carter (88) stretches for extra yards in the grasp of East Carolina’s Damel Hickman (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Northside Jacksonville High School graduate Jireh Wilson will also be transferring. The Pirates’ star safety snagged a team-high three interceptions this season and added 46 tackles.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

