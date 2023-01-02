Read full article on original website
St. Pete Beach celebrates Corey Area Craft Festival Jan. 9-10
ST. PETE BEACH – Featuring thousands of handmade, creative items from more than 100 craft artists available at affordable prices, the 29th annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Corey Avenue and Gulf Boulevard in downtown St. Pete Beach.
City resists request for $20,000 for apartment complex
When it comes to spending, the county might squeeze every nickel until it screams, but the city of Brooksville squeezes every nickel until it howls for mercy.
The 117th edition of Tarpon Springs’ Epiphany celebration ‘returns to normal’
TARPON SPRINGS — The 117th edition of Tarpon Springs’ Epiphany celebration will “return to normal” on Jan. 6, according to event organizers, following two years of pandemic-related restrictions. St. Nicholas’ Greek Orthodox Church’s annual celebration of the baptism of Jesus Christ promises to live up to...
Brooksville government offices to close for MLK Day
BROOKSVILLE – All city of Brooksville government offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday. All offices will return to normal business hours on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Residential garbage collection for Monday, Jan. 16, will be moved to Tuesday,...
School Board approves contracts for multiple projects
BROOKSVILLE — Brian Ragan might not be a certified teacher, but at the final School Board meeting of the year Dec. 13, he gave a crash course in contracting processes. Ragan is the director of facilities and construction for the district. Public commenter Ken Mayon raised some concerns about...
Downtown Dunedin brings beauty into the new year with annual art festival
DUNEDIN — It’s time to ring in the new year with new art as Howard Alan Events presents the 26th annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8, on Main Street in Dunedin. Artists from around the nation will set up their creations, gallery-style,...
HCSO traffic deputies busy over New Year’s weekend
Deputies assigned to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit were deployed in high concentrations over the New Year's holiday weekend, from 3 p.m. on Dec. 30 to 3 a.m. on Jan. 2. During this time, deputies with the Traffic Unit logged the following activity:. Traffic Stops: 246. Arrests: 10.
Ruth Eckerd Hall to present Larry the Cable Guy
CLEARWATER — Comedian Larry the Cable Guy will bring his act to the Tampa Bay area for one show Saturday, Jan. 14, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $53.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Larry the Cable Guy has his own...
Capitol Theatre to present Marc Broussard
CLEARWATER — Singer-songwriter Marc Broussard will perform Wednesday, Jan. 11, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $20. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400. Broussard is an artist with a unique gift of channeling the spirits of classic R&B, rock, and soul into...
Capitol Theatre to present The Manhattan Transfer
CLEARWATER — The Manhattan Transfer will celebrate their 50th anniversary as they take to the road for their final world tour with special guest the Diva Jazz Orchestra. They will perform Saturday, Jan. 14, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $53....
The Mavericks to perform at Ruth Eckerd Hall
CLEARWATER — The Grammy award-winning band The Mavericks will perform Friday, Jan. 13, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. The band returns to Clearwater on the heels of 2022’s sold-out show for another special evening...
