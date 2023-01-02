ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

St. Pete Beach celebrates Corey Area Craft Festival Jan. 9-10

ST. PETE BEACH – Featuring thousands of handmade, creative items from more than 100 craft artists available at affordable prices, the 29th annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Corey Avenue and Gulf Boulevard in downtown St. Pete Beach.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
Brooksville government offices to close for MLK Day

BROOKSVILLE – All city of Brooksville government offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday. All offices will return to normal business hours on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Residential garbage collection for Monday, Jan. 16, will be moved to Tuesday,...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
School Board approves contracts for multiple projects

BROOKSVILLE — Brian Ragan might not be a certified teacher, but at the final School Board meeting of the year Dec. 13, he gave a crash course in contracting processes. Ragan is the director of facilities and construction for the district. Public commenter Ken Mayon raised some concerns about...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
HCSO traffic deputies busy over New Year’s weekend

Deputies assigned to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit were deployed in high concentrations over the New Year's holiday weekend, from 3 p.m. on Dec. 30 to 3 a.m. on Jan. 2. During this time, deputies with the Traffic Unit logged the following activity:. Traffic Stops: 246. Arrests: 10.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Ruth Eckerd Hall to present Larry the Cable Guy

CLEARWATER — Comedian Larry the Cable Guy will bring his act to the Tampa Bay area for one show Saturday, Jan. 14, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $53.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Larry the Cable Guy has his own...
CLEARWATER, FL
Capitol Theatre to present Marc Broussard

CLEARWATER — Singer-songwriter Marc Broussard will perform Wednesday, Jan. 11, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $20. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400. Broussard is an artist with a unique gift of channeling the spirits of classic R&B, rock, and soul into...
CLEARWATER, FL
Capitol Theatre to present The Manhattan Transfer

CLEARWATER — The Manhattan Transfer will celebrate their 50th anniversary as they take to the road for their final world tour with special guest the Diva Jazz Orchestra. They will perform Saturday, Jan. 14, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $53....
CLEARWATER, FL
The Mavericks to perform at Ruth Eckerd Hall

CLEARWATER — The Grammy award-winning band The Mavericks will perform Friday, Jan. 13, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. The band returns to Clearwater on the heels of 2022’s sold-out show for another special evening...
CLEARWATER, FL

