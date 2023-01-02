ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

wgel.com

Lady Comets Win Fifth

The Greenville Lady Comets claimed fifth place in the Christ Our Rock Lutheran Winterfest Basketball Tournament. Playing Friday afternoon, the Lady Comets defeated Pinckneyville, 45-42, in the fifth place game. Greenville led 25-21 at halftime and had a five point lead after three quarters. The Lady Comets held on in...
GREENVILLE, IL
KFVS12

Former Miner Santana to manage new Prospect League team in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A familiar face will lead the yet-to-be named Marion baseball team when they take the field in the Prospect League later this year. Team organizers introduced former Southern Illinois Miners second baseman Ralph Santana as the field manager during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, January 3.
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Former Miner Ralph Santana to manage new Marion baseball team

Our recent rain has the Mississippi River on the rise. Building a baseball team in Marion, Ill. Today, we learned who will lead the team, as well as some of the players we'll see on the field. Man arrested after Graves Co. deputies find thousands of pills, 15 lbs. of...
MARION, IL
lutheranmuseum.com

Granite City Steel Worker

Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
GRANITE CITY, IL
wjpf.com

Walker’s Bluff General Store to close

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – As one new Walker’s Bluff property prepares to open, another is closing. It was announced Monday that the Walker’s Bluff General Store would close, effective immediately. It’s the second time the restaurant and retail store has closed it’s doors. The first time was in the summer of 2018.
CARTERVILLE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Section of Illinois Route 3 closed in Union County due to crash

UNION COUNTY, IL — A section of Illinois Route 3 South in Union County, Illinois, is closed because of a traffic crash Monday night. Officials say Route 3 is closed from the intersection with 146 to Refuge Road. Drivers are advised to detour via Refuge Road or seek an...
UNION COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Good Samaritan Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois hospital introduced its first baby born in the new year. According to Good Samaritan Hospital, Victoria and Austin, of Centralia, are the proud parents of baby boy Axten. He was born at 2:07 a.m. on Sunday, January 1. He weighed 7 pounds...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
kbsi23.com

1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – One person died and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Union County Monday night. Illinois State Police troopers responded to a crash on Illinois Route 146 near Refuge Road at 9:11 p.m. on January 2. A 2001 blue Ford Crown Victoria driven...
UNION COUNTY, IL
Tennessee Lookout

Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets

During the late 1950s and early 1960s — in an era marked by desegregation and white flight — a pair of real estate development firms built a residential enclave in the Nashville suburb of Forest Hills and drew inspiration from the Civil War to name its streets.  The developers named one of the entrances to […] The post Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
LIFE_HACKS

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Tennessee

1. Pigeon Forge: Pigeon Forge is located in the Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee and is known for its family-friendly attractions, such as Dollywood, the Titanic Museum, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are plenty of affordable accommodation options available in the town, including hotels, motels, and cabin rentals. You can also find a variety of restaurants and cafes serving up local and regional cuisine. In addition to its theme parks and museums, Pigeon Forge also offers a number of outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing, and golfing.
TENNESSEE STATE
KFVS12

Flooded roads reported in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Water covered roads are being reported at several locations throughout the Heartland. Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding. Drivers are urged not to drive through flooded roadways. If a road has water covering it, drivers should turn around and find another route. It doesn’t take much water to carry away a vehicle.
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
cilfm.com

Two injured in West Frankfort house fire

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a West Frankfort house fire. Firefighters responded to the home on Spowart Road around 2:30 p.m. Monday. The injuries happened when two people went back inside the burning building to rescue their pets. They were not...
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Woman injured in single-vehicle crash in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A woman was taken to a Paducah hospital Wednesday after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says her car crashed into a utility pole. The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Whittney Stangel of Paducah was driving a 2001 Ford Focus southbound on Oaks Road around 8:22 a.m. Wednesday when the crash happened. Investigators say Stangel lost control of the car when it entered a sharp curve in the road. The car crossed the opposite lane before leaving the roadway and crashing into a utility pole. The car overturned onto the driver's side, and power lines were resting on top of the car.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

2 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police and other emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash Monday evening in Cape Girardeau. Three cars crashed near the intersection of Kingshighway and Enterprise Street around 5 p.m. The crash caused one vehicle to overturn. “The cars collided, moderate injuries, and...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

