FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wgel.com
Lady Comets Win Fifth
The Greenville Lady Comets claimed fifth place in the Christ Our Rock Lutheran Winterfest Basketball Tournament. Playing Friday afternoon, the Lady Comets defeated Pinckneyville, 45-42, in the fifth place game. Greenville led 25-21 at halftime and had a five point lead after three quarters. The Lady Comets held on in...
KFVS12
Former Miner Santana to manage new Prospect League team in Marion, Ill.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A familiar face will lead the yet-to-be named Marion baseball team when they take the field in the Prospect League later this year. Team organizers introduced former Southern Illinois Miners second baseman Ralph Santana as the field manager during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, January 3.
Former Miner Ralph Santana to manage new Marion baseball team
Man arrested after Graves Co. deputies find thousands of pills, 15 lbs. of...
lutheranmuseum.com
Granite City Steel Worker
Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
Illinois’ Most Romantic Place is This Hot Tub in the Woods
Romance is such a subjective thing. What's romantic for one person might not be for another. However, I think most of us can agree that hot tubs check that box and that's probably why the most romantic location in Illinois is this place with a hot tub in the woods of Union County.
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape Girardeau
Update and correction: previously the title indicated you have to drive to Columbia or St. Louis for a White Castle location; Cape Girardeau was necessarily added. This White Castle in Minneapolis, Minnesota is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.Photo byTodd Murray, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
wjpf.com
Walker’s Bluff General Store to close
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – As one new Walker’s Bluff property prepares to open, another is closing. It was announced Monday that the Walker’s Bluff General Store would close, effective immediately. It’s the second time the restaurant and retail store has closed it’s doors. The first time was in the summer of 2018.
wpsdlocal6.com
Section of Illinois Route 3 closed in Union County due to crash
KFVS12
Good Samaritan Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois hospital introduced its first baby born in the new year. According to Good Samaritan Hospital, Victoria and Austin, of Centralia, are the proud parents of baby boy Axten. He was born at 2:07 a.m. on Sunday, January 1. He weighed 7 pounds...
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Union County
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – One person died and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Union County Monday night. Illinois State Police troopers responded to a crash on Illinois Route 146 near Refuge Road at 9:11 p.m. on January 2. A 2001 blue Ford Crown Victoria driven...
Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets
During the late 1950s and early 1960s — in an era marked by desegregation and white flight — a pair of real estate development firms built a residential enclave in the Nashville suburb of Forest Hills and drew inspiration from the Civil War to name its streets. The developers named one of the entrances to […] The post Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Think You Can Handle One of the Most Dangerous Hikes in Illinois?
There are leisure hikes, sightseeing hikes and hikes you go on for a little bit of exercise. This twelve-mile hike is none of those. It's not for the beginner. One of the most dangerous hiking trails in Illinois. If you've never done much hiking, this hike is not for you......
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Tennessee
1. Pigeon Forge: Pigeon Forge is located in the Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee and is known for its family-friendly attractions, such as Dollywood, the Titanic Museum, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are plenty of affordable accommodation options available in the town, including hotels, motels, and cabin rentals. You can also find a variety of restaurants and cafes serving up local and regional cuisine. In addition to its theme parks and museums, Pigeon Forge also offers a number of outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing, and golfing.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man killed, woman injured in three-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Union County, Illinois
UNION COUNTY, IL — A three-vehicle crash that blocked a section of Illinois Route 3 in Union County Monday night claimed the life of a 73-year-old man and resulted in the hospitalization of a 59-year-old woman, Illinois State Police say. The crash happened around 9:11 p.m. Monday on Route...
KFVS12
Schnucks ‘Flexforce’ employment option coming to Cape Girardeau location
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Following a launch in the St. Louis area, Schnucks announced it will be expanding its “Flexforce” employment option to other locations, including Cape Girardeau. According to a release from Schnucks, employees can log in to a scheduling app to look at and claim...
KFVS12
Flooded roads reported in the Heartland
(KFVS) - Water covered roads are being reported at several locations throughout the Heartland. Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding. Drivers are urged not to drive through flooded roadways. If a road has water covering it, drivers should turn around and find another route. It doesn’t take much water to carry away a vehicle.
cilfm.com
Two injured in West Frankfort house fire
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a West Frankfort house fire. Firefighters responded to the home on Spowart Road around 2:30 p.m. Monday. The injuries happened when two people went back inside the burning building to rescue their pets. They were not...
Missouri State Highway Patrol records first fatal crash of 2023
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. – A Benton, Missouri, man has become the year’s first recorded traffic fatality on the state’s highways. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, on Highway 77 and Country Road 352 in Scott County. Investigators claim a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman injured in single-vehicle crash in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A woman was taken to a Paducah hospital Wednesday after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says her car crashed into a utility pole. The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Whittney Stangel of Paducah was driving a 2001 Ford Focus southbound on Oaks Road around 8:22 a.m. Wednesday when the crash happened. Investigators say Stangel lost control of the car when it entered a sharp curve in the road. The car crossed the opposite lane before leaving the roadway and crashing into a utility pole. The car overturned onto the driver's side, and power lines were resting on top of the car.
kbsi23.com
2 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police and other emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash Monday evening in Cape Girardeau. Three cars crashed near the intersection of Kingshighway and Enterprise Street around 5 p.m. The crash caused one vehicle to overturn. “The cars collided, moderate injuries, and...
