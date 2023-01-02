Read full article on original website
Looking for Something? Florida's Monkey Island Monkeys Still 'On Vacation' Until Further NoticeUncovering FloridaBrooksville, FL
Honoring The Fallen- The Dade Massacre 197 Years LaterMark StoneBushnell, FL
Young Adults Celebrate Graduation With Help From CareerSourceModern GlobePasco County, FL
Civil Air Patrol Cadets Receive Flight Training from JetBlue UniversityRichard JohnsonBrooksville, FL
Weekend Temperatures Promise Great Manatee Spotting Opportunities in FloridaUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Bay News 9
Pasco schools votes on bathroom rules for transgender students
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. — The Pasco County School Board voted Tuesday night for a policy on which bathroom or locker room transgender-identifying students will have to use. Superintendent Kurt Browning said those students will need to use facilities based on the sex listed on their birth certificate.
fox13news.com
Pasco school leaders changing bathroom policy
New rules about school bathrooms in Pasco County are sparking a debate. The school district is now requiring students to use bathrooms based on their biological sex at birth.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough County parents concerned over structure of upcoming school boundary meetings
TAMPA, Fla. - A new year might mean new schools for thousands of Hillsborough County students. As the district prepares to hold in-person meetings this month to allow people to share their opinion about proposed boundary changes, many are saying the structure of the gatherings won't allow them to get all the answers they're looking for.
The Laker/Lutz News
Dade City looks to renovations, redesigns in 2023
As 2023 gets started, Dade City is looking toward the future. And while Pasco County’s oldest city plans to keep its history and small-town feel as vibrant and forefront as possible, officials are excited about its various plans and upcoming projects in store for the ever-changing town. “Absolutely, it...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Solid Waste to host recycling event for household electronics
Marion County Solid Waste will host a special collection event this weekend to help residents properly dispose of their broken home electronic devices. The recycling event will take place on Saturday, January 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marion County McPherson Government Complex, which is located at 601 SE 25th Avenue in Ocala.
suncoastnews.com
City resists request for $20,000 for apartment complex
When it comes to spending, the county might squeeze every nickel until it screams, but the city of Brooksville squeezes every nickel until it howls for mercy.
suncoastnews.com
Hernando Briefs
SPRING HILL — The United Way of Hernando County hosted its eighth annual Holiday Card Coloring Contest this fall. Hernando County students from pre-school through fifth grade had the chance to participate and color a holiday beach-themed coloring sheet. Students were encouraged to submit their finished artwork, where six...
Superintendent: Pasco County students must use restrooms that correspond with gender at birth
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The superintendent of Pasco County Schools announced Tuesday during a meeting that students must now use restrooms that correspond with their biological gender at birth. Superintendent Kurt Browning said that the county will update its policy to align with the state's new parental rights in...
Beach Beacon
Largo sisters found military funeral flag in trash, honor soldier in home
LARGO ― In August, two sisters stopped by lot 669 of Largo’s Ranchero Village mobile home park hoping to find a toaster oven or maybe a lamp among the items stacked curbside to be taken for free. They went home with bed linens and a U.S. flag from...
Villages Daily Sun
Couple visits every pool in The Villages
Just when Nina and John Sabin thought they had been to every pool in The Villages, another one would open. The Sabins, of the Village of Mallory Square, stayed on course and now have visited all of the pools in The Villages, including the 110 pools at recreation areas and the seven pools at The Villages country clubs.
New Port Richey police chief Kim Bogart retires after defending cops who made Holocaust jokes
The chief also defended cops who posed in front of a Confederate flag and leaked intel to an armed right-wing vigilante
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness considers changes to Country Jam; plan to attract artists
Inverness’ elected officials want to build on the success of their arts projects and festivals and now attract artists to live in the city and make art there. The Inverness council will meet 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the city’s government center on 212 W. Main St. for its final vote on the ordinance that council members are hoping will help attract artists to stay.
suncoastnews.com
Brooksville government offices to close for MLK Day
BROOKSVILLE – All city of Brooksville government offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday. All offices will return to normal business hours on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Residential garbage collection for Monday, Jan. 16, will be moved to Tuesday,...
To get endorsed by Tampa’s police union, candidates are asked if they’ve supported BLM, own a gun, or advocated against police brutality
The survey also asks candidates if they believe the Constitution is “a living document.”
The Laker/Lutz News
New ‘Angeline’ school to offer unique options for Pasco students
Angeline Academy of Innovation is set to open in the fall, ushering in new education choices for middle and high school students in Pasco County Schools. Initially, the magnet STEM program will serve grades six through 10, but the school will add grades 11 and 12 in coming years. JoAnne...
‘I just want justice’: Lakeland residents hold town hall after officer seen on video punching man
LAKELAND, Fla, (WFLA) — Community members held a town hall discussion Monday to discuss experiences with police after an officer was seen on video punching a man during a traffic stop. The video was obtained by 8 On Your Side after the traffic stop on Dec. 19. According to an affidavit, police pulled over Antwan […]
Citrus County Chronicle
County commissioners cite priorities for 2023
Finishing the widening of County Road 491. Countywide broadband expansion. Managing Citrus County’s growth spurt. These are just three priorities set forth by county commissioners as they look forward to a new year. Many of these issues, such as finding a solution to the affordable housing shortage, are holdovers from 2021.
Tampa developer revives $6.6 million lawsuit against city after hotel was denied
Punit Shah has donated to Mayor Jane Castor’s election PAC and was seen talking to her at a campaign launch party.
Couple killed while crossing Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A couple was killed after they were struck by a vehicle in St. Pete Beach on Tuesday evening. Pinellas County deputies said they responded to the area of 4506 Gulf Boulevard around 6:15 p.m. for a crash. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said a 51-year-old woman was driving south […]
leesburg-news.com
Lake County commissioners approve list of improvements for area roads
Lake County commissioners have approved of a proposed list of construction projects put forth by the The Lake-Sumter Metropolitan Planning Organization’s at their December meeting. The MPO has proposed the list which will be forwarded to the Florida Department of Transportation which will consider the funding for the projects...
