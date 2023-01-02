ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

Bay News 9

Pasco schools votes on bathroom rules for transgender students

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. — The Pasco County School Board voted Tuesday night for a policy on which bathroom or locker room transgender-identifying students will have to use. Superintendent Kurt Browning said those students will need to use facilities based on the sex listed on their birth certificate.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Dade City looks to renovations, redesigns in 2023

As 2023 gets started, Dade City is looking toward the future. And while Pasco County’s oldest city plans to keep its history and small-town feel as vibrant and forefront as possible, officials are excited about its various plans and upcoming projects in store for the ever-changing town. “Absolutely, it...
DADE CITY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Solid Waste to host recycling event for household electronics

Marion County Solid Waste will host a special collection event this weekend to help residents properly dispose of their broken home electronic devices. The recycling event will take place on Saturday, January 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marion County McPherson Government Complex, which is located at 601 SE 25th Avenue in Ocala.
MARION COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Hernando Briefs

SPRING HILL — The United Way of Hernando County hosted its eighth annual Holiday Card Coloring Contest this fall. Hernando County students from pre-school through fifth grade had the chance to participate and color a holiday beach-themed coloring sheet. Students were encouraged to submit their finished artwork, where six...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Couple visits every pool in The Villages

Just when Nina and John Sabin thought they had been to every pool in The Villages, another one would open. The Sabins, of the Village of Mallory Square, stayed on course and now have visited all of the pools in The Villages, including the 110 pools at recreation areas and the seven pools at The Villages country clubs.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness considers changes to Country Jam; plan to attract artists

Inverness’ elected officials want to build on the success of their arts projects and festivals and now attract artists to live in the city and make art there. The Inverness council will meet 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the city’s government center on 212 W. Main St. for its final vote on the ordinance that council members are hoping will help attract artists to stay.
INVERNESS, FL
suncoastnews.com

Brooksville government offices to close for MLK Day

BROOKSVILLE – All city of Brooksville government offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday. All offices will return to normal business hours on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Residential garbage collection for Monday, Jan. 16, will be moved to Tuesday,...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

County commissioners cite priorities for 2023

Finishing the widening of County Road 491. Countywide broadband expansion. Managing Citrus County’s growth spurt. These are just three priorities set forth by county commissioners as they look forward to a new year. Many of these issues, such as finding a solution to the affordable housing shortage, are holdovers from 2021.
WFLA

Couple killed while crossing Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A couple was killed after they were struck by a vehicle in St. Pete Beach on Tuesday evening. Pinellas County deputies said they responded to the area of 4506 Gulf Boulevard around 6:15 p.m. for a crash. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said a 51-year-old woman was driving south […]
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
leesburg-news.com

Lake County commissioners approve list of improvements for area roads

Lake County commissioners have approved of a proposed list of construction projects put forth by the The Lake-Sumter Metropolitan Planning Organization’s at their December meeting. The MPO has proposed the list which will be forwarded to the Florida Department of Transportation which will consider the funding for the projects...
LAKE COUNTY, FL

