ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Laker/Lutz News

Dade City looks to renovations, redesigns in 2023

As 2023 gets started, Dade City is looking toward the future. And while Pasco County’s oldest city plans to keep its history and small-town feel as vibrant and forefront as possible, officials are excited about its various plans and upcoming projects in store for the ever-changing town. “Absolutely, it...
DADE CITY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Hernando Briefs

SPRING HILL — The United Way of Hernando County hosted its eighth annual Holiday Card Coloring Contest this fall. Hernando County students from pre-school through fifth grade had the chance to participate and color a holiday beach-themed coloring sheet. Students were encouraged to submit their finished artwork, where six...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Pasco schools votes on bathroom rules for transgender students

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. — The Pasco County School Board voted Tuesday night for a policy on which bathroom or locker room transgender-identifying students will have to use. Superintendent Kurt Browning said those students will need to use facilities based on the sex listed on their birth certificate.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Solid Waste to host recycling event for household electronics

Marion County Solid Waste will host a special collection event this weekend to help residents properly dispose of their broken home electronic devices. The recycling event will take place on Saturday, January 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marion County McPherson Government Complex, which is located at 601 SE 25th Avenue in Ocala.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Couple killed while crossing Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A couple was killed after they were struck by a vehicle in St. Pete Beach on Tuesday evening. Pinellas County deputies said they responded to the area of 4506 Gulf Boulevard around 6:15 p.m. for a crash. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said a 51-year-old woman was driving south […]
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit Diner

The Twisted Biscuit Diner is open from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm daily.Photo byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening. This morning I visited the Twisted Biscuit Diner in Tavares. They're located at 4101 County Road 561 just behind Circle K at the intersection of 561 and 448. We arrived early so they weren't busy. I've heard from friends that they draw a crowd so we decided to go early. They are open daily from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Lake County commissioners approve list of improvements for area roads

Lake County commissioners have approved of a proposed list of construction projects put forth by the The Lake-Sumter Metropolitan Planning Organization’s at their December meeting. The MPO has proposed the list which will be forwarded to the Florida Department of Transportation which will consider the funding for the projects...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
thetampabay100.com

What’s next for Andrew Warren?

After being elected twice, former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren was removed from office in August by Gov. Ron DeSantis after signing pledges – one vowing not to prosecute abortion cases and another refusing prosecution against doctors performing gender reassignment surgery – and implementing internal policy not to prosecute low level misdemeanors unless public safety is at risk.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages announces cost-of-living hike for amenity fees as of Jan. 1

The Villages has announces a cost-of-living hike for amenity fees as of Jan. 1. The adjustment based on the Consumer Price Index impacts the contractual amenity fee for all previously owned homes closed on after Jan. 1, 2023 and all new homes contracted in The Villages on or after Jan. 1, 2023.

Comments / 0

Community Policy