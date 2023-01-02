Read full article on original website
Looking for Something? Florida's Monkey Island Monkeys Still 'On Vacation' Until Further NoticeUncovering FloridaBrooksville, FL
Honoring The Fallen- The Dade Massacre 197 Years LaterMark StoneBushnell, FL
Young Adults Celebrate Graduation With Help From CareerSourceModern GlobePasco County, FL
Civil Air Patrol Cadets Receive Flight Training from JetBlue UniversityRichard JohnsonBrooksville, FL
Weekend Temperatures Promise Great Manatee Spotting Opportunities in FloridaUncovering FloridaFlorida State
The Laker/Lutz News
Dade City looks to renovations, redesigns in 2023
As 2023 gets started, Dade City is looking toward the future. And while Pasco County’s oldest city plans to keep its history and small-town feel as vibrant and forefront as possible, officials are excited about its various plans and upcoming projects in store for the ever-changing town. “Absolutely, it...
suncoastnews.com
Hernando Briefs
SPRING HILL — The United Way of Hernando County hosted its eighth annual Holiday Card Coloring Contest this fall. Hernando County students from pre-school through fifth grade had the chance to participate and color a holiday beach-themed coloring sheet. Students were encouraged to submit their finished artwork, where six...
Bay News 9
Pasco schools votes on bathroom rules for transgender students
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. — The Pasco County School Board voted Tuesday night for a policy on which bathroom or locker room transgender-identifying students will have to use. Superintendent Kurt Browning said those students will need to use facilities based on the sex listed on their birth certificate.
Tampa developer revives $6.6 million lawsuit against city after hotel was denied
Punit Shah has donated to Mayor Jane Castor’s election PAC and was seen talking to her at a campaign launch party.
To get endorsed by Tampa’s police union, candidates are asked if they’ve supported BLM, own a gun, or advocated against police brutality
The survey also asks candidates if they believe the Constitution is “a living document.”
Hillsborough customers of defunct pool company want accountability
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillary Bello, owner of the now-shuttered Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast, was taken into custody by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office last month. The sheriff’s office charged Bello with one count of contractor fraud. According to the sheriff’s office, a victim paid more than $54,000 for a pool that wasn’t […]
ocala-news.com
Marion County Solid Waste to host recycling event for household electronics
Marion County Solid Waste will host a special collection event this weekend to help residents properly dispose of their broken home electronic devices. The recycling event will take place on Saturday, January 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marion County McPherson Government Complex, which is located at 601 SE 25th Avenue in Ocala.
Couple killed while crossing Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A couple was killed after they were struck by a vehicle in St. Pete Beach on Tuesday evening. Pinellas County deputies said they responded to the area of 4506 Gulf Boulevard around 6:15 p.m. for a crash. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said a 51-year-old woman was driving south […]
fox13news.com
Pasco school leaders changing bathroom policy
New rules about school bathrooms in Pasco County are sparking a debate. The school district is now requiring students to use bathrooms based on their biological sex at birth.
Lane Closures On Kelly Road Between W New Orleans St And W Ellicott St
TAMPA, Fla. – Beginning at 9 am today, the northbound lane on Kelly Road will be closed between W New Orleans St and W Ellicott St while the Tampa Water Department repairs a water main break. Barricades and flaggers will be located in the area
Pasco County Fire Rescue holds groundbreaking for new fire station
SHADY HILLS, Fla. — There's a new fire station coming to Pasco County after city officials hosted a groundbreaking event Tuesday afternoon. Fire Station #20, located at 15900 Little Ranch Road in Spring Hill, is "a 16,046 [square-feet] state of the art four-bay Fire Station that highlights firefighter health, safety, and wellness."
fox13news.com
Hillsborough County parents concerned over structure of upcoming school boundary meetings
TAMPA, Fla. - A new year might mean new schools for thousands of Hillsborough County students. As the district prepares to hold in-person meetings this month to allow people to share their opinion about proposed boundary changes, many are saying the structure of the gatherings won't allow them to get all the answers they're looking for.
Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit Diner
The Twisted Biscuit Diner is open from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm daily.Photo byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening. This morning I visited the Twisted Biscuit Diner in Tavares. They're located at 4101 County Road 561 just behind Circle K at the intersection of 561 and 448. We arrived early so they weren't busy. I've heard from friends that they draw a crowd so we decided to go early. They are open daily from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm.
Superintendent: Pasco County students must use restrooms that correspond with gender at birth
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The superintendent of Pasco County Schools announced Tuesday during a meeting that students must now use restrooms that correspond with their biological gender at birth. Superintendent Kurt Browning said that the county will update its policy to align with the state's new parental rights in...
Bay News 9
Davenport residents say big development is causing flooding in their neighborhood
TAMPA, Fla. — A small Polk County community says new development says new development is causing flooding in their neighborhood. Longtime Davenport resident Fred Daniells told Spectrum News that Hurricane Ian’s rain set the flooding off around his home. “This is where the foundation of my home is...
leesburg-news.com
Lake County commissioners approve list of improvements for area roads
Lake County commissioners have approved of a proposed list of construction projects put forth by the The Lake-Sumter Metropolitan Planning Organization’s at their December meeting. The MPO has proposed the list which will be forwarded to the Florida Department of Transportation which will consider the funding for the projects...
New Port Richey police chief Kim Bogart retires after defending cops who made Holocaust jokes
The chief also defended cops who posed in front of a Confederate flag and leaked intel to an armed right-wing vigilante
thetampabay100.com
What’s next for Andrew Warren?
After being elected twice, former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren was removed from office in August by Gov. Ron DeSantis after signing pledges – one vowing not to prosecute abortion cases and another refusing prosecution against doctors performing gender reassignment surgery – and implementing internal policy not to prosecute low level misdemeanors unless public safety is at risk.
villages-news.com
The Villages announces cost-of-living hike for amenity fees as of Jan. 1
The Villages has announces a cost-of-living hike for amenity fees as of Jan. 1. The adjustment based on the Consumer Price Index impacts the contractual amenity fee for all previously owned homes closed on after Jan. 1, 2023 and all new homes contracted in The Villages on or after Jan. 1, 2023.
Beach Beacon
Largo sisters found military funeral flag in trash, honor soldier in home
LARGO ― In August, two sisters stopped by lot 669 of Largo’s Ranchero Village mobile home park hoping to find a toaster oven or maybe a lamp among the items stacked curbside to be taken for free. They went home with bed linens and a U.S. flag from...
