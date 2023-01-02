Jaguars leaving Week 18 uniform combo up to the fans

The Jacksonville Jaguars are asking fans to pick the uniform combination they’ll wear against the Tennessee Titans in their regular season finale.

Shortly after a 31-3 blowout of the Houston Texans, the official Twitter account of the Jaguars equipment team posted a poll asking fans to decide the Week 18 uniform.

It appears as though the team has already decided it’ll wear teal jerseys as all four of the options are just to decide the pants and socks.

As of Sunday night, the all-teal combo was the clear favorite of voters, while the white pants-white socks combo was in last place. The two black pants options were in a tight race for second.

The Jaguars went with the all-teal uniform for only the fourth time in franchise history earlier this season when they beat the Las Vegas Raiders at home in Week 9. The combo was worn once in 2020 and twice in 2021.

Tennessee has gone with white jerseys in all but one of its road games so far this season.