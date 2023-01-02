Unqualified Hamilton County Prosecutor, Joe Deters, to be appointed as Justice of Ohio's highest court with no experience on the bench.Photo byCincinnati Enquirer. Joseph T. Deters hasn’t ever served a day on the bench – but, he’ll be appointed an Ohio Supreme Court Justice next week. Not a drop of experience weighing 2 sides of an argument and it doesn’t matter. Governor DeWine doesn’t care. He’s presided over one of the most corrupt states in the country , he’s re-won the governor’s office, he’s in his final term, and he’s got nothing to lose.

