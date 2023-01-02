ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Hill, OH

WKRC

Police officers taken to hospital after dispute in Union Township

MT. CARMEL, Ohio (WKRC) - Union Township Police Officers were sent to Clough Pike on Saturday for a neighbor dispute. The officers were reportedly attacked by a dog, which resulted in the officers using their firearms. The canine was fatally wounded. One officer was taken to the hospital, where injuries...
WLWT 5

EMS responding to reported injury crash on Pippin Road in Pleasant Run

CINCINNATI — EMS responding to a reported injury crash on Pippin Road in Pleasant Run. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WCPO

'Swatting' is now a felony in Ohio after DeWine signed bill into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Governor Mike DeWine signed into law a bill that declares "swatting" a felony in Ohio. DeWine signed House Bill 462, which declares that anyone who reports false or misleading information to a law enforcement agency, emergency service provider or public safety answering point can be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony.
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio joins the rest of the country with 'strangulation law'

OHIO — Ohio was the only state that didn't have what’s called a “strangulation law,” according to State Senator Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood). But Gov. Mike DeWine's signature on Senate Bill 288 changed that. “I really believe once this legislation goes into law, we’re going to save...
The Cincinnati Post

Political cronyism, musical chairs, and the unqualified people who benefit - from county court to the Supreme Court

Unqualified Hamilton County Prosecutor, Joe Deters, to be appointed as Justice of Ohio's highest court with no experience on the bench.Photo byCincinnati Enquirer. Joseph T. Deters hasn’t ever served a day on the bench – but, he’ll be appointed an Ohio Supreme Court Justice next week. Not a drop of experience weighing 2 sides of an argument and it doesn’t matter. Governor DeWine doesn’t care. He’s presided over one of the most corrupt states in the country , he’s re-won the governor’s office, he’s in his final term, and he’s got nothing to lose.
proclaimerscv.com

Lawmakers Of Ohio Have Approved The Rental Stimulus Checks, But A Lot Of People Says It’s Not Enough

Ohio lawmakers have recently approved a plan that could help prevent eviction issues. The lawmakers approved worth $161 million rental assistance program for tenants. Many people, however, believe that the Ohio rental stimulus checks won’t be that much help unless Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes a part of that bill that also includes this rental assistance program.
iheart.com

New Ohio Holiday Honors U.S. President & Civil War General Ulysses S. Grant

Ohio will have a new state holiday honoring U.S. President and Civil War General Ulysses S. Grant, who was born in Clermont County. The state legislature approved the holiday in December and Governor Mike DeWine signed the bill on Monday, January 2nd. State Representative Adam Bird, who co-introduced the bill,...
WFMJ.com

2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio

A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
WLWT 5

Kentucky man starts new year winning $1 million Powerball prize

That's exactly what happened to a Louisville man when he found out he had a winning Powerball lottery ticket on Tuesday. The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, found out he'd won by calling the Kentucky Lottery's winning numbers hotline Wednesday morning. His ticket matched the first five white ball...
WDTN

When could Ohio see snow in January?

A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in Columbus on Dec. 30, and a balmy 58 early on New Year's Eve, accompanied by a half-inch of rain that led to areas of dense fog to start the New Year.
COLUMBUS, OH

