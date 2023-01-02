Read full article on original website
Police: Man shot multiple times in Forest Park
A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times Sunday afternoon in Forest Park, according to police. First responders transported the victim to UCMC where his condition is unknown.
WKRC
Police officers taken to hospital after dispute in Union Township
MT. CARMEL, Ohio (WKRC) - Union Township Police Officers were sent to Clough Pike on Saturday for a neighbor dispute. The officers were reportedly attacked by a dog, which resulted in the officers using their firearms. The canine was fatally wounded. One officer was taken to the hospital, where injuries...
Court must reconsider 65-year prison sentence for Ohio nursing home thief
Above: Susan Gwynne’s sentencing hearing in 2016 COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The 65-year prison sentence of a former Columbus woman who stole more than 3,000 items from nursing home residents must be reconsidered, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled last month. For the second time, the state’s highest court reversed a lower court’s decision to sentence […]
WLWT 5
EMS responding to reported injury crash on Pippin Road in Pleasant Run
CINCINNATI — EMS responding to a reported injury crash on Pippin Road in Pleasant Run. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Why a man won't stand trial for the murder of his 11-year-old brother, how a man is doing after his car was hit by a train, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, January 2, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out why the 2023 Rose Parade wasn’t held on New Year’s Day, and how much gas prices have gone up since the start of the new year.
What you can’t do under new Ohio distracted driving law
In a major move to stop distracted driving, Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 288 into law on Tuesday.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a crash, lanes blocked, on I-75N near Kyles Lane
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Emergency crews rare on the scene of a crash, with lanes blocked, on I-75N near Kyles Lane in Fort Wright. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
WCPO
'Swatting' is now a felony in Ohio after DeWine signed bill into law
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Governor Mike DeWine signed into law a bill that declares "swatting" a felony in Ohio. DeWine signed House Bill 462, which declares that anyone who reports false or misleading information to a law enforcement agency, emergency service provider or public safety answering point can be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio joins the rest of the country with 'strangulation law'
OHIO — Ohio was the only state that didn't have what’s called a “strangulation law,” according to State Senator Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood). But Gov. Mike DeWine's signature on Senate Bill 288 changed that. “I really believe once this legislation goes into law, we’re going to save...
Political cronyism, musical chairs, and the unqualified people who benefit - from county court to the Supreme Court
Unqualified Hamilton County Prosecutor, Joe Deters, to be appointed as Justice of Ohio's highest court with no experience on the bench.Photo byCincinnati Enquirer. Joseph T. Deters hasn’t ever served a day on the bench – but, he’ll be appointed an Ohio Supreme Court Justice next week. Not a drop of experience weighing 2 sides of an argument and it doesn’t matter. Governor DeWine doesn’t care. He’s presided over one of the most corrupt states in the country , he’s re-won the governor’s office, he’s in his final term, and he’s got nothing to lose.
WKYC
‘I was caught off guard’: Ohio man shares heart attack experience to help others keep heart health in mind
COLUMBUS, Ohio — "I thought I was pretty healthy actually. This was quite a surprise." For Jeffrey Goodman, 55, that surprise was a heart attack. “I wasn't doing anything strenuous,” he said. Over the summer he was mowing his lawn on a ride-on mower when felt chest pain...
WLWT 5
Reports of an explosion at a Kroger Fuel Center in Mount Orab
MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — Reports of an explosion at a Kroger Fuel Center in Mount Orab. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Kim Bixler sent WLWT News 5 this photo through our...
WLWT 5
Youngest woman ever elected to Kentucky House of Representatives sworn into office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The youngest woman ever elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives was sworn into office on Sunday. At 25 years old, Rachel Roarx will serve the 38th House District in South Louisville. A ceremony was held at Iroquois Park on Sunday afternoon. “It is truly an...
proclaimerscv.com
Lawmakers Of Ohio Have Approved The Rental Stimulus Checks, But A Lot Of People Says It’s Not Enough
Ohio lawmakers have recently approved a plan that could help prevent eviction issues. The lawmakers approved worth $161 million rental assistance program for tenants. Many people, however, believe that the Ohio rental stimulus checks won’t be that much help unless Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes a part of that bill that also includes this rental assistance program.
iheart.com
New Ohio Holiday Honors U.S. President & Civil War General Ulysses S. Grant
Ohio will have a new state holiday honoring U.S. President and Civil War General Ulysses S. Grant, who was born in Clermont County. The state legislature approved the holiday in December and Governor Mike DeWine signed the bill on Monday, January 2nd. State Representative Adam Bird, who co-introduced the bill,...
WFMJ.com
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio
A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
WLWT 5
Kentucky man starts new year winning $1 million Powerball prize
That's exactly what happened to a Louisville man when he found out he had a winning Powerball lottery ticket on Tuesday. The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, found out he'd won by calling the Kentucky Lottery's winning numbers hotline Wednesday morning. His ticket matched the first five white ball...
When could Ohio see snow in January?
A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in Columbus on Dec. 30, and a balmy 58 early on New Year's Eve, accompanied by a half-inch of rain that led to areas of dense fog to start the New Year.
