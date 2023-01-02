Read full article on original website
5 Holiday Gift Ideas for a Child with Special Needs, Created By One!
Buying gifts for anyone can be challenging! Are you looking to get a gift for a child who has special needs? Maybe you need a gift for your own child, a friend or family member? No matter which, Macaroni KID has you covered. I know that all kids can have...
Family-friendly Activities For New Year’s Day
People spend so much time planning New Year's Eve revelry that they may not consider that they have another day on the holiday calendar to enjoy after the clock strikes 12. New Year's Day activities may differ significantly from the countdowns and parties of the night before, but that doesn't mean it can't be equally enjoyable. Chances are children are home from school for holiday breaks, meaning New Year's Day activities should probably be family-friendly. Check out these family-friendly ways to spend New Year's Day. Catch (or play) a football game. New Year's Day and football go hand in hand,...
Christmas Is Over, But Now is the Best Time to Buy Advent Calendars
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Christmas might be over, but there’s one holiday-related item left to tick off your list: now is actually the perfect time to buy yourself an advent calendar. Yes, the official advent period is over, but the items inside these finds are handy all year long. There’s no need to miss out on some great products—some of which are now available at a steep discount.
