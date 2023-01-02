Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
This startup brings Southeast Asia’s vacant hospital rooms into the sharing economy
HD operates a platform that helps three parties meet: surgeons with private practice, patients looking to have their surgeries done more cheaply, and vacant surgery rooms at hospitals. The model might sound a bit counterintuitive to people in the West, but Southeast Asia’s medical system is built on very different patient-hospital dynamics.
The Next Web
How the EU plans to take on big tech in 2023
The European Union is on a mission to curb the power of big tech. In recent years, the bloc has doled out vast antitrust fines to Silicon Valley giants, set global standards for data privacy, and proposed a raft of digital regulations. Yet critics say the rules have been ineffective.
E Ink Launches E Ink Prism™ 3, A Multi-Color ePaper Film Enabling Product Personalization
BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- E Ink (8069.TW) the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in digital paper technology, today announced the launch of E Ink Prism™ 3, a next generation segmented display that features dynamic color changing capabilities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005819/en/ (Photo: BMW)
TechCrunch
Dear Sophie: How can I transfer my H-1B to my new startup in 2023?
“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
A judge just blocked Sam Bankman-Fried from accessing FTX and Alameda funds days after reports of transactions from crypto wallets previously associated with him
Bankman-Fried tweeted on Dec. 30 that he was not behind the transfers, but federal prosecutors are reportedly looking into the transactions.
Woonsocket Call
Freename launches the first WHOIS for Web3 Domains
The WHOIS for Web3 Domains and TLDs. Freename has launched the Web3 WHOIS: a unique domain explorer vertical in Web3. It queries wallets, domains and TLDs from Freename, Unstoppable Domains and the ENS registry. It’s the only place where users can find the domains behind any wallet’s address and find the wallet addresses behind any minted domains. The Web3 domain space is growing, but it needs to be easier to see which domains and top-level domains (TLDs) are available and who are the owners behind them. Web3 WHOIS is the twin of WHOIS in Web2, the tool used to look up information about domain and IP owners and check dozens of other statistics: users can get all the data about a domain and everything associated with that domain at any time with a single search.
ffnews.com
EY launches South West Innovation Hub as part of regional FinTech investment
EY has today announced plans to establish a new Business Research Innovation Technology and Engineering (BRiTE) Hub in Bristol, as it looks to ramp up capabilities in financial services design, data analytics and engineering to create practical and tangible solutions to some of the big challenges facing businesses. The hub,...
CoinDesk
SEC Pursues $45M Scam Based in Fake Blockchain Technology
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accused alleged fraudster Neil Chandran and several others fororchestrating a scheme to get cash from tens of thousands of investors globally on the false promise that they were securing a lucrative deal to sell blockchain technology.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto regulation world: How laws for digital assets changed in 2022
Effective regulations are one of the key gateways to cryptocurrency’s mainstream adoption. Due to greater compliance, crypto businesses saw broader acceptance from regulators worldwide. While the crypto ecosystem was awarded countless operational licenses and exposure to new markets, the fall of Terraform Labs, FTX and Celsius, among others, had a negative impact on the industry's reputation with investors and regulators alike.
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain fintech GammaRey signs $320M merger agreement
According to a Jan. 3 announcement, blockchain fintech firm GammaRey has signed a merger agreement with financial e-commerce and consumer data analytics company GoLogiq. Both companies are based in the U.S., although GoLogiq focuses on customers in Southeast Asia. As stipulated by the terms, GoLogiq will issue $320 million in...
CoinTelegraph
Morocco finalized crypto regulatory framework: Central Bank
Morocco may see its first crypto bill introduced “in the following days.” The document is already written by the Central Bank and will be discussed with the industry stakeholders. Late last month, during the press conference, the Governor of Morocco’s Central Bank, Bank Al-Maghrib (BAM), Abdellatif Jouahiri, announced...
CoinTelegraph
Turkey to use blockchain-based digital identity for online public services
Turkey plans to use blockchain technology during the login process for online public services. E-Devlet, Turkey’s digital government portal used to access a wide range of public services, will use a blockchain-based digital identity to verify Turkish citizens during login. Fuat Oktay, the vice president of Turkey, announced during...
Meet Noonies 2022 Winner: Omri Hurwitz Startup Blogger of The Year
“Things are only impossible until they’re not.”–Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Congratulations Captain! 🎉 🎉🎉 You have won the following award/awards:. It really shows you what consistent work can do. I am super grateful to be able to interview and talk to amazing Entrepreneurs, Startups, VCs, and other leaders in the tech ecosystem, and this award is a great indication of the amazing effects of collaborations.
coingeek.com
Inaugural nChain VIP Club private event shines spotlight on the utility BSV blockchain
Over the years, nChain has risen to become one of the world’s biggest players in the blockchain sector, and during the inaugural nChain VIP Club private event, attendees got to learn about the company’s enterprise blockchain solutions and how the Bitcoin SV blockchain can better their lives. The...
CoinDesk
DeFi Protocol Sushi to Shutter Lending Product to Focus on DEX
Popular decentralized-finance (DeFi) application Sushi will sunset two products as part of its broader plans toward making the protocol sustainable and profitable. Chief Technology Officer Matthew Lilley said in a tweet thread last week that two products – the Kashi lending platform and MISO, a launchpad for external tokens – would be shuttered because of low public interest and the significant effort that went into maintaining the two.
aiexpress.io
InVision joins G-Cloud to bring workforce management to public sector contact centres
InVision Software program’s cloud-based injixo workforce administration (WFM) answer has been accepted onto the G-Cloud 13 framework. Accelerating its adoption by UK public sector organisations, comparable to native authorities, injixo is now obtainable through the G-Cloud Digital Market. To ship efficient, environment friendly service to prospects and meet service...
thecurrencyanalytics.com
Cardano Emurgo Bringing People to Crypto Ecosystem from Traditional Finance World
The Cardano Blockchain is being used as a base layer in several current and future financial and social systems. Collaborations and Partnerships are further strengthening the mission and core values of Cardano. Power to Identity and New Forms of Governance. The true financial potential about blockchain is not about it...
Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Nic Szerman lost his job at Meta Platforms (META.O) in November, just two months after joining full-time, falling victim to a sweeping 13% reduction of its workforce as the advertising market cratered.
U.S. beats Britain to advance to United Cup mixed teams semis
Frances Tiafoe beat Britain's Daniel Evans 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday to move the United States into the United Cup mixed teams tournament semifinals.
Comments / 0