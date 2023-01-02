Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blazeLauren JessopForks Township, PA
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerJim Thorpe, PA
Idaho College Murders Suspect Arrested in PennsylvaniaEveryday EntertainmentAlbrightsville, PA
Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergMontgomeryville, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Shooting sends 1 person to hospital in Reading
READING, Pa. – Reading police are investigating a shooting in the city that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday. Shots rang out just after 10 p.m. at South 11th and Cotton streets. Authorities say officers found one person at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. They say the...
NBC Philadelphia
4 Shot in Lehigh Valley on New Year's Day
Four people were shot on New Year's Day in the Lehigh Valley. The Sunday night shooting happened along East Clair Street -- near the East Side Youth Center -- in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Allentown police said. Officers arrived around 9:15 p.m. to find one man with gunshot wounds, police said. They...
fox29.com
Police investigating shooting that injured 4 people in Allentown on New Year's Day
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Law enforcement in Lehigh County are investigating a New Year's Day shooting. According to officials, officers from the Allentown Police Department responded to the 1100 block of E. Clair Street just after 9 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived on...
18-year-old man killed in crash on American Parkway in Allentown
A young Lehigh Valley man was killed Monday night in a crash on American Parkway in Allentown, the Lehigh County coroner said. Elijah Soler, of Hanover Township, Lehigh County, was driving a car involved in a collision with a tractor-trailer at about 7:37 p.m. Monday on the highway’s bridge in the city, authorities said.
Four shot outside East Side Youth Center on New Year’s Day in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, PA – Four people were shot on New Year’s Day in Allentown. The shooting occurred at around 9:15 pm in the area of the 1100 block of East Clair Street outside the East Side Youth Center. Police responded after receiving calls reporting gunshots in the area. Upon their arrival, officers found a single male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was treated at the scene by Allentown EMS before being transported to an area hospital. As officers continued their investigation at the scene, they learned three other victims were taken to the hospital prior to their arrival. The The post Four shot outside East Side Youth Center on New Year’s Day in Allentown appeared first on Shore News Network.
Victim was able to walk away before collapsing in Frankford fatal shooting: Police
Officers say a man was found shot in the neck on the sidewalk on the 1600 block of Dyre Street.
lehighvalleynews.com
Concerns, frustration after gunfire erupts in gym of Allentown youth center
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Gunfire at the East Side Youth Center that resulted in four people being shot happened in one of the gymnasiums during a basketball game, according to a neighborhood outreach group and people who frequent the center. Allentown police have been mum on details since the shooting happened...
Pa. troopers looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ homicide suspect on the run
Pennsylvania State Police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man on the run after they say he killed his girlfriend. Scott Oliver, 30, is accused of fatally shooting 35-year-old Jessica Romano Tuesday night at their home in Foster Township, Luzerne County. State police were called for a...
Man shot several times, killed in Woodbury, Gloucester County
WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- A man was shot several times and killed in Woodbury, Gloucester County on Wednesday, police say. The shooting happened on Franklin Street at around 3 p.m.The motive for the shooting remains unclear at this time.
fox29.com
Video: Man attacked by large group on SEPTA train after chasing down robbery suspect
PHILADELPHIA - Disturbing video shows the moment a man was ambushed and beaten on a SEPTA train just moments after he was the victim of a robbery. Police say the incident began when a suspect stole a 20-year-old's wallet at the 11th Street SEPTA station on December 12. The suspect...
fox29.com
Woman rushed to hospital by family after being shot in face at East Falls apartment, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting in Philadelphia's East Falls section has left a 50-year-old woman in critical condition Tuesday morning. Police say the woman was shot at an apartment complex on the 3100 block of Berkeley Drive around 5:12 a.m. She suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and face, and was...
Lehigh Valley Man, 18, Killed In Allentown Crash With Tractor-Trailer
An 18-year-old Lehigh Valley man was killed in an Allentown crash involving a tractor-trailer on Monday, Jan. 2, authorities confirmed. Elijah A. Soler, of Hanover Township, was behind the wheel of a vehicle that collided with a tractor-trailer on the American Parkway Bridge just after 7:35 p.m., the Lehigh County Coroner said Tuesday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Recent Catasauqua High School graduate killed in crash on American Parkway Bridge in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A recent high school graduate died after a crash on the American Parkway Bridge in Allentown on Monday. Elijah Soler, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene around 9 p.m., said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release Tuesday. Soler, of Hanover Township, Lehigh County, was...
New year begins with multiple shootings in Philadelphia, one fatality
The victims include an 87-year old-woman who was struck in the shoulder by celebratory gunfire.
Man fires AR-15 during New Year’s Eve party, killing 2 people: police
DETROIT — A Michigan man will likely face felony charges after firing an AR-15 at a New Year’s Eve party near a fireworks display, killing two. The suspect, a 62-year-old Lawrence Township man whose name hasn’t been released, is being held on $5 million bond in Van Buren County Jail and could be arraigned as early as Tuesday on two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm causing death.
‘I stabbed my wife.’ Nazareth man will serve lengthy prison sentence.
A 38-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to 19 to 40 years in state prison for stabbing his wife nearly two years ago at their home in Nazareth, the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office reports. Michael Vaughn Graves, 38, pleaded guilty in August to attempted homicide. He has been in...
fox29.com
Philadelphia police: 30th Street Station evacuated on New Year's Day after suspicious device located
PHILADELPHIA - Police say 30th Street Station in Philadelphia was temporarily evacuated on New Year's Day due to a suspicious device. According to Philadelphia police, the device was found inside 30th Street Station between platforms five and six around 10:42 p.m. Authorities say Amtrak Police located the device and the...
4 adults shot at Allentown recreation center, authorities say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a shooting at an Allentown recreation center on Sunday night. CBS3 confirmed the victims were all adults. The shots were fired at the East Side Youth Center, located on East Clair Street, around 9 p.m. Sunday.Details remain limited at this time, but we know four people were shot. Officers found one of the victims on the scene while the others showed up at a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown. There was a large police presence at the scene as investigators combed the area for evidence. The rec center was open for a basketball game at the time of the shooting.
fox29.com
Teen facing charges in shooting during drug deal turned robbery in Montgomery County
ABINGTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania teenager will be charged as an adult after authorities say he opened fire on someone during a drug deal turned robbery on New Year's Day. Nehemiah Gonzalez, 17, is facing robbery and firearms charges for a botched robbery that happened on the 2500 block of Rubicam Avenue in Abington Township.
Wilkes-Barre officer punched multiple times while making arrest
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say he punched a Wilkes-Barre officer multiple times while he was being arrested. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on December 28 around 9:00 p.m. officers were called for a complaint of three men screaming while walking around the 200 block of Wyoming Street. […]
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
80K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0