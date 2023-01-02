ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Shooting sends 1 person to hospital in Reading

READING, Pa. – Reading police are investigating a shooting in the city that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday. Shots rang out just after 10 p.m. at South 11th and Cotton streets. Authorities say officers found one person at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. They say the...
READING, PA
NBC Philadelphia

4 Shot in Lehigh Valley on New Year's Day

Four people were shot on New Year's Day in the Lehigh Valley. The Sunday night shooting happened along East Clair Street -- near the East Side Youth Center -- in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Allentown police said. Officers arrived around 9:15 p.m. to find one man with gunshot wounds, police said. They...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Shore News Network

Four shot outside East Side Youth Center on New Year’s Day in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, PA – Four people were shot on New Year’s Day in Allentown. The shooting occurred at around 9:15 pm in the area of the 1100 block of East Clair Street outside the East Side Youth Center. Police responded after receiving calls reporting gunshots in the area. Upon their arrival, officers found a single male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was treated at the scene by Allentown EMS before being transported to an area hospital. As officers continued their investigation at the scene, they learned three other victims were taken to the hospital prior to their arrival. The The post Four shot outside East Side Youth Center on New Year’s Day in Allentown appeared first on Shore News Network.
ALLENTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Man fires AR-15 during New Year’s Eve party, killing 2 people: police

DETROIT — A Michigan man will likely face felony charges after firing an AR-15 at a New Year’s Eve party near a fireworks display, killing two. The suspect, a 62-year-old Lawrence Township man whose name hasn’t been released, is being held on $5 million bond in Van Buren County Jail and could be arraigned as early as Tuesday on two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm causing death.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
CBS Philly

4 adults shot at Allentown recreation center, authorities say

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a shooting at an Allentown recreation center on Sunday night. CBS3 confirmed the victims were all adults. The shots were fired at the East Side Youth Center, located on East Clair Street, around 9 p.m. Sunday.Details remain limited at this time, but we know four people were shot. Officers found one of the victims on the scene while the others showed up at a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown. There was a large police presence at the scene as investigators combed the area for evidence. The rec center was open for a basketball game at the time of the shooting. 
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre officer punched multiple times while making arrest

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say he punched a Wilkes-Barre officer multiple times while he was being arrested. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on December 28 around 9:00 p.m. officers were called for a complaint of three men screaming while walking around the 200 block of Wyoming Street. […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

