Related
St. Cloud Police Looking to ID Owner/Driver of This Car
The St. Cloud Police Department is looking for help in identifying the owner/driver of this vehicle pictured above. The Tri-County Crimestoppers facebook page says:. This vehicle was with a red Dodge Journey in the area of Northway Drive around Nov 11th. Police would like to talk to the owner/driver regarding information they may have about vehicle break ins in the area.
kvsc.org
St. Cloud Man Arrested Friday Night, Facing Gun and Drug Charges
A St. Cloud man was arrested last Friday and faces drug charges, being in possession of a handgun and obstructing his arrest. St. Cloud Police Chief Jeff Oxton says police were called around 8:45 a.m. to a residence in the 300 Block of 14th Avenue Southeast on a gun complaint on December 30th.
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Man Arrested in Fentanyl Raid
(KNSI) — A 34-year-old St. Cloud man has been charged in Anoka County with five felony drug counts relating to recent drug seizures in several cities in Minnesota. According to the criminal complaint, in August, investigators found an SUV known to be associated with Thomas Gentry Junior stop on the road in St. Cloud near another vehicle. That vehicle was followed to Onamia, where police conducted a traffic stop and allegedly found a “large quantity” of counterfeit M Box 30 pills. The person admitted the drugs were laced with fentanyl and that the pills were purchased from Gentry.
wearegreenbay.com
Intoxicated Wisconsin man allegedly points gun at people & fires round into ceiling, two arrested
CAMBRIA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody following an incident of recklessly endangering safety that included a firearm allegedly getting pointed at people. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on December 30 around 7 p.m., authorities were made aware of an allegedly intoxicated man that had a firearm. The man had reportedly been pointing the firearm at others in the residence and shot a round into the ceiling.
Man Found Competent to Face Stearns County Burglary Charge
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man accused of breaking into a St. Cloud home and raiding the kitchen pantry has been found competent to face the charge. Thirty-two-year-old Phan Xiong is charged with 1st-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling. According to the charging complaint, a man called the police...
Statewide alert issued for snowmobiles stolen from Wisconsin cabin
On 12-28-2022, two (2) snowmobiles were reported stolen from a seasonal cabin/camp in the town of Homestead, Florence County.
KAAL-TV
MSP responds to hundreds of crashes, spinouts Tuesday; 1 fatality reported
(ABC 6 News) – Winter weather is once again creating driving headaches for Minnesotans. The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said they responded to 226 crashes, 804 vehicle spinouts, and 13 jackknifed semi’s between 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. There were 8 crashes with injuries reported including...
Man arrested in connection to shooting death of 22-year-old Alex Becker
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say they have arrested a man in connection to the death of Alex Becker, who was killed at the end of December on his way home from work.Becker, 22, died from gunshot-related injuries on the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West. He worked the evening shift at a plumbing supply warehouse and decided to walk home because of the warmer weather.On Wednesday, St. Paul police said they arrested a 20-year-old man, who is currently in Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder.MORE: Family mourns "fun loving kid" Alex Becker, the record 40th homicide victim in St. Paul in 2022Becker's death marked the city's 40th homicide in 2022. Despite the figure, officials say community initiatives are helping to lower the number of aggravated crime assaults in St. Paul.Brooke Blakey, director of the Office of Neighborhood Safety said assaults in 2022 were down 9.8% compared to 2021 and reports of shots fired were cut in half in the second half of the year, after the community safety programs launched.
valleynewslive.com
Fatal car-pedestrian crash in Wright County
Wright County, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is dead after being hit by a truck on Highway 24 near St. Cloud. The State Patrols says the victim’s car had slid into a ditch around 7 p.m. on January 3. He was outside of the vehicle and...
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Man Arrested in Alleged Gun Pointing Incident
(KNSI) — A 53-year-old St. Cloud man was arrested Friday morning after a gun complaint. According to police, they were called at 8:44 to the complaint in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast. A man was allegedly outside pointing a gun at a passing car. Officers found the suspect, who was walking nearby, and the caller confirmed that was the man they saw and the gun was in his jacket. The man allegedly refused officer commands and tried to walk away after being told he was under arrest. At times, police say he put his hands back toward his jacket pockets.
willmarradio.com
Man dies after crash during police chase in St. Cloud
(St. Cloud, MN) - A man is dead over a week after a crash in St. Cloud. He was taken to the hospital on December 12th after a three-vehicle collision caused by a driver fleeing police. Twenty-eight-year-old Samuel Butler is now charged with vehicular homicide. He faces five other felony charges.
Minnesota Highway Camera Catches Driver’s Desperate Escape Attempt After Crash
It took several people to contain this Minnesota driver after he crashed head-on into another vehicle recently. It took two rounds with a taser and several minutes of a foot chase along a busy and slippery Minnesota freeway to contain the suspect. Check it out below. According to the Facebook...
Louisiana officer arrested for role in deadly car chase that ended with death of two innocent teens
A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana. Officer David Cauthron, who works for police in the community of Addis, was arrested Sunday evening, WBRZ-TV reported. He is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring, District Attorney Tony Clayton told the station.
Police: St. Cloud man arrested for illegally carrying handgun, 200 fentanyl pills
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Police in St. Cloud say a 53-year-old man was arrested on Friday morning after they found him carrying 200 fentanyl pills.Officials were called to the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast around 8:45 a.m. because the man was allegedly pointing a handgun at an occupied car. While they were taking the suspect into custody, police say they found a 9mm handgun in his jacket pocket and 200 fentanyl pills, called "Perc 30." The man did not have a permit to carry the handgun.The man was taken to Benton County Jail. Officers were not able to find the gray SUV that the suspect was allegedly pointing his gun at. Police are searching for the people who were inside the gray SUV for any potential charges. Anyone with information can contact the St. Cloud Police Department.St. Cloud police say Fentanyl has been responsible for an "unprecedented" number of overdose deaths in the area.
What do the Blue Lights on the Traffic Lights Mean in St. Cloud?
Ever notice the blue lights on several of the traffic lights around town? Apparently they do have a purpose, but it doesn't seem to be working all that well in the St. Cloud area. These blue lights turn on when the light turns red. They are to aid police officers in catching people who run red lights.
Police make 5 notable DWI arrests in Capital Region
New York State Police arrested five individuals caught driving while intoxicated with significant BAC levels.
1 killed in Wright County crash; driving conditions remain slick for much of the state
MINNESOTA, USA — Officials say a man died Tuesday evening after a truck struck a vehicle in a ditch along Highway 24 in Clearwater Township, just south of St. Cloud. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the road conditions were snowy and icy after a dangerous winter storm created difficult driving conditions for much of the state.
Boys aged 13-16 arrested after fleeing police in stolen vehicle
Four teenagers from St. Paul were arrested after fleeing Cottage Grove police in a stolen vehicle Friday. The Cottage Grove Police Department says officers received a report that a vehicle had been stolen from a garage at around 6:30 p.m., with officers spotting it with four people inside at Indian Boulevard and Keats Avenue about an hour later.
BCA: Minnesota teen missing since mid-November found safe in North Dakota
A 17-year-old Minnesota girl has been found safe after she was initially declared missing in mid-November. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Chloe Lynn Garcia was found safe on Monday in Jamestown, North Dakota. No further details were supplied concerning her disappearance or discovery. Garcia was originally reported missing...
Minnesota State Patrol Advises You To Work From Home Today If You Can
Spin outs, crashes, and stuck cars have made travel very dangerous in portions of Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol is asking you to stay off the roads in certain areas of Minnesota today if you can. Looking at the Minnesota Department of Transportation's road condition map this morning, you can...
