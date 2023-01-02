ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud Police Looking to ID Owner/Driver of This Car

The St. Cloud Police Department is looking for help in identifying the owner/driver of this vehicle pictured above. The Tri-County Crimestoppers facebook page says:. This vehicle was with a red Dodge Journey in the area of Northway Drive around Nov 11th. Police would like to talk to the owner/driver regarding information they may have about vehicle break ins in the area.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
kvsc.org

St. Cloud Man Arrested Friday Night, Facing Gun and Drug Charges

A St. Cloud man was arrested last Friday and faces drug charges, being in possession of a handgun and obstructing his arrest. St. Cloud Police Chief Jeff Oxton says police were called around 8:45 a.m. to a residence in the 300 Block of 14th Avenue Southeast on a gun complaint on December 30th.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Man Arrested in Fentanyl Raid

(KNSI) — A 34-year-old St. Cloud man has been charged in Anoka County with five felony drug counts relating to recent drug seizures in several cities in Minnesota. According to the criminal complaint, in August, investigators found an SUV known to be associated with Thomas Gentry Junior stop on the road in St. Cloud near another vehicle. That vehicle was followed to Onamia, where police conducted a traffic stop and allegedly found a “large quantity” of counterfeit M Box 30 pills. The person admitted the drugs were laced with fentanyl and that the pills were purchased from Gentry.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
wearegreenbay.com

Intoxicated Wisconsin man allegedly points gun at people & fires round into ceiling, two arrested

CAMBRIA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody following an incident of recklessly endangering safety that included a firearm allegedly getting pointed at people. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on December 30 around 7 p.m., authorities were made aware of an allegedly intoxicated man that had a firearm. The man had reportedly been pointing the firearm at others in the residence and shot a round into the ceiling.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Man arrested in connection to shooting death of 22-year-old Alex Becker

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say they have arrested a man in connection to the death of Alex Becker, who was killed at the end of December on his way home from work.Becker, 22, died from gunshot-related injuries on the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West. He worked the evening shift at a plumbing supply warehouse and decided to walk home because of the warmer weather.On Wednesday, St. Paul police said they arrested a 20-year-old man, who is currently in Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder.MORE: Family mourns "fun loving kid" Alex Becker, the record 40th homicide victim in St. Paul in 2022Becker's death marked the city's 40th homicide in 2022. Despite the figure, officials say community initiatives are helping to lower the number of aggravated crime assaults in St. Paul.Brooke Blakey, director of the Office of Neighborhood Safety said assaults in 2022 were down 9.8% compared to 2021 and reports of shots fired were cut in half in the second half of the year, after the community safety programs launched.
SAINT PAUL, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fatal car-pedestrian crash in Wright County

Wright County, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is dead after being hit by a truck on Highway 24 near St. Cloud. The State Patrols says the victim’s car had slid into a ditch around 7 p.m. on January 3. He was outside of the vehicle and...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Man Arrested in Alleged Gun Pointing Incident

(KNSI) — A 53-year-old St. Cloud man was arrested Friday morning after a gun complaint. According to police, they were called at 8:44 to the complaint in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast. A man was allegedly outside pointing a gun at a passing car. Officers found the suspect, who was walking nearby, and the caller confirmed that was the man they saw and the gun was in his jacket. The man allegedly refused officer commands and tried to walk away after being told he was under arrest. At times, police say he put his hands back toward his jacket pockets.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
willmarradio.com

Man dies after crash during police chase in St. Cloud

(St. Cloud, MN) - A man is dead over a week after a crash in St. Cloud. He was taken to the hospital on December 12th after a three-vehicle collision caused by a driver fleeing police. Twenty-eight-year-old Samuel Butler is now charged with vehicular homicide. He faces five other felony charges.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Magnolia State Live

Louisiana officer arrested for role in deadly car chase that ended with death of two innocent teens

A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana. Officer David Cauthron, who works for police in the community of Addis, was arrested Sunday evening, WBRZ-TV reported. He is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring, District Attorney Tony Clayton told the station.
ADDIS, LA
CBS Minnesota

Police: St. Cloud man arrested for illegally carrying handgun, 200 fentanyl pills

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Police in St. Cloud say a 53-year-old man was arrested on Friday morning after they found him carrying 200 fentanyl pills.Officials were called to the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast around 8:45 a.m. because the man was allegedly pointing a handgun at an occupied car. While they were taking the suspect into custody, police say they found a 9mm handgun in his jacket pocket and 200 fentanyl pills, called "Perc 30." The man did not have a permit to carry the handgun.The man was taken to Benton County Jail. Officers were not able to find the gray SUV that the suspect was allegedly pointing his gun at. Police are searching for the people who were inside the gray SUV for any potential charges. Anyone with information can contact the St. Cloud Police Department.St. Cloud police say Fentanyl has been responsible for an "unprecedented" number of overdose deaths in the area.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

