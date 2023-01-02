ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders odds and lines

The Dallas Cowboys (12-4) travel to meet the Washington Commanders (8-8) for a Week 18 matchup at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. (FOX). The NFL hasn’t announced kickoff time, but we know this game will be on Sunday after the league announced Saturday’s 2 matchups. Below, we look at Cowboys vs. Commanders odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
Washington Commanders Make QB Decision For Week 18: Report

--- The Washington Commanders will reportedly start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for their final regular-season game on Sunday (January 8), sources with knowledge of the decision told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday (January 4). The Commanders will reportedly have rookie Sam Howell finish the game, the sources confirmed. The move...
DC woman tracked lost luggage’s odyssey using AirTag

A woman in D.C. has finally gotten a bag that was lost on a United Airlines flight home last week — after she spent five days tracking the bag using AirTags that showed it was at an apartment complex just 2 miles away from her house. Valerie Szybala told...
ECHL Glance

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m. Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m. Reading at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m. Idaho at Wichita, 8:05...
NFL World Reacts To The Ravens' Stadium Announcement

The Ravens won't be leaving M&T Bank Stadium anytime soon. On Wednesday, the Ravens announced that their new stadium lease was approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works. They'll be staying in Baltimore through the 2037 season. Sashi Brown, the president of the Ravens, released a statement on this...
