Read full article on original website
Related
4 Common Habits a Couples Therapist Is Begging You To Stop for the Sake of Your Relationship
With some reflection on a current or past relationship, you might be able to guess a few of the worst things to say or do to a partner—like name-call or criticize them in an argument, or offer up an ultimatum. But many of the bad habits that can break down a relationship over time are far less obvious or intentional in action.
Citrus County Chronicle
The Amish Cook: Stick with those resolutions, but keep them attainable
New Year’s resolutions. Don’t they go together like paper and pen?. Don’t resolutions leave us with that fuzzy feeling, knowing you’ve made good choices that will take you exactly where you want to go?. Submit Your Recipe. Citrus County is filled with great home cooks and...
Give the gift of cash: A guide to tipping for the holidays
An etiqutte expert gives advice on how much to give during the holidays — and how to give it.
psychologytoday.com
It’s the End of the Year (Holidays), as We Know It
Managing the end-of-year holidays can be particularly taxing for adults with ADHD but some targeted coping tips can help. Break down large tasks, like shopping for gifts, into compartmentalized, well-defined tasks. Focus on your strengths and sense of "enough-ness"—that you can be good enough, use your unique strengths, and enjoy...
It's Time To Go Easier On Yourself
Let the fighting words shooting through your head fall silent. You have spent long enough fighting yourself. I know it's easy. It's easier than most anything you've ever done. Something goes wrong so just blame yourself. Get in a fight with someone and spend the next 48 hours convincing yourself you were wrong. Tell yourself they are all better without you. Life is hard but I'm here to tell you that you are just making it that much harder.
Can We Resolve to Let New Year’s Resolutions Go?
Happy new year. It’s the 11th (pipers piping) day of Christmas, and the great fuck-it holiday season is coming to an end. A “fuck it!” mince pie. A “fuck it!” third martini. A “fuck it!” Uber to the depths of Brooklyn at 5 a.m. At the tapered beginning of a new year, we naturally look into the crystal balls of our futures, making resolutions that set us on the path to New Me. New Me is often harder, better, faster, stronger: essentially the old you, with less fuck-its.
Kingsport Times-News
Four online dating New Year’s resolutions for 2023
It’s hard to believe 2023 is here, and now comes the topic of New Year’s resolutions. Yes, you can tell yourself you’re going to use your gym membership more, stop scrolling social media just before bed or meditate for 20 minutes every day … but let’s be honest with ourselves. Those are exactly the kinds of resolutions that last for about three weeks in January before you slip back into old habits. (For what it’s worth, my permanent resolution is to go to bed earlier. Twenty years of making this resolution, and it hasn’t happened yet.)
The Amish Cook: Resolved to resolutions
New years resolutions. Don't they go together like paper and pen?. Don't resolutions leave us with that fuzzy feeling, knowing you've made good choices that will take you exactly where you want to go?. I like knowing what I'm aiming for, so I also like resolutions. But then, with a...
Die With Zero Regrets and 100% Fulfillment
Photo source: a training session during Nike NYC Project Moonshot in 2019. Over the past few years, I have been pursuing the answer for the purpose of my life. I am a purpose-driven person at work. Finding a purpose for work is much easier, especially as I have been working for mission-driven startups. So it's mind-boggling for me not to be able to find a purpose for my life.
psychologytoday.com
Your Mind Is a Private Time Machine
Human foresight is a powerful tool but it can fail spectacularly. Even when people have a clear view of what lies ahead, they can fail to act accordingly. Paradoxically, much of the power of foresight derives from the very awareness of its limits. The human mind is a virtual time...
Helping Your Grandchildren Through Their Parent’s Divorce
When your adult child comes to you about divorce, your first thought may be helping him or her through this difficult time. However, you should also be thinking about your grandchildren. They are also going to be dealing with a lot of changes. They may be worried about their future, including where they are going to live and who they are going to be spending time with. As a grandparent, you can be a great source of comfort to them.
momcollective.com
Dreading the Darkness After the Holiday Lights Come Down
We all get caught up in the holidays. We try so hard each year to make them perfect. We decorate the house inside and out, cook, bake, and picture take! Somewhere halfway through the month, it may seem like a burden. All that time feels wasted shopping, fighting crowds at the mall, standing for endless hours on the Santa line. But what happens after the holiday?
Comments / 0