18-year-old high on marijuana, speeding at time of Kane County crash that killed 2 siblings: records

Tyler A. Schmidt was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of drugs and reckless homicide; speeding and failing to slow down to avoid a crash; felony aggravated driving under the influence of drugs causing great bodily harm to a minor passenger; felony aggravated reckless driving "with a willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons," in excess of the speed limit; and failing to slow down to avoid collision with a school bus that was stopped to drop off a student, court records show.

The charges were sealed from public disclosure pending Schmidt's arrest, records show.

Schmidt was high on marijuana at the time of the crash, according to court records.

A warrant was issued Dec. 21 and Schmidt was arrested Dec. 27, the report said.

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain said based on accident reconstruction and the vehicle's black box data, Schmidt was estimated to have been traveling 5-8 miles over the 45-mile-an-hour speed limit on Empire Road in Campton Township when the crash occurred.

Emil, 19, and Grace, 20,were passengers in the 2013 Lexus SUV Schmidt was driving.

A 17-year-old South Elgin girl, who was also in the vehicle, was flown to Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, but no condition reports about her are available.

Kane County officials said no one on the school bus, which was taking students home from Lily Lake Grade School, was injured.

Schmidt is being held in the Kane County jail on $100,000 bond, with $10,000 or 10% required to be released on bail, records show.

He is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 6.