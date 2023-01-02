The Murray State Racers (8-6, 3-1 MVC) take on the Bradley Braves (10-5, 3-1 MVC) in a battle of second place teams in the Missouri Valley Conference. Tip time is set for 7 p.m. at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky. Murray State and Bradley have a history that dates back to 1962 with 14 games contested and each team with seven wins. However, they haven’t met in 29 years. It was 1994 when the Racers and Coach Scott Edgar played Bradley and Coach Jim Molinari in the National Invitation Tournament. Current Murray State assistant coach, Marcus Brown, a MSU Hall of Famer and Racer Radio analyst, Kenny Roth, were both with the 1994 Racers. Brown was a player and Roth was an assistant coach for head coach Scott Edgar. With the Racers joining The Valley in the 2022-23 season, this meeting after almost three decades is the first of many to come. The Racers return the game to Bradley on Feb. 11.

MURRAY, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO