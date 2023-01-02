Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
whopam.com
CBB Wednesday News and Notes
The Murray State Racers (8-6, 3-1 MVC) take on the Bradley Braves (10-5, 3-1 MVC) in a battle of second place teams in the Missouri Valley Conference. Tip time is set for 7 p.m. at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky. Murray State and Bradley have a history that dates back to 1962 with 14 games contested and each team with seven wins. However, they haven’t met in 29 years. It was 1994 when the Racers and Coach Scott Edgar played Bradley and Coach Jim Molinari in the National Invitation Tournament. Current Murray State assistant coach, Marcus Brown, a MSU Hall of Famer and Racer Radio analyst, Kenny Roth, were both with the 1994 Racers. Brown was a player and Roth was an assistant coach for head coach Scott Edgar. With the Racers joining The Valley in the 2022-23 season, this meeting after almost three decades is the first of many to come. The Racers return the game to Bradley on Feb. 11.
Everything John Calipari Said Following Kentucky's 74-71 Win Over LSU
Below is everything Kentucky head coach John Calipari said following the Wildcats' 74-71 win over LSU on Tuesday night: JOHN CALIPARI: It's all fixable, how we finish off, what we do and in how we play with nine, eight seconds on the clock, who should have the ball at that point, it's all ...
aseaofblue.com
Doug Shows makes horrific call in Kentucky’s narrow win over LSU
Doug Shows is one of the most controversial officials in all of sports, and that’s putting it nicely. But even by Doug Shows standards, a call he made in the Kentucky Wildcats’ win over the LSU Tigers was as bad of a call as you’ll see at any level of basketball, which shouldn’t be a surprise from a guy who isn’t even afraid to eject fans from games,
CBB world laughs at hilariously stupid Louisville-Syracuse finish
On Tuesday night, the 9-5 Syracuse Orange and 2-12 Louisville Cardinals met in Louisville for an ACC clash. Obviously, these are not your… uh, they’re not the Louisville or Syracuse you might remember from the Big East or even just a few years ago. So, it’s not surprising then that the teams combined for a Read more... The post CBB world laughs at hilariously stupid Louisville-Syracuse finish appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kentucky Remains in Running For 5-Star Small Forward Airious 'Ace' Bailey
Kentucky basketball and coach John Calipari have just logged yet another No. 1 recruiting class, as four 5-star prospects and one homegrown 4-star create a dangerous group of players that will head to Lexington in 2023. With the incoming class locked up, it's already time to focus on the 2024 ...
Kentucky Tumbles Out of Latest AP Poll Following Loss at Missouri, Win Over Louisville
The Kentucky Wildcats are unranked for the first time this season. After suffering a 14-point defeat at Missouri and earning a 23-point win over Louisville last week, the AP Poll's latest Top 25 does not feature the Cats: The poll can be found here. There are five Southeastern Conference ...
uoflcardgame.com
Kenny Payne milking University of Louisville?
Recent comments and actions from University of Louisville Men’s Basketball Coach Kenny Payne have begrudgingly forced me to come face-to-face with questions that I had lingering in the back of my mind when he was hired, but never thought could be possible, much less actually come to fruition. Is...
whopam.com
Colonels March to Victory and Set up Big UHA Matchup
Christian County, after performing very well in their tourney down in the Volunteer state, came home to face a Caldwell County team that we all felt would be a little rusty. According to the KHSAA website the Tigers had not played since they defeated HCA back on December 22nd. They looked it.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Louisville WILL get its first ACC basketball win this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — New year. New goals. New vibe. Same old eyebrow-raising predictions that make you wonder somebody slipped more than mango into my smoothie:. The University of Louisville men’s basketball team will win an Atlantic Coast Conference game this week — either Tuesday night against Syracuse or Saturday when Wake Forest visits.
Report: 3-Star Running Back, Kentucky Target Jamarion Wilcox Expected to Announce Decision This Week
Kentucky football has officially welcomed 17 members to the 2023 class via the recruiting trail. The Cats' class checks in at No. 32 in the nation, transfer portal additions not included. The Early Signing Period has become the new National Signing Day, though that still exists and will happen ...
Snider grad Williams to begin pro career in Poland
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider High School graduate and former University of Louisville big man Malik Williams has a new opportunity in the new year as Williams announced on social media that he has signed to play professional basketball for Anwil Wloclawek in the Polish Basketball League. The six-foot-11 Williams averaged 9.5 points and […]
earnthenecklace.com
Julie Dolan Leaving WLKY: Where Is the Louisville Anchor Going?
The people of Louisville enjoyed watching Julie Dolan every morning. But now their mornings won’t be the same without her, as Julie Dolan is leaving WLKY. The anchor is set to leave the station for a very special reason. People had many questions once she announced her departure. They especially want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. Find out what Julie Dolan said about her departure from WLKY.
104.1 WIKY
Several Kentucky Roads Are Under Water
Several roads are under water in Daviess, Webster, Muhlenberg and Caldwell Counties in Kentucky. If you encounter a flooded roadway turn around, don’t drown. To see if a road you travel is going to be a problem this morning click here.
whopam.com
Stevenson files for Kentucky AG
State Representative Pamela Stevenson of Louisville formally filed her candidacy for Kentucky Attorney General on Tuesday. The Democrat is quoted in a news release as saying, “I was born and raised in Kentucky. Now I’m going to fight the most important fight of my life for the people of my home state—defeating extreme overreach from an out-of-control legislature, defending the most vulnerable from vile attacks, and protecting the rights of all Kentuckians.”
Updated with Craft, Cameron reports. Beshear maintains big fundraising lead over Republican rivals.
This article has been updated with new information. FRANKFORT, KY – Gov. Andy Beshear’s re-election campaign on Tuesday reported raising $646,700 during the last quarter of 2022, bringing the total Beshear has raised to date to $5,180,200. The campaign reported having a bit over $4.7 million of that on hand. While the haul during the […] The post Updated with Craft, Cameron reports. Beshear maintains big fundraising lead over Republican rivals. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
whopam.com
Jimmy Goode
(Age 81, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Wednesday January 4th at 12noon at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in New Barren Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
spectrumnews1.com
More than 30 new services now subject to 6% sales tax in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jay Smith is known as the computer guy by his friends and family. “When I was a kid, I saw War Games. I went home and tried to hack into my school on a Commodore 64 just like he did,” said Smith. Smith has...
lanereport.com
Saint Joseph Hospital using new technology for colorectal cancer screenings
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Saint Joseph Hospital was the first in Kentucky to use AI-assisted colonoscopy technology to screen for colorectal cancer. The new technology allows physicians to detect colorectal polyps of varying shapes and sizes earlier through enhanced visualization during a colonoscopy. Certain types of colorectal cancer can have...
whopam.com
Gertrude J. “Sully” Flood
(Age 102, of Hopkinsville and formerly of Lowell, MA) Funeral mass will be Saturday January 7th at 11am at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30am till 10:30am with a rosary at 10:30am. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
wdrb.com
Kentucky hospitals welcome 1st babies of 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky couples are celebrating a new year with their new babies born early Sunday morning. At Norton Women & Children's Hospital in Louisville, Silas McCoy was born at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, the first baby of 2023 in Jefferson County. Riley Dove was born...
Comments / 0