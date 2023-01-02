The New Orleans Saints would be entitled to compensation if Sean Payton takes a head coaching job elsewhere, and it sounds like at least one team has already shown a willingness to meet their asking price. The Denver Broncos have received permission from the Saints to interview Payton, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero... The post Saints have given 1 team permission to interview Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

DENVER, CO ・ 24 MINUTES AGO