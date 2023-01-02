Read full article on original website
Cloudy and cold today but warmer temperatures are ahead
BOISE, Idaho — Mostly cloudy skies are expected across southwest Idaho today. Temperatures in Boise should stay in the 20s for much of the morning before reaching today's high of 34 degrees. High across the valley are expected to be in the low to mid-30s today. Clouds and dry...
Drought conditions stay steady amid strong snowpack
Idaho’s mountains have bountiful snow reserves as we enter the new year, but that hasn’t moved the needle on the state’s drought situation over the past week. The latest federal data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is unchanged from late December. About 70% of Idaho is in some stage of drought, though most of it is considered moderate.
Stray snow showers continue into the work week with colder temps
TONIGHT: We are expecting more scattered snow showers towards SE Idaho and the southern highlands with stray showers possibly reaching up into the valleys and western WY. Some patchy fog is possible late overnight into the early morning hours. Winds will be slightly breezy tonight between 10-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 10's and single digits.
Idahoans Suck at Obeying this Road Rule that Could Lead to Death
Everybody seems to have some sort of road rage. It may be something small like being annoyed by someone leaving their blinker on or being cut off, or it may be that you naturally drive angry all the time. Unless drivers are driving exactly the way we do and prefer for them to, odds are you will end up irritated one way or another. There is one rule of the road that the residents of Idaho seem to be particularly bad at in the Magic Valley, and it could cost other drivers their lives if people don't fix it soon.
This Idaho Hot Spring Was Memorable For All The Wrong Reasons
My first hot springs experience was a little disappointing. My wife and I decided to go to and enjoy our first hot spring on Monday (Jan. 2) and going during a holiday weekend probably wasn't the best idea. When we got to the hot spring I could already tell that it was going to be crowded. The parking was packed and making sure I got a spot that I wouldn't get blocked in was my biggest concern right out of the gate.
Storm to bring snow and high winds to East Idaho New Year's Eve through New Year's Day
The new year will be ushered in with a snowstorm in East Idaho. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho that are in effect from New Year's Eve through New Year's Day. The storm is forecast to bring snow and 45 mph winds to East Idaho starting Saturday night and ending late Sunday night. ...
The 8 Weirdest Things that Happened in Idaho in 2022
A new year has officially begun and many of us are excited to say goodbye to 2022. While the year was not great for many of us, that doesn't mean that we won't have some fond memories of the year. There was some odd behavior that took place last year, and many of us will shake our heads, laugh, or ask the question, 'why?' Why did some of these things happen and what were people thinking of? Here are some of the most bizarre and odd things that took place in Twin Falls, the Magic Valley, and the state of Idaho in 2022.
Idahoans Brave Cold Temperatures for a Great Cause [photos]
Hundreds of Idahoans braved the less than thirty-degree temperatures on New Year's Day to take the Polar Plunge. Unlike some folks recovering from too much partying welcoming in 2023, these Idahoans traveled to Lucky Peak Reservoir for a great cause. Idahoans in the Treasure Valley have been plunging in January's chilly temps for twenty years.
These Can Only Be Found In Two Places In The World And Idaho Is One Of Them
Idaho star garnets are a rare and beautiful gemstone that can be found only in the state of Idaho, in the United States. These garnets are known for their deep, purplish-red color and their bright, star-like shine when they are cut and polished.
Evacuations ordered as California braces for rain, floods
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As a huge storm approached California on Wednesday, officials began ordering evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018, while residents elsewhere in the state scrambled to find sandbags, and braced themselves for flooding and power outages. California Gov. Gavin...
Idaho Falls Out of the Top 10 Most Popular States For First Time Since 2014
For the past 46 years, United Van Lines has done a study tracking state-to-state migration patterns. The results from 2022 were just released and it appears that the interest in moving to Idaho is waning. Idaho first appeared on their “Top States to Move To” list in 2014 in the...
3 things to know this morning – January 2, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Monday. The post 3 things to know this morning – January 2, 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.
Opinion: North to the last frontier of Alaska
With Mount Rainier looming in the alpenglow of early evening against the horizon to the southeast that late June evening in 1985, the Alaska state ferry Columbia edged out of the dock at Seattle. I had taken the opportunity to travel the Inside Passage to Alaska for a month’s vacation and in the process visit with my second cousin, Fran.
Lewiston couple involved in fatal traffic collision outside Spokane
Spokane - Washington State Patrol reports that on January 3, 2023 at 2:21 PM, 9 miles South of Spokane, Phillip Provoncha, 32, of Greenacres, Washington was traveling northbound on SR195 when Jeannette, 54, and EricL Lavance, 61, of Lewiston, Idaho were traveling southbound and crossed over the center lane at mile post 77.
Idaho Lottery to announce $1,000,000 Raffle winning number Wednesday
The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle is the Idaho Lottery’s most anticipated game of the year. The post Idaho Lottery to announce $1,000,000 Raffle winning number Wednesday appeared first on Local News 8.
Bryan Kohberger Makes Pit Stop During Plane Flight to Idaho
Bryan Kohberger is flying private to Idaho right now to face murder charges -- and it seems like the teeny-tiny plane he's on needed a break mid-flight... ditto for the suspect himself. TMZ has obtained photos of Kohberger being led in and out of Flightstar Wednesday -- a fixed-base operator...
Top 15 Counties in Idaho with the Longest Life Expectancy
There are a lot of factors to consider when attempting to determine the healthiest counties in Idaho, but thankfully there are also a lot of dedicated sources out there conducting studies and providing the information for us. Which counties in Idaho have the longest life expectancy? Let’s find out!
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Forest Service Announces Formation of Working Group to Address Eastern Idaho Avalanche Impacts
IDAHO - The U.S. Forest Service has announced the formation of a working group that will aim to reduce backcountry avalanche accidents in Eastern Idaho. The Sawtooth Avalanche Center (SAC), the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center (BTAC), the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center (GNFAC), the Utah Avalanche Center (UAC), and the FS National Avalanche Center (NAC), will all be part of the working group that aims to reduce backcountry avalanche accidents in Eastern Idaho.
Idaho Murder Mystery
Have you heard about the Idaho Murders? It’s been all over the news. We’ve been following the story, and now you can too. This case took place at a college home with six students from The University of Idaho. Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen. These were four students out of the six who were brutally murdered in the middle of the night on November 13th, 2022. There have been many researchers worldwide invested in this case. Now they have claimed a suspect of this tragedy.
