Reno, NV

WJBF

Actor, Jeremy Renner hospitalized after snow-related accident

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow, the actor’s representative said Sunday. Renner, 51, is in critical condition although he is stable, the actor’s representative said. No further details on the extent of Renner’s injuries were available. The actor has a […]
NEVADA STATE
thebrag.com

Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
RENO, NV
KSLTV

Jeremy Renner shares first photo since snow plowing accident

(CNN) — “Hawkeye” star Jeremy Renner thanked well-wishers for their “kind words” in his first post to social media since his New Year’s Day snow plowing accident. In a short post to Instagram, where he shared a selfie reflecting some facial bruising, Renner wrote, “Thank you all for your kind words. Im (sic) too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”
RENO, NV
Us Weekly

Jeremy Renner Critically Injured in Snowplow Accident: Everything to Know

A scary start to the year. Jeremy Renner was hospitalized on New Year's Day after sustaining injuries while plowing snow in Nevada. The Mayor of Kingstown star, 51, was airlifted to the intensive care unit on Sunday, January 1, after "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" while driving a snowplow. According to the Washoe County […]
RENO, NV
KSLTV

Idaho slayings suspect waives right to fight extradition

(CNN) — The suspect in the November slaying of four University of Idaho students waived extradition from his home state of Pennsylvania to face murder charges in the death of 4 university students in the state of Idaho. Bryan Kohberger arrived at Pennsylvania’s Monroe County Courthouse Tuesday by prison...
MOSCOW, ID

