Tour of One of the 'Best Cheese Shops in Paris' Is Straight Out of a Dream

By Mandi Jacewicz
 2 days ago

Everyone should put this place on their bucket list.

Ahhh, Paris. There's really no other city quite like it. And aside from all of the beautiful scenery and Instagram-worthy attractions, the food is definitely worthy of celebrating. TikTok content creator @ littlelifetable shows us one of the finest cheese shops in Paris. And it looks like it was sent from heaven.

This exceptional shop is a cheese lover's dream.

Oh, my goodness. We must visit this darling little store. She explains that Fromagerie Barthélémy has been in business for more than 50 years and that just being inside feels like a history lesson in cheese. The cheeses are grouped by milk type and style. She tells us they are highly knowledgeable about all of their amazing varieties. They are famous for a Fountain Blue Mousse cheese, but today she chose a creamy Bourgogne with truffle inside. And, of course, she stopped for a loaf of fresh bread on the way home to enjoy it with. Be still in our hearts.

The audience was impressed by this shop. Viewer @Penelopeprn commented, “What is this place??…. This is Heaven!!” We couldn’t agree with you more. Viewer @EliseCT2022 said, “That’s my favorite cheese; there is a French cheese shop in Manhattan that sells it.” And @littlelifetable replied, “Oh, nice! Yes, this is the first time I have had it with truffles, but I prefer the simple version.” That’s great to hear if you live in or near NYC. Viewer @BethToddFoster noted, “I’ve been there!! So, so wonderful. Love the earthy smell when you walk in.” We know we will love it, too.

This beautiful shop is now at the top of our bucket list. We can’t wait to give those creamy cheeses a try for ourselves!

