Corpus Christi, TX

Annual Polar Bear Plunge returns with a splash to start off the new year

By KRIS Newsroom
 2 days ago
Another tradition many people participate in to start the new year is the Polar Bear Plunge. And yesterday morning, dozens of people gathered at the Emerald Beach downtown to take part in the annual event, including KRIS 6 Sunrise anchor Sierra Pizarro.

While the colder water is a little shocking, it's all for a good cause and it helps raise money for charity.

"So, work on getting resources and assistive devices for people who are suffering from ALS and also support for their families," said Mitchell Nuerock.

This was the 8th year of the plunge, but it almost didn't happen.

"This was a great plunge. We lost our venue, and I wasn't sure how it was going to go, but we moved. This was our first year at Emerald Beach downtown. They embraced us with open arms, and it's been a wonderful experience," said Alissa Mejia.

All money raised through the Corpus Christi Polar Bear Plunge is going towards ALS research.

