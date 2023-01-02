Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
8-year-old goes viral for dance break during school winter concert
An elementary schooler from the Bay Area stole the show at his school’s winter concert with his smooth dance moves. Jaden Williams, 8, performed with his classmates at Beechwood School in Menlo Park on Dec. 14. In a video taken by the mother of one of Jaden’s classmates and shared on Instagram, the class performance appeared to begin as planned when the music started to play.
High school stops 70 students from graduating due to fake nails
Furious parents have lashed out at a Sydney high school after up to 70 students were barred from attending their Year 10 graduation because they were wearing fake nails. The students from Mackellar Girls Campus on the northern beaches were instead placed in a separate room and banned from entering the main hall where the graduation took place. Speaking to news.com.au, the mother of a barred student Sarah* said a lot of parents had taken time off to attend the 9.15am assembly on Monday. “No one had any idea where they were and the assembly started an hour later because they were disciplining...
Teacher tries to simulate a dictatorship in her classroom, but the students crushed her
This article originally appeared on 08.11.19Each year that I teach the book "1984" I turn my classroom into a totalitarian regime under the guise of the "common good."I run a simulation in which I become a dictator. I tell my students that in order to battle "Senioritis," the teachers and admin have adapted an evidence-based strategy, a strategy that has "been implemented in many schools throughout the country and has had immense success." I hang posters with motivational quotes and falsified statistics, and provide a false narrative for the problem that is "Senioritis."
'I love lunch': Little girl bullied on the school bus over her novelty lunchbox
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I went to a public elementary school from kindergarten through fifth grade. The elementary school only went up to sixth grade. I'd need to transfer to the local junior high school for sixth grade.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
What to do if your child is set to attend a different school next year due to boundary changes
Families whose children are set to attend a different school because of the boundary change have already been notified.
Chianti Grant-Culver sees dreams through from her second grade classroom to her college lecture hall
Author and education ally Robert John Meehan once said, “A gifted teacher is not only prepared to meet the needs of today’s child but is also prepared to foresee the hopes and dreams in every child’s future.”. Chianti Grant-Culver is a former elementary school teacher who is...
macaronikid.com
Hammer and Stain Kids Winter Camp Workshop
Drop your kids off for a morning of fun at Hammer and Stain Shrewsbury during our KIDS CAMP - WINTER EDITION!. We will be making two projects, a specific height (matched to your child) snowman and a trio of sock snowmen. All materials for these projects plus a fun snack & drink are included in this workshop's cost. Seating is limited so be sure to register today!
Comments / 0