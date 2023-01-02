Watch a replay of the 2023 Rose Parade presented by Honda

KTLA 5 in Los Angeles is proud to be a broadcast partner of The 134th Rose Parade presented by Honda with live coverage and replays on KTLA 5, KTLA.com, and streaming on the KTLA+ app for Roku, FireTV and Apple TV, on Jan. 2, 2023.

Since 1890, the Tournament of Roses has produced America’s New Year Celebration, bringing the traditions of the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game to Pasadena and the world.

The 134th Tournament of Roses Parade

The Rose Parade travels 5.5 miles down Colorado Boulevard and features four types of entries: floral-decorated floats entered by a participating corporation, non-profit organization or municipality, as well as equestrian units, bands, and Tournament Entries. Rose Parade participants have long histories with the Tournament of Roses and keep the traditions alive.

2023 ROSE PARADE THEME – TURNING THE CORNER

This year, the 2023 Pasadena Tournament of Roses President, Amy Wainscott, announced “Turning the Corner” as the Pasadena Tournament of Roses theme; celebrating the unlimited potential that each new year brings.

“The 2023 theme celebrates turning a corner. Whether that corner is actual or figurative like the unlimited potential that each new year brings—we all enjoy the opportunity of a fresh start,” said Wainscott. “Turning a corner means rising above – alone, or with family, friends and community. This year, as we turn the corner together, we share in the hope, beauty and joy of what 2023 will bring.”

2023 GRAND MARSHAL – GABBY GIFFORDS

Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords was the 2023 Grand Marshal. Gabby’s remarkable recovery from traumatic injuries epitomizes the “Turning the Corner” theme.

“Almost all of us have the luxury to face our challenges in private and many of us also have the freedom to overcome or heal on our own timeline,” Wainscott said. “But when one has no choice but to be both vulnerable and strong in public, with the whole nation watching, that calls for a special brand of bravery and that is why Gabby Giffords is the perfect example of how to turn the corner.”

2023 ROSE PARADE WINNERS:

Sweepstakes: Donate Live by Fiesta

Americana: NASCAR by AES

Animation: San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance by AES

Bob Hope Humor: City of Pasadena

Crown City Innovator: Bazic Products, AES

Director: Lutheran Hour Ministries: Phoenix

Extraordinaire Trophy: Cal Poly Universities

Fantasy: Blue Diamond Growers by AES

Founder: Sierra Madre Float Association

Golden State: Claremont McKenna College, Fiesta

Grand Marshal: AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Fiesta

Isabella Coleman, Mutual of Omaha Wild Kingdom, Phoenix

Judges: Western Asset, Phoenix

Leishman Public Spirit: Downey Rose Float Association

Mayor: La Canada Flintridge

Past President: Building Industry Association of Southern California, Fiesta

President: City of Torrance, Fiesta

Princess: Rotary Club International, Fiesta

Queen: City of Burbank

Showmanship: Louisiana Travel, Fiesta

Theme: City of Hope, Phoenix

Tournament Volunteer: City of Alhambra, Phoenix

Wrigley Legacy: Trader Joe’s Phoenix

ALL 2023 ROSE PARADE FLOATS:

109th Rose Bowl Game University Float A

109th Rose Bowl Game University Float B

2023 Tournament of Roses Royal Court

AIDS Healthcare Foundation

American Honda

BAZIC Products

Blue Diamond Growers

Building Industry Association of Southern California

Cal Poly Universities

City of Alhambra

City of Burbank

City of Hope

City of South Pasadena

City of Torrance

Claremont McKenna College

Donate Life

Downey Rose Float Association

Elks U.S.A.

Enjoy Illinois

Kaiser Permanente

Kiwanis International

La Cañada Flintridge

Lions International

Louisiana Travel

Lutheran Hour Ministries

Mansion Entertainment Group

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom

NASCAR

Odd Fellows & Rebekahs

Rose Bowl Stadium/Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation

Rose Parade Opening Unit

Rotary

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

Shriners Children’s

Sierra Madre Rose Float Association

Snapchat

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, in Partnership with Nouns

Trader Joe’s

Western Asset

2023 ROSE PARADE MARCHING BANDS

All Gifu Honor Green Band (Gifu, Japan)

Banda de Música La Primavera (Santiago, Veraguas, Panamá)

Brookwood Bronco Marching Band (Snellville, Ga.)

Buhos Marching Band (Veracruz, Mexico)

Foothills Falcon Band (Tucson, Ariz.)

Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band (Fresno, Calif.)

LAUSD All District High School Honor Band (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Pasadena City College Herald Trumpets (Pasadena, Calif.)

Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band (Pasadena, Calif.)

The Pella Marching Dutch (Pella, Iowa)

Rockford High School Marching Band (Rockford, Mich.)

Rose Bowl Game Participating Team (Pac-12 University)

Rose Bowl Game Participating Team (Big Ten University)

Rosemount High School Marching Band (Rosemount, Minn.)

The Salvation Army Tournament of Roses Band (Long Beach, Calif.)

Spartan “Legion” Marching Band (Norfolk, Virginia)

Taipei First Girls High School Marching Band, Honor Guard and Color Guard (Taipei, Taiwan, Republic of China)

Triuggio Marching Band Triuggio (Monza and Brianza, Italy)

United States Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band (Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego and Camp Pendleton, Calif.)

Vista Ridge High School Ranger Marching Band (Cedar Park, Texas)

Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band (Minocqua, Wis.)

2023 ROSE PARADE EQUESTRIAN UNITS:

1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment (Fort Hood, Texas)

Alameda County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse (Dublin, California)

Blue Shadows Mounted Drill Team (Lake View Terrace, California)

Budweiser Clydesdales (St. Louis, Missouri)

CA State Guard 26th Mounted Operations Detachment (Long Beach, California)

International Andalusian and Lusitano Horse Association (Birmingham, Alabama)

Los Hermanos Banuelos (Altadena, California)

Painted Ladies Rodeo Performers (Citrus Heights, California)

Ramona, California’s Official State Outdoor Play Presented by the Ramona Bowl Amphitheatre (Hemet, California)

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Mounted Detail (Riverside, California)

Scripps Miramar Ranch (San Diego, California)

Spirit of the West Riders (Arcadia, California)

The New Buffalo Soldiers (Shadow Hills, California)

The Valley Hunt Club (Pasadena, California)

The Norco Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team (Norco, California)

United States Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard (Barstow, California)

The earliest Tournament of Roses welcomed 3,000 spectators to its first parade filled with beautiful, horse-drawn carriages covered in flowers. More than 130 years later, the parade floats are a marvel of state-of-the-art technology, all tucked away beneath flowers and other all-natural materials.

