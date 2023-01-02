ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Jeremy Renner seriously injured while plowing snow in Nevada

By The Associated Press
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tigqt_0k0ueAG400

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow, the actor’s representative said.

Renner, 51, is in critical condition although he is stable, the actor’s representative said Sunday. No further details on the extent of Renner’s injuries were available.

The actor has a home in Nevada. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Renner was injured in Reno and was flown to a hospital. He was the only person involved, and the sheriff’s office is investigating, according to the release.

‘GOAT’ tops school’s list of banished words for 2023

Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel’s sprawling movie and television universe.

He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.” Renner’s portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2008’s “The Hurt Locker” helped turn him into a household name.

“The Avengers” in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel’s grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own Disney+ series, “Hawkeye.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Robin Roberts announces she’s getting married this year

(The Hill) – “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts announced on the show on Monday that she will be getting married this year. Roberts will be marrying her longtime girlfriend, Amber Laign, a massage therapist from San Francisco. She first publicly acknowledged her relationship with Laign in 2013 in a Facebook post marking Roberts’s recovery from cancer.
TheDailyBeast

Jeremy Renner Shares Photo From Hospital Bed After Snowplow Accident

In his first post to social media since he was run over by his snowplow on New Year’s Day, Marvel actor Jeremy Renner thanked fans and friends for their support in the wake of what authorities called “a tragic accident.” On Instagram, the 51-year-old posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed sporting visible facial injuries, including scrapes and a swollen eye. “Thank you all for your kind words,” he wrote in the accompanying caption. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” A representative for the Hawkeye star confirmed on Tuesday afternoon...
WANE 15

Police in Indiana stopped Idaho murder suspect for traffic violation during cross-country trip

A man arrested in connection with the deaths of four University of Idaho students had a brush with police in Indiana while driving back to Pennsylvania. Indiana State Police and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department confirmed 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger was pulled over twice within a nine-minute timespan on I-70 in December. He wasn’t given […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
The Week

Avengers star Jeremy Renner in critical condition after 'traumatic injury' from plowing snow

Jeremy Renner is in a hospital in Reno, Nevada, after suffering "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" from an accident involving a snow plow on Sunday, a representative for the actor said Monday. Renner, 51, is in critical but stable condition in an intensive care unit after undergoing surgery Monday, publicist Samantha Mast said in a statement. The sheriff's office in Nevada's Washoe County said the Avengers star suffered a "traumatic injury" in Reno on Sunday morning and was airlifted to a hospital. He was the only person involved in the snow plow accident. Renner has a house in the Mount...
RENO, NV
Centre Daily

What Is Jeremy Renner’s Net Worth in 2023?

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner has built his fortune, not just by starring in some of the highest grossing films of all time, but also by indulging in a lucrative hobby. Renner, 51, made headlines this week when he was airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries while plowing snow at his Lake Tahoe home in Nevada on New Year's Day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
A.V. Club

Jeremy Renner shares first update since accident

This evening, Jeremy Renner shared his first update since getting injured this week in what was initially described as a “weather related accident”—i.e., something involving snow. We heard earlier today that Renner had gone through multiple surgeries to deal with the “extensive” injuries from the accident, but this morning he was in “critical but stable condition.”
NEVADA STATE
WANE 15

Former Bills react to Damar Hamlin injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Bills legends reacted to Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s horrifying injury during Monday night’s game during a watch party hosted by the Buffalo Bills Alumni Association. Hamlin collapsed on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after what appeared to be a routine tackle. According to the television broadcast, […]
BUFFALO, NY
1053rnb.com

“Hawkeye” Actor Jeremy Renner Critically Injured In Snow Plowing Accident

Actor Jeremy Renner is in critical but stable condition after being injured in a snow-plowing incident in Nevada. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. According to reports, Washoe County Sheriff officers responded to a “traumatic injury” near Mount Rose Highway in Reno,...
RENO, NV
WANE 15

WANE 15

13K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy