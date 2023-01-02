In light of the increase in electric bills, the city of Leesburg is offering tips to help citizens save money on their electric bills. Leesburg Electric’s cost to purchase power is projected to rise by over 65 percent during the course of Fiscal Year 23 and the utility has absorbed more than $12 million in FY 22 helping defray electric costs for its customers. Power generation costs or “fuel cost” increases are recovered from customers through a direct pass through on utility bills which is called the Bulk Power Cost Adjustment (BPCA).

LEESBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO