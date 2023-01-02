Philadelphia Flyers at Anaheim Ducks odds, picks and predictions

The Philadelphia Flyers (13-17-7) wrap up a 5-game road trip on Monday against the Anaheim Ducks (10-23-4) at Honda Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Flyers vs. Ducks odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Flyers opened the road trip with a pair of 1-goal losses in Toronto and Carolina prior to the holiday break. It resumed the trip in the Golden State on Thursday, and Philadelphia has picked up wins against the San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings.

The Ducks are coming off a 6-1 drubbing from the Nashville Predators on Friday, splashing cold water on a surprising 3-2 shootout win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Flyers at Ducks odds

Moneyline (ML) : Flyers -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | Ducks -110 (bet $110 to win $100)

: Flyers -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | Ducks -110 (bet $110 to win $100) Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Flyers -1.5 (+185) | Ducks +1.5 (-260)

: Flyers -1.5 (+185) | Ducks +1.5 (-260) Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: +105 | U: -125)

Flyers at Ducks projected goalies

Samuel Ersson (2-0-0, 3.58 GAA, .885 SV%) vs. John Gibson (6-15-3, 3.97 GAA, .898 SV%)

Ersson has won back-to-back starts in San Jose and Los Angeles, his 1st 2 NHL victories. He allowed 3 goals on 28 shots against the Sharks Thursday in a 4-3 OT win, and he turned aside 27 of the 29 shots he faced against the Kings on Saturday.

Gibson was stomped for 6 goals on 43 shots in Friday’s home loss against the Predators, as he slipped to 2-3-1 with a 3.92 GAA and .907 SV% in 6 December starts.

Flyers at Ducks picks and predictions

Prediction

Flyers 4, Ducks 3

The FLYERS (-110) have picked up a little steam on the left coast, topping both the Sharks and Kings. Philadelphia has won 3 of the last 5 games overall, and 6 of the last 7 losses since Dec. 9 are by just 1 goal.

The Ducks (-110) were annihilated by the Preds last time out, and it won’t have anything for the Fly Guys. Anaheim is just 7-19 in the past 26 skates on “The Pond”, too, while going 4-10 in the previous 14 against the Metropolitan Division.

The Ducks +1.5 (-260) will cost you more than 2 1/2 times your potential return if you want a little insurance and don’t trust them straight up. That’s too expensive, though, and there is very little value playing the puck line ‘dogs.

PASS.

OVER 6.5 (+105) is worth a roll of the dice at plus-money.

The Over has hit in 5 of the last 6 games overall for the Fly Guys, while cashing in 4 straight against teams with a losing overall record.

While the Under is 4-1 in the last 5 games for the Ducks, the Over has connected in 8 of the last 10 games against Metropolitan Division foes, while going 4-1 in the last 5 against teams with a winning percentage under .400.

